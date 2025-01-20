3 Popular Destinations Where the US Dollar Won’t Get You Far

I don’t know anyone who ranks their bucket list destinations based on currency conversions, but it’s not a bad thing to think about.

Despite the fact that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency, it’s far from the highest-value currency out there.

And if you’re heading to a country where local currency is worth a lot more than the dollar, you’re going to be paying extra for the basics.

I’d hate to discourage you from heading to any of these countries—but I’d like to empower you to get the most out of your trip by laying out some financial expectations, and help you avoid any unwelcome surprises. (That will drain your bank account.)

Want a little shortcut on which countries you’ll need to save up to visit? These are the most popular tourist destinations where the US dollar won’t get you too far.

Before you visit, save up.

Want a closer look at countries where the US dollar will get you farther? Start here. Want a crash course in how currency values work? Head here instead.

Countries where the dollar is worth less than the local currency

What makes a country’s currency strong? Factors like low inflation, strong export demands, natural resources, and political stability help maintain a currency’s value.

All exchange rates listed below are taken from Google Finance as of January 16. And remember, I’m only listing out popular destinations for Americans, which means countries like Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan aren’t featured here even though they have high-value currencies.

The UK

London (Getty)

1 British Pound = $1.22

The GBP is one of the oldest currencies in the world that’s still in use—and it’s also one of the most stable currencies. Behind all that financial power is London, one of the world’s longstanding financial and economic hubs.

If you’ve been to the UK before, you’re probably aware that costs can add up quickly—even outside major cities like London, Liverpool, and Glasgow. Given how popular the UK is for American tourists, this is a great time to remind you to budget intentionally for your trip.

Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman (Getty)

1 Cayman Islands dollar = $1.20

Surprise, surprise. The KYD (that’s a Cayman dollar) is the strongest Caribbean currency. If you’re a finance buff, you probably already know why: the Caymans is an overseas British territory that acts as one of the world’s most popular tax havens.

With so much trading and a strong financial sector, the KYD is bolstered by hedge funds, investment firms, and more.

For budget travelers intent on visiting the Caribbean, I’d advise you to stick to more affordable shores. But if you’re interested in forex and tropical beaches, I can’t imagine a better place to improve your financial portfolio.

Switzerland

Zurich (Getty)

1 Swiss Franc = $1.10

Was anyone else surprised to learn that the GBP is worth more than the CHF?

Given Switzerland’s well-known standing as a safe haven for financial projects of all stripes, I figured it would stand above the UK’s currency.

That being said, the Swiss Franc is more so about safety for many investors, while the UK has a more varied and less risk-averse market.

I think that translates directly to the tourist experience. In London, I was able to find affordable, budget options that suited my needs. During my time in Switzerland, by contrast, there weren’t nearly as many budget options.

Though the GBP is technically worth more, it was way harder to stay within budget when spending CHF.

What about other currencies that are worth more than the dollar?

Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Gibraltar

According to Google Finance, the British Pound is the world’s fifth-most valuable currency. In reality, the Kuwaiti Dinar, Bahraini Dinar, Omani Rial, and Jordanian Dinar are the most valuable currencies on the globe, respectively.

The Gibraltar Pound is ranked just after the British Pound thanks to its longstanding role as a British overseas territory (like the Caymans).

As mentioned above, I omitted these destinations because they aren’t popular for American tourists, but it’s still worth pointing out that they’re worth more than any other currency on this list.

