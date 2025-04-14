Best 6 Compression Packing Cubes on the Market

I’ve been screaming it from the (digital) rooftops for at least a year: stop using regular packing cubes and level up your travel game with compression packing cubes.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Packing cubes can help you stay organized and turn your suitcase into an aesthetic, photo-worthy setup… but they won’t actually help you stuff your bag to the brim.

Compression cubes, by contrast, are designed to literally shrink your items. When you zip them up, they tighten and compress into a more compact shape. (Who would’ve thought?)

Not only can compression cubes help you save extra room when packing your suitcase, but they can even help you get home with more souvenirs than you bargained for.

In other words, if you’re a chronic over-packer or are heading out on a long-haul trip, you need compression cubes yesterday.

Tips on using compression cubes

Here’s the thing about compression cubes: they aren’t made equally and they don’t let you stuff them to capacity willy-nilly. Plan to save between 10-20% of your overall space if you use them correctly.

So, how should you be using compression cubes?

First, take the time to figure out which ones are worth your money. There are affordable options on Amazon that run as little as $20, which gives you the option to sample these bad buys before opting for a more luxurious choice. Below, you can find my top six picks.

Second, know that some materials shrink down more than others. Compression cubes won’t be able to magically make your wool sweaters half the size. Though you can (and should) use compression cubes to shrink your heavier winter layers, I want to point out that you can save serious space by packing synthetic clothes.

Third, don’t stuff your compression cube to the max, and then expect a miracle. Usually, you need to leave around 10% of the cube empty for maximum results. To shrink your cube, just zip it up and then push down on it evenly to remove all extra air.

Lastly, know that your items are prone to wrinkle when they’re compressed. The more carefully you fold and/or roll your pieces into the bag, the less intense those wrinkles will be.

Best compression packing cubes on the market

Top pick: Peak Design Packing Cube

The name should clue you in: Peak Design’s compression packing cubes come in a sleek and well-thought-out design. Though ‘compression’ isn’t in the product name, these cubes shrink down thanks to a second zipper—exactly like suitcases with expandable sides.

That means you can pack them like a normal cube on your way to your destination, then unlock those compression capabilities when it’s time to come home with a few extra goodies in your luggage.

Most rugged-ready: Thule Compression Packing Cubes

Need a little more durability with your packing cubes? Go with Thule Compression Packing Cubes, which are made from top-notch water-repellent nylon (known as the 100-denier diamond ripstop). As with Peak Design’s product, you have two zippers: one to open the cube and the other to shrink its size in a single go.

Most capabilities: Nomatic

Nomatic Compression Packing Cubes have a few added features that make them stand out from the pack. Along with their strong compression capabilities, you also have a mesh exterior panel and handles.

The mesh panel is great because it prevents your clothes from getting stuffy, keeping your clothes fresh and dry. Plus, you can more easily see what you’ve packed inside, unlike with other cubes.

Lastly, the handle is a nice little detail that makes carrying these cubes a bit easier.

Budget pick: Bagsmart Compression Packing Cubes

I love Bagsmart products, from their barely-there fold-up totes (one of my top travel picks) and their compression packing cubes.

Their packing cubes are sleek and stylish, with a partial mesh exterior to keep your items fresh without compromising on all that shrinking power. They also come in a wide range of sizes and shapes, giving you more packing power and customization.

Want to feel stylish as hell while you shrink your packing list? Go for Calpak Compression Cubes or Beis Compression Cubes.

Calpak’s come in three sizes (small, medium, and large) with five classic designs to choose from, plus another 14 unique options. By contrast, Beis lets you choose from five different designs for the same small, medium, and large setup.