8 of the Coolest Castles in France That You Can Rent

France pulls in millions of tourists each year.

Some estimates place that number as high as 100 million, up from 90 million back in 2019.

Most are drawn to its storied and historical cities, refined crafts like winemaking, and a certain je ne sais quoi when it comes to style and life’s finer things.

Clumped into that historical appeal is France’s large number of intact castles. They dot the country, from Le Havre in the north to Bordeaux in the south.

You probably know a few of them already.

Disney’s iconic logo was inspired by France’s Mont Saint-Michel, which is located on the coast of Normandy. On top of that, millions around the world could likely name architectural feats like the Chateau de Versailles and Chateau de Chambord.

But what if I told you that you could rent a castle similar to these major landmarks?

Thanks to the wonders of private rental platforms like Airbnb, dozens of storied and breathtaking castles around the country have opened their (really heavy) doors to visitors.

That’s right—you can rent a castle in France right now.

If you’ve got plenty of gold in your pocket, you can rent out an entire castle just like the ladies and lords of yore.

Or if you’re more of a starving court jester like me, you can rent out a single room.

First, let’s cover the coolest castles in France that you can rent out to yourself. Then we’ll cover some of the best castles in France that offer single-room rentals.

Rent the whole castle

Tower in Montpellier

Montpellier, France

Most castles have a tower, so I’m going to let this one slide. Guests have access to the entire tower and its surrounding gardens. (It’s giving a pure gothic atmosphere, and I love it.)

The tower and gardens have been restored to keep their historical flare without missing out on modern amenities. While the design inside the tower is squarely modern, the architecture transports you back centuries.

If you’re a little more flexible on how you define a castle, check out the tower.

Loire Valley Chateau

Assay, France

I’ve got yet another unique mashup. This estate isn’t technically a chateau by French standards, but you probably won’t feel the difference.

Loire Valley was built in the 1600s for a notorious cardinal from the area. It has since been restored with a fashionable country design, combining the rich architecture and textures from the 1600s with a rustic and charming interior.

Maison HOMAN

Grignan, France

According to its hosts, this private rental is located in the rampart of an old castle—but I’m not too sure if the rest of the grounds are in working order.

Regardless, you’ll enjoy this one-bedroom and one-bathroom stay. It has all the castle’s original stonework, which has been tastefully restored.

Plus all those funky little windows, likely used for defending the castle. There’s also a tiny little garden with a beautiful rose bush. (It reminds me of Romeo and Juliet!)

Rent a room in a castle

Chateau de Longecourt

Loungecourt-en-Plaine, France (near Dijon)

Includes a single room and private bathroom. You’ll also be able to explore the castle’s dining room and vestibule. The rest you can see with a guide from the hosts.

This place is the real deal, from its hefty and ornate tapestries to its frigid stone walls to its real-life moat. Oh la la!

Chateau Salamon (Studio castle)

Requista, France

A studio castle? Don’t worry—it actually includes three bedrooms and one bathroom.

This isn’t a traditional ‘castle’ in that you’ll only have access to the basement. (Which I think would be called a dungeon in traditional castle-speak, but I won’t ruin the vibe here.)

Though you don’t have access to the whole castle, you’ll have one of its best views of the nearby Tarn River. But I suggest you take a close look at the interior. It doesn’t have that classic gothic feel.

Chateau de Fontaine-Saint-Martin

La Fontaine-Saint-Martin

Guests have access to a private room and bathroom in this chateau.

It’s owned by a funky host who seems to have a hand in the guest experience, which may or may not be your thing. This spot is also close to the Le Mans circuit for people who like fast cars.

The room gives me bohemian vibes, and I’m in love with the marble fireplace. The rest of the chateau has all the finer trappings of a classic 18th-century estate, so it’s a solid option for those on the hunt for authentic castle vibes.

Chateau de la Fare

Cendras, France

We’re entering UNESCO territory here. This castle was built starting in the 1100s—which you’ll notice from the façade. Its owned by an Australian couple who have been painstakingly restoring the chateau since they bought it in 2019.

Guests can only rent a room, but they’ll have access to the entire chateau. Fans of hardboiled and classical castles need look no further.

La Riviere Castle

Pontgouin, France

When you close your eyes and imagine a castle, it probably looks like La Riviere—from the interior to the exterior.

This single-room rental will take you into a pastime of untold luxuries. I’m not joking—they still use candelabras to light the dining room at night and most of the walls have their original wood paneling.

Despite the emphasis on keeping things traditional, there are also modern amenities like an indoor pool.