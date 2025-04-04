6 Best Boat Rentals in Myrtle Beach, SC for Summer

If you’re heading to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then chances are you’re looking to get out on the water.

Videos by TravelAwaits

From jet skiing to parasailing to kayaking to new ventures like cable wakeboarding, there’s a watersport for every interest and level of athleticism. Whether you want a workout or just another way to enjoy your time on the beach, getting in the water is usually a pivotal component of any successful Myrtle Beach vacation.

Unfortunately, unless you know someone with a vessel or know of a local company, it’s not nearly as easy to get out on a boat.

At least, it hasn’t been in the past.

On TripAdvisor, you can find Myrtle Beach water adventures like watersports companies, pirate-themed cruises, river tours, and more. Many are themed, like the happy hour cruises, while others are geared toward fishing excursions.

But if you want a more direct way to get out on the water (and if you want more options in terms of the vessel you board) there’s a new booking platform that I want all water lovers to be aware of: GetMyBoat.

It works just like a traditional booking platform, letting you select dates, group size, and similar filters. From there, you’ll see a list of options—from pontoons to sailboats to catamarans to little twin-engine sea hunters.

A quick intro to GetMyBoat

GetMyBoat mostly offers chartered boat rentals, meaning you won’t actually be manning these vessels yourself. Rather than sign up with a boat rental company, you’re booking directly with the owner or owners. Then, they provide the captain and any other staff required for your charter.

(There is an option on GetMyBoat under the filters tab to select vessels that don’t come with a captain, so if you have your boating license, you can be the literal captain of your own adventure. Just make sure you have the right license for the vessel, and that you’re licensed in the right state.)

I’ve yet to see another platform offer the same—and definitely not with such hefty stamps of approval. When it comes to the best boat rentals in Myrtle Beach, you’ll find the creme of the crop on GetMyBoat.

For example, one of the rental options, Stingray Deck Boat (listed below), has a perfect five-star rating after 38 reviews, while another top pick, Myrtle Beach Party Boat, has a perfect five-star rating based on 14 reviews.

6 best boat rentals in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

For adrenaline junkies: Jet Boat Ride

Max capacity: 21 persons

21 persons Type of vessel: Jet boat

This custom-built boat was made to go fast, so make sure you buckle up. This short tour takes only 45 minutes, but you’ll see some of the best sites around the Myrtle Beach area—at lightning speed, no less.

For partiers: Myrtle Beach Party Boat

Max capacity: 6 persons

6 persons Type of vessel: Pontoon

Small but mighty, this party pontoon is ready to take you out for a day on the water that you won’t forget. (And maybe not, depending on how much you have to drink.) With rave reviews and a friendly, accommodating captain, I’d say this is a solid pick even for crowds that don’t want to turn the volume up.

For people who like to go slow: Sailing Charters in Little River

Max capacity: 6 persons

6 persons Type of vessel: Sailboat (monohull)

Take this scenic (and private) sailing tour to explore the most stunning ocean views around Myrtle Beach. Because it’s a private tour, only your party will be onboard.

Max capacity: 6 persons

6 persons Type of vessel: Sailboat (monohull)

It’s easy sailing on this sunset and dolphin tour. You can bring food and drinks onboard before you set off into the sunset—literally. Along the way, the captain will showcase the most scenic spots around town, including dolphin hangouts.

For all types of adventures: Stingray Deck Boat

Max capacity: 6 persons

6 persons Type of vessel: Deck boat

Go on waterway tours, head to Bird Island, enjoy a pub crawl, or go fishing. The world is your oyster onboard the Stingray Deck Boat.

For big parties: Private Catamaran

Max capacity: 34 persons

34 persons Type of vessel: Power catamaran

From company outings to bachelor parties to spreading the ashes of loved ones (seriously, read the reviews), this private catamaran is ready to make your cruising dreams come true. This massive 42-foot vessel can hold up to 34 guests, making it perfect for any event that involves a small crowd.