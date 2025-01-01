2025 Hotel Tips: Cheapest Seasons to Book Hotels in the US

In celebration of the New Year, I’m taking a fine-tooth comb to some of the best data-driven insights into booking hotels.

Videos by TravelAwaits

This time around, I’m relying on the great minds at Vio. This relatively new booking platform makes it easy for travelers to shop around for savings on hotels and more.

That also bodes well for data-driven reports that explore domestic and international hotel room rates.

According to the data, you’ll save big by booking hotels in the USA during these months and in these cities. Remember, while there’s usually plenty of information surrounding when to book international trips, it’s a little harder to nail down the domestic insights.

Let’s explore.

Cheapest times to book hotels in the US

Just like with international hotels, you can find better hotel rates in the US during Winter and Spring.

Summer and autumn, by contrast, cost about the same on average to book a hotel across the US—but keep in mind that the differences in price aren’t nearly as extreme as with international hotels.

Spring rates average at about $185, while winter rates average out at $195. In autumn, you’ll pay around $210 on average and in summer, that rises up to $211.

Cheapest cities to book hotels in the US during the off-season

Haven’t nailed down your destination? Consider focusing on one of the cities below if you want to really extend your winter and spring hotel rate savings. You won’t find a better deal in 2025.

The cheapest US cities to book rooms in winter are in Colorado Springs ($98/night), Columbus, Ohio ($107/night), Myrtle Beach, South Carolina ($109/night), Virginia Beach, Virginia ($113/night), and Arlington, Texas ($114/night).

The cheapest US cities to book hotels in spring are in Jacksonville, Florida ($115/night), Fort Worth, Texas ($120/night), Houston, Texas ($120/night), Colorado Springs, Colorado ($125/night), and Columbus, Ohio ($131/night).

Average hotel rates month by month for US hotels

If you stick to these cities during these seasons, you’re sure to find hefty savings on hotel rooms.

But if we dig a little bit deeper into the Vio study, some cities offer even steeper deals during specific months.

Winter

Summer

Hotels in Austin, Texas drop by up to 37%

Autumn



