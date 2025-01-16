Resort Safety 101: How to Stay Safe on Your All-Inclusive Vacation

From the outside looking in, all-inclusive resorts seem like the safest choice for travelers.

That’s because all-inclusive options function like insular little worlds.

When it comes to features like outdoor pools, restaurants, nightclubs, spas, and even shops, all-inclusive hotels and resorts go above and beyond to hand travelers all the tools they’ll need for unmatched downtime.

Even a smaller boutique resort might have up to 450 suites spread across the grounds, along with features like private beaches, 24-hour room service, and specialized programs for guests.

That being said, all-inclusive resorts have their own unique set of rules—especially when it comes to staying safe. Though many Americans flock to the Caribbean each year to return to their favorite resorts, we tend to forget about security, from the explicit rules to the unwritten advice.

Want a crash course in resort safety? Here’s what you need to know.

The down-low on danger

There’s no easy way to write about the dangers of travel—especially when generalizing about an entire country, region, or city.

Let me phrase it this way: it feels a little odd to warn Americans about danger when traveling abroad when the US is actually pretty high on the list of conflict-ridden countries.

In other words, I won’t throw any stones when I come from a very glass house.

But I will give you a blunt down-low on traveling to all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean. Many options frequented by Americans are located in the region’s poorest countries in terms of GDP, including Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia.

All-inclusive resorts employ tens of thousands of locals across the islands; they’re important economic hubs in many cases. On top of that, it’s not uncommon for non-resort-workers to make a little money as a side hustle, offering things like party favors to resort guests and taking them out on excursions.

Here’s my point: All-inclusive resorts offer opportunities to many hard-working people, and they’re dedicated to keeping guests safe—but people with bad intentions are also aware that these resorts host wealthy guests.

How to stay safe off the resort

Overwhelmingly, advice on how to stay safe when leaving the resort circles back to this: Don’t leave the resort until it’s time to go to the airport.

That’s a very sterile way to experience a country, in my opinion. And it does a disservice to the many locals who take pride in their work and their country, and want to show it off.

So, while staying at the resort is the best way to stay safe while visiting an all-inclusive hotel, I’m going to move into more helpful territory.

Here’s how you can leave the resort to take advantage of those great tours and experiences without feeling overly nervous:

Plan off-resort activities through your resort. Nobody is more invested in keeping you safe and giving you a great experience than hotel staff. If they give you advice on what to do and what not to do, follow it to the letter. Locals are the top authority on safety. Research your immediate area beforehand. In times of conflict, it might actually be too dangerous to leave the resort. If you’re worried about recent news, speak with the concierge about whether or not it’s a good idea to take off-resort tours. In addition to researching conflict, also look into cultural norms. You’re going to stand out as a foreigner no matter what, but putting in a little effort to blend in can go a long way in keeping you off a Bad Guy’s radar. Leave the jewelry and pricey items at home—even if they only look high-end. Enough said. Don’t get drunk. Also, don’t let strangers get you drunk. Women are pretty familiar with this rule, even at the local dive bar—which means some crooks have made a steal off getting men drunk and robbing them blind. Get drunk on the resort and nowhere else. Speaking of not being drunk, also stay aware of your surroundings. No need to go full Jason Borne, but if you hear a fuss and see a commotion, don’t stick your head in the sand. Read resort reviews looking for keywords related to crime. Nothing is more reliable than first-hand experiences from other guests. If they’ve had a bad experience, you can learn from it.

How to stay safe at your resort

If you’re getting robbed at the resort, blame karma. Just kidding.

Like I mentioned above, some Bad Guys have a side hustle of robbing vacationers… sometimes even on the resort.

To stay safe at your resort, follow these tips: