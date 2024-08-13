Coastal Countdown: Best Beachfront Airbnbs in North Carolina

South Carolina might take the cake when it comes to famous East Coast beaches—but North Carolina isn’t far behind.

Both states are home to coastal dreamscapes.

In summer, North Carolina transforms into a hotspot for families and travelers from across the country. These visitors are in search of summer charm, hoping to spend days at the beach or on the water before heading into town to sample seafood and ice cream.

Even in autumn and spring, North Carolina’s coasts come alive.

Not only is it a destination for nature lovers, but also for those in search of more romantic and less-traveled towns. Quaint surprises seem to lie around every corner.

But let’s not lose focus on the main attraction for many visitors in North Carolina: its tributary-laden coastlines, where lazy rivers wind through lush islets.

If you’re on the hunt for the best beachfront Airbnbs in North Carolina, look no further. (Or if you’re heading to South Carolina instead, start here.) I’ve got the very best in coastal getaways listed below.

Brand New Lux Stay

Oak Island

This is by far my bougiest pick for the North Carolina coast, located in the highly coveted Oak Island.

It’s an extravagant pick… but who doesn’t deserve a massive built-in pool with a pickleball court and a putting green out back? (I know I do. I bet you do, too.)

If you’ve got the funds, go all in. Or, alternatively, if you can fill all nine beds, then you won’t be footing too hefty of a bill.

That makes this great for large families and bachelorette parties. Next-level features aside (like pickleball and beach gear), you’re also located across the street from the beach on the hugely popular Oak Island.

Book here

Small Pleasures

Oak Island

That brand-new stay listed above isn’t located precisely on the beach—so if you’re after porches that overlook the Atlantic, this stay is for you. Best of all, you’re still on Oak Island.

This cottage’s interior is perfectly designed for the beach, from its white-paneled walls and features to its expansive back porch. Though small, it’s got serious charm.

What I love most about this quaint stay is its range of features.

Want to spend the day fishing and then eat your catch? There’s a fantastic grill and outdoor area. What about curling up with friends and playing a game? Not only do you have board games, but a functional living room and a cute fireplace that are ideal for hangout sessions.

What about swinging while you watch the waves lap against the shore? Yep. You can do that, too.

Book here

The Crab Shack

Morehead City

Dreaming of the ocean and little else? Head to Morehead City’s Crab Shack, a remote outpost located on the Newport River.

This stay has a lovely dock that extends into the water, making you feel like you’re sitting at the edge of the world. Seriously, it’s a cinematic view.

You might not find too many next-level amenities here (aside from the brand-new sauna, which is definitely worth mentioning), but I don’t think you’ll mind. The dock is the stuff of dreams, making the crab shack an oasis of calm.

Book here

Entire Cottage

Wilmington

Who says fishing is only for summertime?

This beautiful cottage is located on an estuary reserve of Masonboro Island, meaning you’ve got access to some seriously unspoiled waterways. Best of all, you can kayak your way to and from this Airbnb.

Oh, and you won’t be missing out on pristine beaches either.

Nearby is Masonboro Island’s white-sand beach, which can also be accessed via kayak. Though the cottage itself is small, that shouldn’t matter—there’s way too much to capture your attention outside.

Book here

Petite Noire

Kitty Hawk

Aren’t a fan of the standard beachy design of North Carolina’s coastal getaways?

You’ll probably love the dark palette of this modern tiny home. Despite its small size, you’ve got access to some awesome amenities. I’m talking a gel-infused King-sized mattress, a traditional barrel sauna, and copper soaker tubs that overlook the forest.

Though it’s not overlooking the beach (once again, you need to cross the street), I think those lux amenities are well worth the tiny, tiny hike.

Book here

Wedge House Tiny Home

Kill Devil Hills

Similar to Petite Noire in Kitty Hawk, this tiny home offers a modern stay—one that’s more squarely in the Scandi minimalism zone.

If you’re on the hunt for Americana-themed stays, this won’t be it.

Still, its design is intriguing and its features are functional. Plus, you’ll be located near a major national park and the beach. It also has zanier offers, like an Audiophile sound system and extensive record collection.

Book here

Sand Dune Trail Hideaway

Ocracoke

Compared to the Wedge House, Sand Dune Trail Hideaway isn’t quite as flashy. But it’s located right on the 16-mile stretch of stunning North Carolina’s National Seashore beaches—and that alone makes it worth the stay for beachgoers.

The porch is also large and functional, offering a grill, couches, hammocks, and more. Mature pines surround the property, adding an extra dose of solitude and peace.

Book here