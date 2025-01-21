Riverboat Rankings: Coolest Casinos on the Mississippi Still Open Today

If you grew up on the Mississippi, you probably know one thing about riverboats: they’re actually casinos.

These water-adjacent institutions are commonly found along the Mississippi and throughout the Gulf Coast—and they’ve got an interesting history.

Throughout the 1700s and into the 1800s, paddlewheel riverboats cruised up and down the Mississippi, enabling trade throughout the South and Midwest. Capable of transporting copious amounts of cargo and able to navigate low water levels, they were renowned for being robust and reliable.

But as railroads started to replace riverboats in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the steamboat fell out of favor—for traders and merchants, at least. With no cargo to haul and no rivers to run, many steamboats were docked.

Slowly but surely, they became hubs for revelry.

What began with live music and dancing quickly turned into more heady entertainment territory, like card and table games. By the late 1800s, riverboats received official legislative approval as gambling hubs—which were still illegal on land.

From Chicago down to New Orleans, riverboat casinos became a hot commodity. They even oozed into other territories, such as Lake Michigan and the Potomac.

But these new riverboats never actually sailed across the US’s largest rivers, nor were they meant to. Instead, the riverboat casino became a type of ‘legal fiction’ in which the laws that banned land casinos were circumnavigated by setting them up on boats that never actually left the dock.

Riverboats today

Fast forward a century and the riverboat casino is still going strong. I grew up in Missouri with the Casino Queen, a well-known riverboat franchise.

While this massive vessel didn’t actually cruise the Mississippi River and stayed docked year-round, it was a fully legal casino that everyone knew about.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Katrina destroyed many of the riverboats along the Gulf Coast—and even further inland. Today, the riverboat is one of the most beloved types of ‘legal fiction’ in the US. It’s a legacy that takes me back to my childhood and hearing commercials for the Casino Queen on the radio.

In honor of the disappearing riverboat casino, I’m taking a fine-tooth comb to the rest of the riverboats on the Mississippi. I’m also counting casinos that are now located on land—so long as they were riverboats once upon a time.

Whether or not you like to gamble, they’re worth a visit.

Best riverboat casinos in the US—north to south

Marquette, Iowa

Play table games, card games, slots, and place a bet on your favorite sports team. This small casino offers a full suite of gaming options that any gambler would want. You can even stay at the on-land hotel and dine on-site. Though this isn’t the Casino Queen I grew up hearing advertised, it’s the same brand.

Davenport, Iowa

Though Rhythm City is located on the water, this grand casino is located on firm ground today. That means visitors can take advantage of offers that are usually available only from large casinos, including concerts, multiple dining options, and gaming contests.

Elgin, Illinois

With an award-winning bistro on board, this riverboat casino represents one of the more stately ways to game on the water. The Grand Victoria Casino specializes in slots with over one thousand options, along with unique gaming promotions. I’d probably enjoy some blackjack, then have a cocktail enjoying the breeze and the view.

Kenner, Louisiana

Gorgeous, larger-than-life, and still floating near the Mississippi, the Treasure Chest Casino is a hit for travelers whether or not they want to play a game of poker. Best of all, this is one of the more accessible options for travelers. Located on Lake Pontchartrain, you can get to the Treasure Chest from New Orleans in around thirty minutes.

Amelia, Louisiana

If you want to be selective about which riverboat casinos you board, this should be your pick. The Amelia Belle is regarded as the epitome of riverboat gaming, and rightly so.

Not only is the riverboat preserved to showcase the grandest era of Mississippi steamboats, but it’s also owned by Boyd Gaming, which runs other successful casinos. That translates to a slightly more elevated experience. Located around 80 miles outside of New Orleans, you can easily reach the Amelia Belle by car.

Shreveport, Louisiana

You’ve got the best of both worlds at Sam’s Town. As you can see from the image, Sam’s Town lets you game on a classic riverboat, then head into a classic hotel-casino. That makes this a top choice for more experienced gamers who want access to a larger casino with added table games, card games, contests, and betting opportunities.