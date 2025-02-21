3 RV Parks in Florida that Immerse You in Nature

It’s not hard to find a solid RV park in the Sunshine State.

From the Keys to the Panhandle to lesser-known spots like Lake City, RV parks come in all sorts of packages. They’re perfect spots to explore nearby beaches and forts, cities and amusement parks, and plenty more.

But let’s not forget one of the main reasons Americans love to visit Florida: to soak up the spoils of nature while staying close to civilization. In the case of RV parks, you can find high-end, luxury stomping grounds that put you close to Florida’s most gorgeous natural wonders, state parks, and wildlife reserves.

Want to immerse yourself in nature without leaving behind your favorite creature comforts? Head to these RV parks in Florida.

Best RV parks in Florida for exploring nature

The Great Outdoors RV Nature and Golf Resort

Titusville, Florida

Located on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, Titusville puts you close to the action around the Space Coast along with one of the state’s lesser-known wonders: the Windover Archaeological Site. The latter is a historic national landmark that covers a muck pond where the remains of ancient humans (from the Archaic period) have been discovered.

Despite all the activities in the area, you’ll be nestled in the semi-tropics of Titusville at The Great Outdoors RV Nature and Golf Resort.

This 3,000-acre establishment is designed to let RVers sink into nature—meaning you’ll see quail, egrets, and eagles around the property. The RV park is also close to the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail for any birding fans.

But let’s not forget about the golf course. TGO offers a 72-par, 18-hole course designed by Ron Garl. Golfers, look no further.

Topsail Hill Preserve State Park

Santa Rosa Beach

It wouldn’t be a proper Florida list without a beachside mention. Topsail Hill Preserve State Park is run by the Florida State Parks Department, so it’s not quite as luxurious as the other two spots on this list.

That being said, it’s surprisingly well-equipped with all the upscale amenities RVers want. That, plus a gorgeous view.

Along with water and sewer hookups, you can enjoy outdoor shuffleboard courts, an outdoor pool, and climate-controlled bathroom facilities. The main appeal is the three-mile stretch of beach that RVers can enjoy.

Whether you want to ride a horse into the sunset or simply soak up the sun, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park showcases some of the best spots on the Emerald Coast.

Best of all, you’re still close to hotspots like Destin, Miramar, and Alys Beach.

Ocala North RV Resort

Ocala, Florida

I’m a big fan of central Florida for its lush greenery—and that’s on full display at Ocala North RV Resort.

If you like horses, you’re probably already aware that the area’s thoroughbred farms have led Ocala to be called the ‘horse capital of the world’. If equine pursuits aren’t on your radar, head to Ocala National Forest, Silver Springs State Park, or Rainbow Springs State Park.

All are a short distance from Ocala North RV Resort. That being said, this resort is designed for outdoor downtime. The grounds include bocce ball courts, shuffleboard, cornhole, pickleball, golf, and an outdoor pool.

That lets you get outdoors and enjoy the greenery without heading into a state park.

