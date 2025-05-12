10 Beach Vacation Tips for Families: Small Details, Big Impact

Beach vacations are family favorites for many good reasons.

Parents get to lounge on the sand under the sun without the threat of work emails and morning drop-offs. Children get to run and scream and thrash in the waves and sand until it’s nap time. Grandparents get to soak up precious family time that probably doesn’t come around too often.

Aside from a family camping trip, there are few vacations that feel more American and nostalgic than the beach vacation.

That being said, planning a solid beach trip takes a little time and effort.

First, you need to find the right beach town, whether a newer destination like South Walton or a classic pick like Myrtle Beach. From there, you need to find the perfect rental or the right hotel for your family’s needs.

Last is figuring out how to unwind while juggling all the responsibilities of a beach trip. After all, though parents are technically on vacation, they still need to do things like feed the troops, buy tickets to the next adventure, and keep everyone entertained.

It’s a lot to figure out, even if you’ve done it all before.

Take a quick load off with these ten simple beach vacation tips. You’ll have every generation raving about the adventure for years to come.

10 beach vacation tips for families

Tip #1: If you’re flying, buy toys at your destination—but not the shade structure

If you’re driving to your destination, feel free to pack all the beach toys and umbrellas that you want. But if you’re flying, you’re probably worried about space—and packing those toys isn’t going to be nearly as easy when it’s time for your return flight. (Unless they’re inflatable—feel free to pack those!)

To avoid trying to stuff sandy pieces back inside your luggage, buy a few small beach toys at your destination. They’re usually easy to find and reasonably priced. By contrast, try to pack your favorite beach umbrella with you, if possible. They’re not usually nearly as cheap to pick up after you’ve arrived, and might not be very effective, either.

Tip #2: Bring bags—many, many bags

Keeping a spare plastic bag in your back pocket isn’t enough for a beach day. Even if you have a few with you, it always pays to have more. After all, you might need a bag to keep something dry in addition to isolating your wet, sandy items. The more children you have, the more other unexpected messes are likely to pop up.

Tip #3: Apply sunscreen before getting to the beach

This tip comes from parents who have kids with texture sensitivities. If your little one gets a little finicky about textures like sand and lotion, save yourself some fussing by putting on their sunscreen before heading to the beach.

Even if you don’t have kids with sand sensitivities, this is just good sense. Even if you love staying exfoliated, nobody likes putting on sunscreen after they’ve gotten sandy.

Tip #4: The nicer the beach, the earlier you need to head out

The earlier you get to the beach, the more likely you are to find the perfect spot. To be fair, this tip is geared toward travelers who are visiting more popular and traditionally crowded beaches.

But it also applies to vacationers who are heading into new territory or are driving further to see a new beach. When heading into the unknown, so to speak, you’ll always benefit by arriving early.

Tip #5: Bring one or two frozen waters

You’ve probably heard these types of beach vacation tips before: bring a cooler, ice packs, and other frozen options. Most beachgoers take a loaded cooler with them, which is one of the best ways to stay hydrated and fed throughout a long beach day.

Still, whether or not you’re taking a cooler, it’s always a good idea to bring a few frozen bottles of water. These are great for anyone who tends to overheat, and also gives you an ice-cold refreshment hours into your beach day.

Similarly, you can use and reuse bottled water as ice packs. No need to buy the reusable plastic ice packs unless you have a way to bring them home.

Tip #6: If you’re renting a car, bring a sand solution

The vast majority of beachgoers drive to their favorite spots. If you’re driving your own car, and especially if you’re renting, you need a sand solution to keep the car (reasonably) clean.

Regardless of whether the beach has public showers to clean off, you need a second line of defense. The best hack I’ve ever seen is someone dumping water into a plastic bag, then every member of the family sticking their feet in before entering the car. (It’s also another reason why you always want an extra bag in your arsenal.)

It doesn’t matter what solution you have in mind—just make sure you have a plan in place.

Tip #7: Avoid bringing electronics

Aside from smartphones and a Kindle (or another e-reader), there’s not much reason to bring electronics with you on a beach day. Not only are they liable to be stolen, but most devices can’t handle multiple hours of high temperatures.

Tip #8: Forget the nice shades—you need a flexible pair of sunglasses

Similar to avoiding bringing electronics, you might always want to leave those nice Ray-Bans at home. That’s doubly true if you’re heading to a crowded beach with a larger group. It’s easy for sunglasses to go missing, for someone else to pick them up by mistake, or for them to get crushed in the setup hustle.

Stick to those cheaper plastic sunglasses for a more stress-free experience.

Tip #9: You’ll save big by bringing your own snacks

If you’re heading out on a full-day beach excursion, you probably have a game plan for meals. But let’s not forget one of the most tried-and-true beach vacation tips out there: get ahead by bringing your own snacks.

While you might need to head to a restaurant for a proper meal, you’ll save big by avoiding those smaller beachside purchases. Even bottled water can go for exorbitant prices during high season.

Tip #10: Stand out from the crowd

Don’t let your setup or your family drift. Whether it’s a brightly colored t-shirt or cap, make sure you know what your ‘tribe’ looks like, especially when on a crowded beach.

This will make it easier to keep track of your kids, especially when they want to play in the water, along with helping you get back to your shady umbrella faster.

