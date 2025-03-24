8 Delicious & Gorgeous Wineries in Missouri

When you picture vineyards sprawling across rolling hills in the United States, what places come to mind?

If you’re not thinking of California’s Napa Valley, you’re probably imagining Sonoma instead. Or if California didn’t come to mind, maybe you’re thinking about Washington State’s Walla Walla Valley or Oregon’s Willamette Valley.

Aside from California, Washington, and Oregon, states like Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, and even Ohio are home to fruitful vineyards.

Anyone who thought of Missouri gets bonus points—as a Midwestern state that’s often dubbed a fly-over territory, few people think about wine when they think about Missouri.

I grew up in the Show Me State and didn’t know the Missouri River corridor was ideal for grape-growing. And I had no idea that a portion of the state is unofficially known as Rhineland, which is laden with unique grape varietals and is a hotbed of low-intervention winemaking methods.

While it might not seem like a likely candidate, Missouri has a handful of vineyards that produce award-winning wines.

Want to feel fancy at a winery and learn a thing or two along the way? No need to head to the West Coast. In fact, you can find some of the country’s coolest vineyards right in the heartland. Here are the best wineries in Missouri.

Best wineries in Missouri: Top 8 picks

Stone Hill Winery, Hermann

Start with the winery that kicked off Missouri’s grape-growing fever. Founded back in 1847 by German immigrants, Stone Hill Winery isn’t just one of the oldest and largest in the state—it’s also one of the most celebrated.

In 2023, the winery took home three gold awards from the National American Wine Competition.

Adam Puchta Winery, Hermann

You’ll notice that many streets in Hermann, Missouri carry pieces of the Stone Hill Winery legacy—but it’s not the only vineyard in town.

In fact, the Adam Puchta Winery came up around the same time as the Stone Hill Winery, having been founded in 1855. Since then, it’s changed hands for seven generations but always remained in the Puchta family.

By 1848, wine producers in the Missouri River Valley (including both Stone Hill and Puchta) were pumping out 10,000 gallons of wine a year.

Augusta Winery, Augusta

Just an hour west of Saint Louis is Augusta, Missouri, the center point of the state’s Rhineland region. You’ll find a long list of wineries in the area, three of which are listed here.

The first I recommend is Augusta Winery. This relative newcomer, which set up shop in 1988, might not look like much from the outside—but its tasting patio is gorgeous and it’s centrally located in historic Augusta.

Plus, its wines are some of the best to come from the state. Great ambiance, better wines.

Montelle Winery, Augusta

If you’re into scenic views, look no further. Montelle Winery has been nicknamed ‘halfway to Heaven’ thanks to its gorgeous vantage point overlooking the Missouri River Valley.

There are added ways to have fun, too, including a seasonal weekend wine hop trolley. Just come ready to drink—Montelle Winery has multiple award-winning dry and semi-dry varieties.

Balducci Vineyards, Augusta

The last Augusta winery you should have on your radar is Balducci Vineyards. Like Augusta Winery, Balducci opened its doors in 1988. But this is a stately, grand venue—one that has taken home Missouri’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best Winery in Missouri for 16 years in a row. That’s a high charge to beat.

Chandler Hill Vineyards, Defiance

Defiance is located nearby Augusta just outside the official Missouri River Valley. Despite the change in location, Chandler Hill Vineyards is renowned for its elegant design and expansive views.

What I love about Chandler Hill is that there are a few ways to get in on the wino action, from guided tasting experiences to rentable vineyard cabanas. They also have a live music and event calendar, letting you enjoy the vineyard more casually.

TerraVox Winery, Kansas City

This alternative winery has one singular focus: grow and produce wine from American Heritage Grapes. If you’re looking for a purely American vineyard, look no further than TerraVox.

Tours and tasting experiences are designed to take you straight to the source where you can learn about local grape varieties and how they’re transformed into award-winning wine. Just keep in mind that TerraVox only offers a reservation-based tasting room experience. (Don’t worry – you can still see the vineyard.)

Les Bourgeois Vineyards, Rocheport

Les Bourgeois Vineyards is a massive operation that offers a tasting room, known as the Blufftop. Rather than a traditional winery tour, you can enjoy the Blufftop for tastings, meals, and more.

Similar to Chandler Hill Vineyards, it’s a popular venue and hangout spot—just with a dash more luxury. Personally, I’d head over for a chocolate and wine pairing menu.

