Travel Savings Hack: The Dollar Will Get You Farther in These 7 Countries in 2025

How does wanderlust intersect with Wall Street? The USD.

Videos by TravelAwaits

While I’ve never been a Daddy Warbucks type, one of the most straightforward budget travel hacks is to head to countries where the USD is stronger than the local currency.

Though you still need to figure out how to manage exchange rates, you’ll still come out ahead.

Japan, for example, is going through a tourism heyday right now thanks to a few factors… including a sinking value for the Yen. (And almost-free domestic flights for tourists, but that’s another story.)

In October 2024, the country logged a record-breaking number of visitors. Tourism companies are taking full advantage, squiring Americans around for astonishingly low prices.

Want to financially hack your way to a cheaper, more impactful trip? Start with these countries where the USD will get you more bang for your buck—literally.

(Don’t know anything about the USD or currency strength? Investopedia has a great crash course that lets you see the world’s strongest currencies—which aren’t the USD, by the way.)

Countries where the USD is thriving

Exchange rates are taken from Google Finance on January 10, 2025.

Japan

Views of Mt. Fuji (Getty)

1 USD = 158 JPY

What’s inspiring Americans to fly to the other side of the planet? I’m sure Japanese culture and its larger-than-life cities are the primary allure—but the USD’s strength is yet another reason to make the long journey.

The Japanese yen has weakened significantly over the last two years, meaning American tourists are able to book high-end hotels, go on multi-day tours, and purchase fine art and textiles at extremely low prices.

Hungary

Scene of Budapest (Getty)

1 USD = 402 HUF

Surprised that Hungary isn’t using the Euro? Though Hungary (and similar Central and Eastern European countries) are part of the EU and integrated into the Schengen zone, they haven’t switched over to the Euro to protect their economy.

Things like public debt, inflation, and budget deficits have maintained Hungary’s Forint currency. Until the country switches over to the EU, you’ll be able to find incredible deals in Budapest and beyond.

Argentina

Plaza de Mayo, Buenos Aires (Getty)

1 USD = 1,036 ARS

Political turnover has caused Argentina’s inflation crisis to steadily worsen, meaning the Argentine Peso is one of the highest-value foreign currencies for Americans paying in USD.

Though flights to and from Buenos Aires are still pricey, your money will take you to unexpected places—without going over budget.

Whether you want to explore wineries around the capital city or head as far south as you can, it’s a financially perfect time to head to Argentina.

Brazil

Ipanema Beach (Getty)

1 USD = 6.05 BRL

With Brazil’s real drifting to an all-time low, Americans can take a budget trip of a lifetime to South America. Even in hotspots like Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo, you should be able to find great deals on hotels, tours, and fine dining.

That being said, I’d probably head further outside of cities to take a closer look at some of the country’s greatest natural wonders. From secluded beaches like Baia do Sancho to expansive wetlands like the Pantanal, I think Brazil’s greatest wonders take a little bit longer to find. Save big getting into the wild in Brazil.

Egypt

Giza (Getty)

1 USD = 50 EGP

If you’ve been dreaming about seeing the pyramids or traveling the Nile, you won’t find a better time. Similar to Japan, the Egyptian Pound has struggled to recover after the pandemic.

But unlike Japan, Egypt was a bit of a steal even before the pound started to devalue.

In other words, you can see one of the world’s greatest wonders without paying exorbitant amounts. If you’re already in Europe or Africa, you can reach Egypt without forking over too much for a flight, either. Just watch out for Cairo’s air quality.

South Africa

Cape Town (Getty)

1 USD = 18.98 SAR

South Africans use the rand, which has slowly declined over the last year. With almost 19 rands for every US dollar, you’ll be able to take advantage of unique winery tours, safari offers, and boutique hotels across the country.

Once again, the flights to and from the US are absolutely hefty. And, compared to Japan, you won’t find quite as many high-value opportunities for your money. If I had to pick, I’d head to Tokyo over Durbin—but that’s just me.

Turkey

Istanbul (Getty)

1 USD = 35 TRY

Turkey’s lira has steadily been devaluing compared to the US dollar for years—and it’s helped push Turkey to the forefront for many adventurous American travelers. From accessible and affordable medical procedures to hidden wonders like Cappadocia, it’s full of surprises.

The icing on top is Turkish Airlines’ stellar stopover program. A stopover program is when an airline offers a special and discounted way to experience a city during a long stopover. Just add a day or two to your itinerary and you can explore a city like Istanbul for almost nothing. (Seriously—they pay for your hotel stay and a city tour!)