Meet the US’s Most Surprisingly Spiritual Cities

Are you thinking of Sedona and its reddish rocks?

You aren’t far off the mark if you are.

Sedona, Arizona is widely regarded as the US’s mecca for spiritual adventures. From energetic vortexes to top-notch yoga classes to clean food, it’s a perfect place for people of all faiths to get back in touch with their favorite deity—or deities. No judgment here.

That brings me to my next point… what makes a place spiritual?

Sedona is on the map thanks to its overriding focus on New Age metaphysical concepts. That’s a pretty good foundation for spiritual and wellness retreats of all stripes; with a hefty belief in equality and unity, people of all religions are welcomed into the fold in Sedona without a second glance. (Or am I being idealistic?)

Beyond the veil of New Ageisms, I think there are three very basic, across-the-board ingredients for a spiritual escape. First, peace and quiet. I don’t care if you’re a Buddhist or a Christian, you’re going to struggle to stay calm and evolve if there’s a lot of noise pollution.

Second, natural splendor also bodes well for a spiritual journey—regardless of your faith, you probably like sunsets, trickling streams, and birds of paradise.

Third, a great spiritual escape should also put you close to like-minded people. After all, it might be a little difficult to turn your lens inward and reflect if you’re surrounded by travelers who want to spend the day boutique shopping before partying at night. (I am that traveler.) Neither is better than the other—but they’re different experiences.

So, keeping these three ingredients in mind (silence, nature, and community), which US locations are ideal for a little spiritual wellness retreat—regardless of your beliefs? Let’s explore.

First up: Gainesville. Yes, I said Gainesville.

Spiritual cities great for a wellness getaway

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida is home to the University of Florida and, by extension, hosts a massive college crowd. Higher education is great, but throngs of college kids don’t exactly conjure up images of enlightenment.

But let’s not judge a book by its cover.

Back in the 1970s, Gainesville was a hub for hippies. Similar to their West Coast counterparts, they sought to provide places for people of all faiths to join in diversity, while also protecting their local environment and fostering opportunities for personal growth.

Today, their legacy can be felt in the town’s spiritual and retreat centers, which are largely non-denominational and open to believers of all stripes. You can stop in at the Tempe of The Universe or the Tu Viện A Nan Buddhist Temple and Statue Park.

Missoula, Montana

Studying Zen Buddhism in Taiwan was one of my collegiate highlights. Me and my classmates attended Dharma Drum retreat where we were taught about mindfulness in its most mundane forms. One meditative exercise saw us chasing around an elder nun to get the body moving joyfully and enter into a relaxed flow state.

So, how did Buddhism end up in Montana? A billionaire heiress named Linda Pritzker. Her interested in Tibetan Buddhism led her to learn the language, dive into the religion, and become one of the few American Lamas—which is like a minister.

With her background and bank account, Lama Tsomo (Linda’s Tibetan title) has rolled out retreat centers, foundations, and other Buddhism-focused efforts.

The goal is to allow residents to develop mindfulness—not convert them to Tibetan Buddhism. In addition to Lama Tsomo’s efforts, Gochen Tulku Sang-ngag Rinpoche has also established the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas in Arlee, Montana.

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

Nestled inside the gorgeous Ozark Hills, Eureka Springs is yet another hidden spiritual gem. Just like Sedona, it’s regarded for its spiritual vortexes—and it has a community that seeks to create spaces for people of all faiths to join together.

Thorncrown Chapel is a fantastic ode to this approach, which celebrates the area’s Christian history and its stunning forests.

Though Eureka Springs is much smaller than Gainesville or Missoula, spiritual adventurers have many ways to enjoy their retreat.

There’s the Eureka Center for Spiritual Living, if you want to take a more general approach. There’s also a weekly showing of the Passion Play, which explores the last week of Jesus Christ’s life.

Regardless of the type of healing, meditation, or insights you want, Eureka Springs is one of the most accessible for travelers—both in terms of affordability and small-town friendliness.

