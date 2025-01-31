Meet Nat Geo’s 2024 Travelers of the Year

Did you know that National Geographic hosts an Oscars for travel every year?

I’m being a little over-the-top—Nat Geo doesn’t actually host a large event in which runners-up compete for awards. Instead, the publication’s editors from around the world put forth nominations for Travelers of the Year.

Final selections are usually made in January, highlighting how travelers can explore the world like these Nat Geo stars.

The first iteration of Travelers of the Year came in the early 2000s. During this period, tourism and travel were segmenting rapidly, with tourism representing a more commercial venture and travel representing a more cultural take.

With decades of cultural and ecological expertise under its belt, Nat Geo began covering travel topics more often.

Not just any type of travel, but a more transformative type of intercultural travel. That probably sounds fancy, but the idea is simple: travel introduces us to new worlds, new people, new languages, and more. It’s an exchange, hence the phrase ‘intercultural’.

If you’ve stuck to traditional tourist routes over the years (like all-inclusive resorts, tour companies, etc), Nat Geo’s Travelers of the Year is the perfect way to stoke your curiosity for a different type of adventure.

One that might even encourage you to venture off the tourist reservation, so to speak.

Ready to meet National Geographic’s 2024 Travelers of the Year? Here they are.

Nat Geo’s Travelers of the Year—where will they inspire you to go?

Liliana Palma Santos—taking you straight to the heart of Oaxaca

Liliana Palma Santos, Courtesy of Zapotec Travel

One of the toughest things about traveling is knowing which platform to book tours with. I usually advocate for locally driven tours because they tend to be more impactful, interesting, and ethical. (That’s a generalization, of course.)

In Oaxaca, you can take tours with full confidence thanks to Liliana Palma Santos’ company, Zapotec Travel. Her tours include hands-on experiences with locals and especially indigenous Zapotec guides, giving you an intimate and responsible look at life in Oaxaca.

Vasu Sojitra—outdoor adventures for the disabled

Meet Vasu

Accessibility is extremely tough when traveling—especially for those with mobility concerns. But Vasu Sojitra is interested in breaking through the glass ceiling when it comes to outdoor adventuring.

As a one-legged athlete, he’s taken on challenges like skiing off Denali and ascending the Grand Tetons. And you can watch it all live from his Instagram page, which has become a great resource for disabled travelers of all stripes.

Vicky Bennison—documentarian and Pasta Grannies aficionado

Courtesy of QBCucina

Ever heard of Pasta Grannies? This famous YouTube series-turned-cookbook highlights the old-school methods of cooking pasta throughout Italy and other parts of the Mediterranean.

Behind it all is Vicky Bennison, who takes you straight into the heart (or the belly) of what compels so many people to travel to Italy: mouth-watering pasta. Preferably made by nonne, Italian for grandmas.

Pattie Gonia—a very fresh take on backpacking

William Woodward (NPR)

The last thing I associate with drag queens is the great outdoors. Welcome to the magic of Pattie Gonia, a drag queen who offers outdoor adventures to local youth in the state of Oregon.

Every year, her organization sends ten kids into the Oregonian wilderness for a classic backpacking trip where they’ll learn about environmental activism, the basics of survival, and more.

The Anderson Family—an American family of five takes on the world

Courtesy of the Anderson Family

Back in 2018, a family of five from Miami decided to follow their genealogy test back to their roots—which culminated in a full-time move to Ghana. From their new home base, this American-Ghanian family has started to travel the world.

So far, they’ve visited 22 countries, showcasing what it’s like to dig deep into culture while traveling with kids.

Susanne Eti—going all-in on carbon labeling

Courtesy of IWTTF

Susanne Eti is part of the Intrepid Travel team where she looks carefully at each trip offered to label it with a carbon footprint.

Given how many travel companies are starting to turn an eye toward sustainability, Susanne Eti is laying the groundwork for what will be incredibly important for carbon labeling and carbon off-setting in travel. A green queen!

Leo Ghitis—a new take on Latin American luxury hotels

Courtesy of South Florida Business & Wealth

Costa Rica is one of those tropical paradises that focuses heavily on conservation—but Leo Ghitis, who owns resorts in Costa Rica, Panama, and Chile, is just as focused on regeneration.

His luxury properties all work with providers, hotels, and brands that have concrete programs designed to give back. One of his latest pursuits funnels revenue from a resort toward housing for its employees with a special focus on single mothers. It’s a new look in the world of luxury hospitality.

Dolly Parton—pure, Smoky Mountains royalty

Dollywood (Getty)

Surprise, surprise—it’s America’s sweetheart! While most other names listed here have focused on sustainability, accessibility, and intercultural exchange, Dolly made the list for her unbeatable hospitality.

Not only has she put Eastern Tennessee on the map with her famous resorts, but she’s also stayed close to home. Every year, she shows up for the season opening of Dollywood—pure dedication.

Zakia Moulaoui Guery—walking tours like never before

Invisible Cities

Meet one of the most revolutionary ideas in the travel world: teaching unhoused people how to offer walking tours of their hometowns. The organization is called Invisible Cities.

This project was launched by Zaki Moulaoui Guery from the UK and is now live in Manchester, York, Edinburgh, and Cardiff. Not only do travelers get a top-notch walking tour, but it’s also helped break down the stigma around homelessness.

