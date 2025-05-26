Where is PDA Taboo? Your Travel Guide to Macking in Public

The United States is one of the most interesting places to grow up when it comes to PDA, aka public displays of affection.

In big cities, most Americans don’t bat a lash at a couple that’s holding hands, cuddling up, or even kissing in public. But the further you wander into rural towns or religious areas (like Mormon country in Utah or Amish country in Pennsylvania), the more likely you are to make someone uncomfortable with a little macking.

In other words, though we’re overwhelmingly fine with PDA (and racier media content in general), the country is home to religious groups that sometimes have a more conservative approach to life and love.

In other words, PDA is usually on the table in the United States, but might be off the table in certain places when we travel. For Americans, it’s (usually) easy to sense which area we’re in.

That’s a pretty dynamic take on PDA—one that I think serves us Americans well when we head abroad. Like at home, we can usually pick up on the atmosphere and act accordingly.

Still, there’s nothing worse than realizing you might be making locals uncomfortable, especially if a stranger approaches to ask you to keep it PG.

Want a short list about where PDA is either illegal or immoral? Similar to naturism and nudity, it’s a cultural and, at times, legal topic. While I can’t list out every single country on earth, I’m starting off with the most popular destinations for traveling Americans.

Before we start: For the purposes of this article, I’m focusing on heterosexual couples.

Countries where PDA is illegal

In some countries, PDA isn’t just viewed as immoral—it’ll actually get you a fine or, worse, a court date.

PDA is most often illegal in countries and regions where religious authorities hold legal power. If you’re heading to a country that’s non-secular, it’s a good time to take a closer look at the laws on PDA.

Islamic countries are likely top of mind for Americans, but PDA is often equally unwelcome in countries with Christian and Buddhist influences. In Bhutan, a Buddhist nation, PDA isn’t outright illegal but could be seen as illegal if it’s obscene enough, for example. And what’s viewed as obscene is based on cultural values, not legal sums.

The same for India. Though not explicitly illegal, citizens might have the right to press charges based on PDA if you offend them. That being said, public perceptions of PDA are always evolving, and even countries like India that are tougher on public displays still have exceptions.

That’s the key here: even where PDA might not be outright illegal, authorities might be encouraged to act if they’re feeling the pressure from citizens. And even something as simple as holding hands can raise the alarm in very conservative areas.

In these countries, PDA could get you into legal trouble:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Egypt

India

Russia (for same-sex couples only)

Countries where PDA isn’t welcome

Do I think a few sneaky little kisses will land you in a Dubai jail cell? No—but it could, if you don’t handle the situation with humility and aplomb.

What’s more likely to happen is that your public displays of affection will simply make everyone around you uncomfortable. Keep in mind that touristy areas are usually cultural isolates; locals know that you’re visiting and that you don’t know the rules, so you might get a pass, so to speak.

That being said, any time you wander off the tourist track, that type of leniency might not apply—and that’s especially true if you’re being affectionate with a local. They might be expected to uphold customs, while you might not be.

In these countries, PDA is likely to make other people uncomfortable:

China

Japan

Korea

Thailand

Vietnam

Bhutan

Morocco

Turkey

Again, if you’re heading to a country where religion remains a strong influence, from Islam to Buddhism to Christianity, think twice about PDA.

