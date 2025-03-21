Swamp Specialities: 9 Places to Eat Alligator in Florida

I’ve eaten many surprising types of meat during my global travels: horse, bear, kangaroo, scorpion, tarantula, donkey, and alligator.

Of all those memorable dishes, only one was served in the United States.

If you’re from Florida, you probably already know which one it was.

Alligator.

These cold-blooded lizards dot the state. Though most are concentrated in the Everglades region (in places like Alligator Alley, nonetheless), they can be found statewide.

But it wasn’t always that way. Once upon a time, alligators were nearly hunted to extinction in the United States. From the late 1800s until the 1950s, alligator hide boomed in popularity and led to overhunting. In 1967, the US made it illegal to hunt alligators and began protecting wetlands, helping save a species that’s been around for 200 million years.

Between 1967 and now, alligator populations have boomed throughout the Southeast. And rather than hunt them for hide alone, many alligators today end up served on plates—usually via farms.

Unsurprisingly, you can find alligator bites all around the Sunshine State, which is the US’s most alligator-ridden swamp paradise. From Fort Lauderdale to Destin to Jacksonville, here’s where to eat alligator in Florida.

Wait, wait, wait—what does alligator taste like?

If you’re going to eat alligator, you’ll probably see it listed as gator. Gator is often served up as ribs, nuggets, and ‘wings’.

I remember the taste being pretty mild and the meat a bit chewy. That’s because alligators are high in protein and low in saturated fat—which actually makes them a healthy choice compared to red meat. (Health-conscious travelers, take note!)

That being said, because alligators are predators, their meat isn’t nearly as delicate as beef or pork. It’s often served up fried and with a dipping sauce, usually as an appetizer.

9 places where you can eat alligator in Florida

*This list isn’t exhaustive by any means. If you’re heading to a small city or town in Florida, make sure to look up gator bites in your area! They’re probably served up at a local spot near you.

Dixie Grill & Brewery, West Palm Beach

Want a home-brewed craft beer with your gator bites? Look no further than West Palm Beach’s Dixie Grill & Brewery.

This beloved local haunt is known for its diverse menu—and its eclectic spirit. If you’re looking for a casual spot that’s full of spirit, unique bites, and friendly locals, make sure to stop by while you’re in town.

LuLu’s Bait Shack, Fort Lauderdale

LuLu’s Bait Shack has one focus: serve up the best in Cajun cuisine with some Mardi Gras flair. This is probably a good time to point out that the other US capital of gator is New Orleans—so you’ll see plenty of Cajun inspirations on this list.

At LuLu’s, you’ll get gorgeous views of Fort Lauderdale Beach while you snack on gator bites and sip on frozen daiquiris and other popular tropical cocktails. Gimme, gimme!

G&B Oyster Bar, Fort Lauderdale

As the name suggests, you can find the most acclaimed oysters in Fort Lauderdale at G&B Oyster Bar. In fact, this restaurant—though laid back—is known for its upscale seafood dishes.

Along with grilled snapper and craw claws, you can also order the slightly more elevated Alligator ribs dish. (Anyone who’s a little on the fence about how to eat alligator in Florida might want to start here.)

Shuck ‘N Dive, Fort Lauderdale

If LuLu’s doesn’t scratch your Cajun itch in Fort Lauderdale, head to Shuck N Dive. This Cajun restaurant has just as many authentic flavors and just as lively of an atmosphere. It’s also been around for almost 30 years, making it a bona fide favorite.

Instead of those bright cocktails, you can expect more hardcore NOLA favorites, from jambalaya to crawfish boils. And, of course, blackened gator tenderloin.

Fish on Fire, Orlando

This casual American eatery takes a slightly more Michelin approach to its gator bites. Only the most tender cuts of the alligator are used for its crispy bites.

These cuts are then marinated in buttermilk for hours before being tossed in Everglades spice and fried to a golden color. It’s one of the most popular forms of gator preparation—one that’s a bit more welcoming for first-time reptile-eaters.

The Black Sheep on Broadway, Ocala

The Black Sheep is a cozy but modern gastropub serving up American favorites. They offer alligator tail as an appetizer, which is also battered and fried until golden brown.

On weekends, you can also catch live entertainment at The Black Sheep—it’s one of the most popular eateries in downtown Ocala.

Cocoa Beach Fish Camp Grill, Cocoa Beach

Billed as a ‘Fish Camp’, this Cocoa Beach staple celebrates everything old-timey in South Florida. Unsurprisingly, their alligator dishes (yes, plural) highlight the restaurant’s kitschy atmosphere and unique approach to dining.

I’d go for the alligator sliders if I were you—that’s a pretty rare offer in terms of gator eats.

JT’s Seafood Shack, Palm Coast

Assuming you can find this cozy little spot off Old Scenic Highway A1A in Palm Coast, you’re in for a treat. This seafood shack specializes in refreshing seafood and American dishes, including gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Though not technically seafood, they do offer gator tail. (It looks like it’s only available when it stock, so call ahead if you’re heading there specifically to eat alligator.)

Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen, Winter Park

Tibby’s New Orleans Kitchen offers three locations, so check the website if you’ll be in Brandon Altamonte. In Winter Park, you can order two different gator dishes off the appetizer menu.

The first is a gator, shrimp, and cheesecake (like a crabcake, not a Little Debby cake) and classic gator bites.