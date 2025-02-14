6 Things to Do in Florida’s Hidden Gem: Lake City

When I think of Florida, I think about sunshine and beaches. From the tropical beaches stretching along the Gulf of Mexico to the more rugged Atlantic coastlines, Florida has a beach for every mood.

But not all of the Sunshine State’s top destinations are located on the coast.

In fact, you can find hidden gems located further inland off the beaten path—and some of them offer unexpected delights that don’t cost an arm and a leg.

In Lake City, Florida, you can swap busy downtown areas and hefty price tags for untouched forests and natural springs, along with camping and RVing spots that are surrounded by lush greenery.

Nestled in the middle of Florida’s northern border, you’ll be able to drop off the map in one of the US’s most populated states.

Ready to swap the sand and sunburn for hiking trails and crystal-clear springs while also saving money? Head to Lake City, Florida—and don’t miss out on these activities.

Best things to do in Lake City, Florida

Swim in Ichetucknee Springs

The Itchetucknee River inches through a healthy, lush forest—and you can swim in its natural springs during cooler months. If swimming isn’t your thing, you can also kayak and canoe down the winding, crystal-clear waters in the state park.

While you do so, you might spot the area’s healthy, abundant wildlife, including otters, beavers, turtles, wild turkeys, and more. But the real star is those springs, including the famous Blue Hole.

Hike around Alligator Lake

Just outside Lake City, you can explore Alligator Lake. This gorgeous wetland area was once drained and used for agriculture in the 1950s and 60s but has since been converted into a park in 2002.

Today, it’s popular for hikers thanks to the extensive hiking trails that loop around the water. Fishers also spend a lot of time at the lake, though you need special permission. The most popular trail is the Montgomery Trail, which rounds the entire lake.

You can also bring a canoe and explore the water, spotting species like herons. Just make sure to stay away from the shoreline—like the name of the lake hints, there are gators in the water!

Explore the caves of Wes Skiles Peacock Springs

Peacock Springs is home to a handful of underwater cave systems, which makes this a popular spot for divers. That being said, you’ll enjoy a visit even if you don’t have your scuba certification.

Signs dot the park, explaining a bit about the cave system’s nine entrances. Today, only three are used by divers, many of whom are helping map the spring systems to help preserve them.

Go birdwatching along the Florida Birding Trail

If you enjoy birdwatching, then you have one great option near Lake City: O’Leno State Park. Both are part of the Great Florida Birding Trail, which runs for over 2,000 miles through the state.

It’s an important tourist destination, especially for birdwatchers who want to catch a glimpse of wild turkeys, barred owls, red-headed woodpeckers, and Bachman’s sparrows.

Shop the boutiques in downtown Lake City

Lake City is the perfect jumping-off point for all types of outdoor adventures—but you’ll also have access to the city’s quaint downtown district. There, you can enjoy boutique shopping that includes galleries, clothing stores, and jewelers.

Explore the Gateway Art Gallery, Southern Sisters Boutique and Embroidery, plus unique chains like Belk. There’s also a popular thrifting spot, Webb’s Antique Mall, too.

Or have a beer at Halpatter Brewing Company

If you’re looking to unwind after hiking around Alligator Lake and exploring the caves at Peacock Springs, you can head into town for an indie brew at Halpatter Brewing Company. This local institution is highly rated and casual, letting you sample some of the area’s tastiest beers while snacking on classic bar fare.