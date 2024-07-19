Black Sand Beauties: 5 Top Spots Around the World

There’s a beach for just about every mood.

On the hunt for a romantic and never-before-seen beach experience? I’d recommend exploring Crete’s pink-sand beaches.

Want a more unique and unforgettable beach experience? Find a great glass beach in California—or far beyond.

Want an unparalleled and heavenly beach day? Check out a white-sand beach in a place like the Caribbean.

But what about the world of black sand beaches?

These are the bad boys of the coastal world. Most of the world’s sand is formed from the breakdown of rocks, sediments, silt, and clay particles. Oftentimes, these materials are pale in color, broken down from limestone, sandstone, and other sedimentary forms.

But black sand usually comes from volcanoes. Volcanoes produce a lot of heat, which tends to create darker rock formations (known as igneous rocks for those who want a throwback to grade school geology).

Black stones like obsidian, basalt, shale, and lava stone break down into tiny particles of sand. Black sand, specifically.

Want to explore these intensely beautiful beaches? I’ve selected five of the largest and coolest black sand beaches in the world. Let’s explore.

TripAdvisor

Anse Ceron, Martinique

This Caribbean country is part of the French West Indies, making it a tropical hotspot for French travelers.

The island’s northern coast is mountainous, which is hard to navigate on foot. It’s also home to an active volcano named Mont Pelée (sounds auspicious), which means that most of the rock formations on Martinique’s northern coast are dark brown and black.

The same for its black sand beach, Anse Ceron. To reach it, you’ll need to hike through the jungle. But it’s well worth the effort.

Not only is Anse Ceron a black sand beach, but it’s not often crowded. Oh, and you’ll probably spot a few sea turtles. They use the beach as a breeding ground.

Perissa Beach, Santorini, Greece

If you’ve been to Santorini, you might have been shocked to notice black sand beaches backdropping the white-painted houses.

But this famous Greek island is home to a few black sand beaches thanks to its now-inactive volcanoes. Though they’re long gone, you’ll notice their remnants on the black sand beach of Perissa.

This is by far the largest beach listed here, expansive enough for cabanas, water sports, and otherwise hosting hundreds of tourists. You’ll also spot some ancient ruins in the background (Thera), which is never a bad thing.

Punalu’u Beach, Hawaii

This beach, located on the Big Island, is often referenced as the darkest black sand beach in the world. You guessed it—this is thanks to an inactive volcanic that’s located nearby.

Unfortunately, the beach has a rocky coast, which means you probably won’t enjoy wading into the currents. But that’s not entirely bad news.

A freshwater spring feeds into the beach, making for a particularly beautiful site. Similar to Anse Ceron, Punalu’u Beach is also a hotspot for endangered sea turtles. You can spot them laying eggs along the shore.

TripAdvisor

Playa de San Marcos, Tenerife, Spain

The Canary Islands aren’t short on black sand beaches. In fact, much of the Canary Islands are ecologically unique thanks to the island’s volcanic formations. Gran Canaria, for example, is known as the Island of the Moon for its bizarre craters and valleys.

In other words, you won’t be short on black sand beaches to pick from. But I recommend heading to Playa de San Marcos in Tenerife. The bay-like beach is sheltered on all sides, which means the current is usually calm. It’s also close to the city, meaning you don’t need to venture far.

Unsplash

Reynisfjara, Iceland

Iceland almost always pops up on my radar when researching strange landscapes

Still, I didn’t expect to see such a dramatic black sand beach on the country’s southern coast. The area around Vik I Myrdal is known for dark basalt columns, which rise from the coast like sci-fi-inspired sentinels.

Just make sure to admire from a safe distance.

Not only is it super windy along the coast, but these beaches are known for producing waves as tall as 10-story buildings. Oh, and they come out of nowhere, and they form even when the weather is nice. Here’s your official advice on how to stay safe at Reynisfjar from Visit Iceland: Never turn your back to the ocean.

