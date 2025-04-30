3 US Chateaus & Vineyards That Feel Like a French Escape

The word chateau brings to mind the stately, grand mansions dotting the French countryside.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Surrounded by manicured gardens and sprawling vineyards, chateaus offer a glimpse into France’s opulent history. Unsurprisingly, they’re often top of the list for visitors, from those eager to explore Chateau du Versailles to a more casual Airbnb castle rental.

But what if I told you that you don’t have to cross the Atlantic to soak up some of that French chateau culture?

Across the US, a handful of high-class wineries have taken on the charge of launching successful chateaus, which serve as tasting rooms, event venues, and headquarters for vineyard operations.

Some even include gorgeous hotels, which let you stay right on the grounds as you sample delicious reds and whites, learn about how vineyards run, and otherwise enjoy the view of the quaint countryside.

Ready for your French escape—without leaving the US? Head to one of these chateaus and vineyards.

Chateaus in the US that feel like France

Courtesy of Chateau Elan

Forget the rolling hills of Bordeaux—you get a front-row seat to soak up the gorgeous rolling hills of Northern Georgia at Chateau Elan. On one hand, you have the scale and views that conjure up images of rural France.

This is the state’s largest winery, and it’s home to over 3,500 acres of thriving vineyards. But the little details are also worth drooling over.

Guests can sample a catalogue of over 30 hand-crafted wines, along with five fine dining establishments. There’s a coffee shop, a French-style café, a glass atrium, an outdoor pool, and legendary afternoon tea service—just to name a few high-quality amenities at Chateau Elan.

While this resort is priced high for its luxury features, the price tag is well worth the experience. From champagne sabering to its 18-hole golf course, there’s an upscale adventure for every taste.

Courtesy of Chateau Montelena

Take one look at the ivy-colored stone façade of this chateau, and you’ll know instantly that you’re someplace special—one that takes you out of California and straight into the French countryside.

Since 1882, Chateau Montelena has perfected its vineyard operations and released some of the country’s most successful Chardonnay blends.

In fact, if you’re a wino you might recognize Chateau Montelena from back in 1976 when it took home the prestigious Judgment of Paris wine competition for its Chardonnay. That blind tasting win catapulted the vineyard and California wines in terms of popularity and prestige.

Unfortunately, Chateau Montelena isn’t a resort, like Chateau Elan. You can visit during a day trip to join a tasting or take a tour. You can also shop for wines online.

Welcome to Washington’s oldest winery, which has produced a wide range of blends since it got its start in the 1950s.

Similar to Chateau Montelena, its vineyards have produced award-winning wines for decades with a special penchant for delicious Rieslings. The handcrafted stone façade of the main building might also bring to mind the Napa Valley counterpart.

Once again, there’s no grand hotel on the grounds, nor a resort-style setup that includes golf and pools. Instead, you can sample the wines and explore the grounds in a number of ways.

The most popular is via tasting lunches that include small meals from the onsite restaurant and are wine-specific. You can choose a ‘high end red’ tasting, for example.

Uniquely, there’s also an outdoor amphitheater on the grounds. During the warm months, Chateau Ste Michelle hosts live outdoor performances. I can’t think of a better way to end a long day of sipping fine wines.

