Top 8 All-Inclusive Resorts in Florida to Consider this Summer & Autumn

Florida would seem like the prime location to nail a great all-inclusive resort stay, right?

In reality, all-inclusive resort stays are highly elusive. Many all-inclusive offers are startlingly bare-bones, including only basic room and meal accommodations, plus a few standard amenities.

It’s a bit misleading for many guests—after all, what’s the point of heading to a resort if you’re not going to take advantage of all those amenities and activities?

If you’re on the hunt for a truly all-inclusive package or, at least, a functional way to put together an all-inclusive package, then look no further. I’ve rounded up some of the best all-inclusive resorts in Florida, including options for couples, families, nature-lovers, and more.

Here’s where to go when the Sunshine State calls.

All-inclusive resorts in Florida to keep on your radar

Best adults-only: Bungalows Key Largo (Key Largo)

Consistently ranked as one of the top adults-only all-inclusive resorts in Florida by Forbes and Conde Nast, you can expect a truly relaxing experience at Bungalows Key Largo.

From soaking up the sunsets on the water to relishing the privacy of the bungalows, you won’t want to leave the resort. And with the promise of a kid-free day spent on the docks or by the poolside, it’s the perfect place to drift off.

Just make sure you’re ready to buck up for the luxury prices. This is one of Florida’s most quietly bougie escapes.

Great for families: Omni Amelia Island (Fernandina Beach)

Kids eat free this summer at Omni Amelia Island—so bring the whole family, especially if they’re a hungry bunch. While the fact that kids eat free should clue you into Omni’s lack of truly all-inclusive packages, you can cobble a streamlined package using their extensive special offers without a problem.

With the kids, you can take on adventures like nature tours, the mini golf course, paddle boarding, and more—or just kick poolside with a drink in hand.

Coolest luxury pick: The Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

This resort is a collection of five luxury hotels: the beach club, bungalows, tower, yacht club, and cloister. Each offers a distinct and truly opulent experience.

The grounds and rooms are truly stylish, while its list of activities includes golf, pickleball, boating, water sports, and more. There’s also a top-notch kids club, making The Boca Raton ideal for families who want to stay in the luxury space. (If you want an upscale experience without the kiddos, head to Bungalows Key Largo, listed above.)

Most affordable: Hawks Cay Resort (Duck Key)

A cay is a lagoon-like and shallow pool of seawater that forms near the coast. At Hawks Cay Resort, you’ve got a private cay to explore, whether you want to swim, paddleboard, or kayak. The grounds also offer SCUBA certification programs, along with tons of unique sea-faring trips, from deep-sea fishing to swimming with dolphins.

There’s also a marina, pool, spa, and more. Once again, there’s no pure all-inclusive offer here, but you can utilize Hawks Cay’s special offers for a streamlined and semi-inclusive trip.

Pure natural beauty: Little Palm Island Resort & Spa (Florida Keys)

As another perennial favorite from major travel publications, Little Palm Island Resort lets you bask in the lap of luxury. In this case, you have two added perks.

First, unspoiled natural wonders wait in every direction. Second, an actual all-inclusive offer. As America’s only private island resort, Little Palm lets you show up, drop your bags, and start relaxing immediately.

Longest list of amenities: The Breakers (Palm Beach)

The Breakers is a well-known quantity in Palm Beach. This ultra-lux and romantic resort is housed in a historic building, which adds a classy dash of grandiose intrigue. It almost feels like a storied, centuries-old East Coast haunt.

In fact, the insanely long list of amenities and activities at The Breakers makes that comparison ring true. Though it’s not an all-inclusive resort, the sheer number of options that you can add to the docket without too much muss or fuss makes it an ideal pick for a DIY experience.

From its long list of shops and restaurants to its golf and fitness experiences to its range of special resort offers, The Breakers doesn’t disappoint.

With a near five-star rating on TripAdvisor from a whopping 10,500 ratings, the people have spoken—and they love Pelican Grand Beach Resort. I’m particularly impressed with its range of wellness activities and amenities, which add something more to this beachside resort.

You can choose from a handful of spa programs, along with taking advantage of yoga classes. Plus, there are a range of inclusive offers to choose from, taking out the stress of trip planning.

Pure romance: Acqualina Resort (Miami)

The hunt for pure romance in Florida is usually a short one. Beaches, colorful sunsets, and bungalows abound, but Sunny Isles Beach in Miami has one of the best options out there.

With its tropical plants and bright red décor, Acqualina hands you the keys to a luscious poolside and beachside stay. There’s also a spa and plenty of space to roam. Just keep in mind it’s not adults-only.