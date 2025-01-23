Laundry Tips for Long Trips: Stay Fresh & Clean for Weeks

Travel can turn you into a stinky little muppet faster than you think.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Even if you’re staying in big cities, steaming days in with no AC leads to a growing pile of dirty clothes. In other words, even with modern amenities, staying fresh on the road difficult.

Though most rentals now include washer-dryers, that’s not always the case. And while you can always sink-wash your items, it never leaves the fabric feeling or smelling truly clean.

Is it best to pack sweat-resistant clothes that won’t get stinky fast?

What about taking advantage of laundromats?

Or is it really best to scrub up in the sink when in a bind?

The answer depends on the type of trip you’re taking. Obviously, staying fresh on a backpacking trip through the jungle simply isn’t realistic—but what about longer trips that last up to two weeks or more, when re-wearing clothes simply isn’t an option anymore?

You have questions about smelling good while traveling long term; I have answers. Let’s talk laundry.

Before you leave, pack these…

The best way to stay fresh on the road is to take the necessary steps before you leave home. Here’s how you can get ahead before the sweating starts.

Use a deodorizer ball to keep your luggage smelling fresh. You can find deodorizer balls in all shapes and sizes. They’re usually marketed toward athletes with stinky equipment bags, so check your local store’s sports section if you want to buy in person. I go with the standard Arm & Hammer options.

You can find deodorizer balls in all shapes and sizes. They’re usually marketed toward athletes with stinky equipment bags, so check your local store’s sports section if you want to buy in person. I go with the standard Arm & Hammer options. If you’ll be doing a lot of activities, buy a few shirts and pants that are sweat-resistant. Brands like Uniqlo and Under Armour have made sweat-proof gear fairly fashionable. Their clothing is also great for cold-weather travel, helping keep your body dry even when huffing it through the Arctic.

Brands like Uniqlo and Under Armour have made sweat-proof gear fairly fashionable. Their clothing is also great for cold-weather travel, helping keep your body dry even when huffing it through the Arctic. Mini stain removers are great, along with laundry soap sheets. If you’re a klutz, taking along a mini-stain remover (a pen-sized option, for example) can help you manage mini-messes on the road. The same for laundry soap sheets, which can be used for hotel sink washes.

If you’re a klutz, taking along a mini-stain remover (a pen-sized option, for example) can help you manage mini-messes on the road. The same for laundry soap sheets, which can be used for hotel sink washes. If you’re really heading into the boonies, consider the Scrubba portable wash bag. The Scrubba Wash Bag is a small bag with a waterproof seal and a ribbed interior (for your washing pleasure). Just toss in your clothes, a little bit of detergent, a little bit of water, and then mash it all together for a DIY hand wash that’s surprisingly effective.

The Scrubba Wash Bag is a small bag with a waterproof seal and a ribbed interior (for your washing pleasure). Just toss in your clothes, a little bit of detergent, a little bit of water, and then mash it all together for a DIY hand wash that’s surprisingly effective. Dark colors are your friend. Is your shirt actually dirty if no one sees the stains? Welcome to the Schrodinger’s cat of laundry advice.

Laundry tips for long trips

Let’s assume you don’t want to lug around a ribbed scrub bag with you (well done, you’ve passed the test), how can you ensure your clothes stay clean and fresh throughout your multi-week vacation?

Here’s what I’d suggest doing based on my stinkiest mishaps.

You need to be intentional about laundry. I’m not joking—you should schedule an afternoon to get the job done. Whether you’re heading to a laundromat or using your hotel’s services, scheduling a time slot actually ensures you get around to it. Most importantly, it lets you handle this chore when it’s most convenient instead of when it’s most urgent. Bundle it with downtime. Even on a more relaxed trip, you’ll probably want some downtime. Maybe that means answering a few emails, FaceTiming with loved ones, or figuring out transportation for the next leg of your journey. Bundle in your laundry time with this type of downtime—it’ll help you knock out all those chores in one go. Pay more for getting your laundry done right. Sure, you can wash your panties in your hotel sink, but is there enough time for drying? (And do you think that’s fair to your panties?) And sure, you can head to the laundromat that’s close to your hotel, but do you know which heat settings to use to avoid shrinking your only cashmere top? Sometimes, it makes sense to pay a little more for a professional to do your laundry. The best option is usually a hotel’s service. Speaking of laundromats… If you feel confident that you can manage a laundromat’s machines, then feel free to do it yourself. However, I highly recommend avoiding that full-heat setting whenever possible. You’ll be kicking yourself for shrinking your socks right before an important day trip.



