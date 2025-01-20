Where to Find the Best Lobster in Portland, Maine

I’ll never forget the first time I had lobster.

I was in my early twenties and living in Brooklyn. Being from Missouri, I hadn’t eaten too much exotic seafood—and those bright orange lobsters always seemed a little out of my league.

Then came Restaurant Week, a time for restaurants around New York City to offer tasting menus and fill their tables.

A friend’s family invited me to a swanky TriBeCa restaurant that served up lobster on their tasting menu. My friend’s mom joked that lobster was once considered a low-brow meal, especially for early settlers on the East Coast. I remember hearing the phrase ‘lobster is the rat of the sea’ for the first time.

I’ve since come to love those little orange rats, especially now that I live in a coastal city with an obsession with seafood. In Barcelona, lobster isn’t hard to find; it’s cooked in stews, prepared in the alla Catalana style, served alone and boiled, and much more.

Here’s an interesting little factoid for animal rights nerds: There’s a growing movement in Europe to ban live lobster boiling. Countries like Norway, Austria, and Switzerland have already banned it, declaring that lobsters must be stunned before being boiled.

But don’t let me derail us with a conversation on ethics.

We’re here to focus on savory, buttery lobster. More specifically, we’re here to talk about the best lobster in the US state that specializes in this dish: Maine.

If you’re heading to Portland with hopes of sinking your teeth into the country’s freshest and tastiest lobster, here’s where you need to go.

Best restaurants in Portland for lobster

Luke’s Lobster

With a great view at the end of the Portland Pier and a sterling reputation, I vote you start your lobster journey at Luke’s Lobster.

The restaurant is so experienced with lobster that it even offers a wild-caught lobster cookbook. If you’re a little unsure about going all-in on a steamed lobster, you can also start out with their highly rated lobster roll.

Alternatively, you can also order fresh lobster for delivery anywhere in the country—Luke’s delivers.

The Porthole

Want a casual favorite for locals? The Porthole is a prime spot to catch live music along with a fresh lobster dish.

Plus, with separate breakfast, lunch, and dessert menus, you get a little more variation with your seafood action—plus more traditional options like a two-egg breakfast.

But let’s focus on those lobster options. The Porthole is famous for its Twin Lobster Dinner, which includes meat from two massive lobsters that come served with sides like veggies, mashed potatoes, and a warm roll. Yum.

Scales

Looking for a more upscale take on lobster? Scales is a fine dining establishment that lets you shop around for the freshest seafood in the city.

There’s a long list of options for diners, including appetizers, a raw bar, and specialized dishes like steamed Maine lobster.

That would be my top choice for a date night. Not only does the restaurant offer a slightly elevated take on its seafood dishes, including its lobster dish, but the ambiance is also top-tier.

J’s Oysters

The specialty at J’s Oysters is… oysters.

But you can find one of Portland’s sneakiest and tastiest lobster dishes inside: lobster stew. Similar to lobster bisque, this hearty and creamy dish is one of the top choices on the Portland Pier.

There are other specials, too, like the lobster claw cocktail (pictured above). If you’re on the hunt for other types of seafood, you’ll have plenty to munch on here, from oysters to clams to mussels. But if you want pure, lobster fare, you can also order a seafood cocktail of lobster meat.