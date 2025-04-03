6 Perfect Beaches & Neighborhoods in South Walton, Florida for Every Trip

When you think of the Florida panhandle, what places come to mind?

Dubbed the Emerald Coast, this area has some of the most striking beaches in the US, known for their pure-white sand and green-tinted, clear waters.

Most of us know of its premier vacation spots: Destin, Panama City, and even Gulf Shores over the border in Alabama.

But there’s a new Emerald Coast destination that you should know about. It’s Walton County, which sits to the east of Okaloosa County where Destin is located.

And South Walton County, which covers its coastal areas, is home to sixteen distinct neighborhoods.

Each has its own unique atmosphere and characteristics, and these have slowly but steadily made South Walton one of Florida’s new, premier beachside regions.

But with sixteen highly unique beaches and neighborhoods to choose from when visiting, where should you go? Take a shortcut here.

I’ve got a pick for every type of traveler who’s eager to soak up the sunlight and pristine beaches in South Walton.

Top 6 neighborhoods in South Walton

Active and outdoorsy: Seascape

Want a hands-on vacation? You won’t run out of things to do in Seascape, especially when it comes to outdoorsy options. This resort community gives you direct access to world-class golf courses and tennis courts.

Nearby at the Seascape Town Centre, you can also rent skateboards, paddleboards, kayaks, bikes, and more. Even fishing is on the docket at Steward Lake, a freshwater lake located a short drive inland. There’s even a laser tag center for those who want to turn up the action.

Glamorous and upscale: WaterColor or Alys Beach

South Walton has a neighborhood for everyone—still, it specializes in upscale, glamorous towns. Sandestin is the most well-known thanks to its range of large resorts, but Watercolor and Alys Beach offer more unique upscale opportunities.

WaterColor offers a more natural look at the coastal dunes in the area, letting you rent luxury accommodations that are secluded from the rest of the beachy action. Or, if you’d rather stick to a more glamorous rental, head to one of the area’s traditional resort stays.

Alys Beach, on the other hand, is a highly curated neighborhood with white-washed walls reminiscent of the Mediterranean. When I first wrote about South Walton, I was captivated by Alys Beach—it’s got a few exclusive, no-photos zones, plus large-scale and unique art installations. Sort of like a playground for influencers.

Intimate and romantic: Santa Rosa Beach

Want to disappear in the warmth of South Walton with a lover at your side? I’d go straight to Santa Rosa Beach, which offers a great balance between award-winning cuisine, art galleries that you’ll want to hit twice, and dozens of local boutiques.

That type of home-grown atmosphere always bodes well for intimate trips, in my opinion. Plus, you’ve got gorgeous state parks nearby, including Eden Gardens and Point Washington State Forest.

Family-friendly, non-stop fun: Inlet Beach

If you’re heading to South Walton with a family, you can drift from one neighborhood to another at your leisure. However, I recommend staying in Inlet Beach for most of your trip.

Known for its laidback charm, you’ll notice other multi-generational families doing their thing at the beach, from taking surfing lessons to lounging under umbrellas. In town, you’ll find plenty of no-fuss eateries that are more than happy to seat toddlers, kids, tweens, and more.

Budget-friendly: Gulf Place

Similar to Inlet Beach, Gulf Place is a well-rounded neighborhood that offers a pristine beach, delicious restaurants, art galleries, and boutique shops galore. The only difference is that prices are slightly more accessible, from rentals to seafood boils to spa treatments.

Nature-centric: Dune Allen

Welcome to South Walton’s most hidden little cove where visitors head to drop off the map. Miles of trails explore coastal dunes, beaches, and inlet lakes wait for you in Dune Allen.

You can even camp, if you want, or hook up your RV. But don’t worry—you aren’t cut off from South Walton’s lively atmosphere. In the morning, head to Kith and Kin for a great coffee. At night, head to Stinky’s Fish Camp for a casual meal.

