2025 Hotel Booking Tips: Cheapest Seasons Around the World

As someone who combs the internet looking for trusty travel advice, I know how frequently advice becomes outdated.

Thanks to technology and ever-evolving consumer trends, the latest trends and insights are hard to nail down. That being said, I tend to rely on a balance of data studies and real-life experience—but I can be a stickler about data.

Data, when misapplied, leads to faulty insights.

On the other hand, when research is targeted and mindful, data can help cut through the noise of endless travel advice to nail down some actionable tips.

I’ve found the latest data study worth taking a magnifying glass to: a study from Vio. Vio is a travel booking platform that compares prices from a range of websites, letting you shop around for the cheapest possible accommodations.

I haven’t personally used Vio—for the purpose of this article, I’m instead digging into one of their reports on finding the best value for hotel rates according to season.

Want to know the short of saving on international hotel bookings? Consider this an integral part of your 2025 travel planning guide from an industry expert.

Cheapest seasons to book hotels internationally

According to the Vio study, winter and spring are the two cheapest seasons to book international hotels.

Spring rates average out at $325 while winter rates average only $296.

While many travel sites recommend focusing on shoulder seasons like autumn and spring, the data says to stick to spring. (Or winter, if shoulder seasons aren’t your thing.)

Cheapest cities to book hotels internationally during the off-season

Let’s take this insight even further. Assuming you’re looking to plan an international trip in spring or winter to extend your savings, where should you go?

The cheapest international cities for hotel bookings in Spring are Bangkok, Thailand ($91/night), Osaka, Japan ($164/night), Kyoto, Japan ($168/night), Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba ($177/night), and Dubai, UAE ($197/night).

The cheapest international cities for hotel bookings in Winter are Niagara Falls, Canada ($104/night), Bangkok, Thailand ($111/night), Istanbul, Turkey ($131/night), Florence, Italy ($132), and Athens, Greece ($141).

*Keep in mind that winter rates don’t usually apply in December, which is one of the busiest travel months in the world. For true winter savings, stick to January and February.

Average hotel rates month by month for international hotels

Let’s assume you don’t want to be tied down to traveling in winter or spring. If that’s the case, here’s a quick overview of the best times to save big at certain destinations—across all four seasons.

Winter

Tulum, Mexico hotels drop in price by up to 60%

Florence, Italy hotels drop by up to 42%

Niagara Falls, Canada hotels drop by up to 34%

Athens, Greece hotels drop by up to 33%

Spring

Palm-Eagle Beach, Aruba hotels drop by 68%

Nassau, Bahamas hotels drop by up to 51%

Montego Bay, Jamaica hotels drop by up to 39%

Kyoto, Japan hotels drop by up to 37%

Summer

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic hotels drop by up to 34%

Paris, France hotels drop by up to 32%



