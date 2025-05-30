Are There Any American Rivieras?

Italian for ‘coastline’, the term riviera today conjures opulent, sun-drenched images of gorgeous coastlines on the Mediterranean.

Videos by TravelAwaits

While the word originated in Italy, the most famous Rivieras belong to France and Mexico via the French Riviera and Riviera Maya, respectively.

But they’re just the tip of the iceberg. In terms of popular, visit-worthy coastlines around the world, other heavy-hitters can be found in Italy, Albania, Turkey, and even as far as China.

Even England has its own Riviera in the region of Torbay, which sits on the coast of the English Channel.

But what about the United States? While we’re home to plenty of coastlines that draw in tens of thousands of visitors to our beaches, do we actually have a bona fide Riviera?

Is there an American Riviera?

The United States is home to one well-known Riviera, which I’ll cover below. (I’d start writing down your guesses now—and get creative, because it’s not in Florida.)

But there’s no official rubric for what makes a Riviera; like the Italian word suggests, it could cover any stretch of coastline.

So, what makes for a Riviera? Aside from the beaches and saltwater, it’s about tourists. Any coastal area that becomes a hotspot (no pun intended) for sun-hungry visitors will steadily gain a reputation as a Riviera.

That being said, Rivieras also have an upscale and stately association, as the term was born on some of Europe’s wealthiest and most opulent Mediterranean coasts. Monaco, one of the wealthiest nation-states in the world, is a pretty great example of the historic vibes you could expect from a trip to the French or Italian Rivieras.

For this reason, you’ll see most American Rivieras listed on the West Coast in Southern California, where Santa Barbara’s more arid Mediterranean climate has created coastal scenes that look familiar to southern France and Italy.

But if we stick to the broader definition of a Riviera, the US is home to more than you might think.

3 American Rivieras

The American Riviera

Sunset on the Santa Barbara coastline above Butterfly Beach (Getty)

The (semi) official American Riviera is located on the West Coast around Santa Barbara, including areas like Carmel and Torrance. (Don’t get mixed up with La Riviera, which is a municipal district around Sacramento.)

In fact, Santa Barbara has a neighborhood called The Riviera, which is one of the most scenic hillsides facing the Pacific Ocean.

Like I just mentioned, this area became known as the American Riviera thanks to its Mediterranean climate, ample sunshine, and gorgeous scenes that bring to mind the French and Italian Rivieras.

On top of that, Santa Barbara is home to delicious restaurants with impressive wine lists. Even its pace of life is a bit slower than other Californian hubs, offering a callback to a more European approach to life.

The Irish Riviera (South Shore)

Dune’s edge, pitch pine, Marconi beach near South Shore (Getty)

There are a handful of American Rivieras that are unofficially dubbed Irish Rivieras—pretty much any East Coast shoreline that became home to Irish immigrants has landed on the list over the last century. Even New York City’s Rockaway Beach was informally dubbed an Irish Riviera for a short period.

However, the largest and most well-known Irish Riviera is Massachusetts’ South Shore. It’s got a dense population of Irish-Americans, and they’ve been flocking to places between Massachusetts Bay and Cape Cod for close to a century.

That being said, the Irish Riviera is a geo-cultural term that covers an area where Irish culture is still alive—not necessarily a coastal area where people flock for great beach days.

If you want to learn more, check out the South Shore Irish Heritage Trail. It’ll take you across nine scenic South Shore towns.

The Florida Riviera

Early light at Sunny Isles beach in Miami (Getty)

Depending on how loose you want to be with the Mediterranean climate factor, you could name a few Rivieras in the state of Florida. However, Sunny Isles Beach usually takes the crown.

Sunny Isles Beach is a barrier island located in South Florida in the Miami metro area and near Fort Lauderdale. It’s known for its nearly three-mile stretch of clear water and soft sand beach.

It’s hugely popular for beach getaways, high-class dining, and luxury resorts, giving a slightly more refined air than other parts of the Sunshine State.

Picture modern skyscrapers lining the beach for a Dubai-esque, tropical beachfront escape. When the land was purchased for development back in 1920, one goal in building the tourist zone was to foster an American Riviera.

While California took the title thanks to its climate, Sunny Isles certainly fits the bill when it comes to popularity. Each year, nearly one million vacationers head to the barrier island, making this a successful Riviera business venture.