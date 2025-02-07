3 Ways to Book a Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Hotel Escape

Valentine’s Day is rapidly approaching—do you have a game plan in mind?

If you don’t, you’re in luck. I’m full of romantic ideas and travel wisdom, which is just the combination you need to put together a quick, intimate getaway with your boo.

Even if you can’t get a reservation at a restaurant with a special Valentine’s Day menu or missed out on the chance to book a romance-centric spa treatment or can’t wrap your head around spending over $100 for a basic bouquet of flowers, you can still nail a simple-but-effective date night.

All you need is a hotel room that guarantees you some privacy. From there, a few little extras like a bottle of bubbly, a sweet treat, and a heartfelt card can go a long way in curating a lover’s escape.

After all, what couple isn’t in need of a little downtime and TLC?

If you’ve put off your Valentine’s Day date night, here’s how you can book a last-minute hotel without draining your bank account.

Book a last-minute Valentine’s Day retreat with these four companies

There are three last-minute hotel deal websites that you should have on your radar. Given the popularity of Valentine’s Day, you won’t be short on options for last-minute steals.

Hotwire

Hotwire is one of the most well-known hotel deal sites out there—and for good reason. The company has been around since 2000 and has helped travelers save a whopping $3 billion during that time period.

It’s a solid choice if you want to find slashed prices for more luxurious hotels. If you’re willing to download the app, you can find even cheaper room rates.

LastMinute

Looking for more comprehensive Valentine’s Day offers? LastMinute has a bundled flight and hotel offer for lovers around February 14th.

Like Hotwire, you can shop around for four-star hotel deals—and even five-star selections. Just keep in mind that LastMinute is a UK-based company, so you’ll need to root around a little bit for US deals.

HotelTonight

HotelTonight makes it easy for you to explore deals city by city—which is a little more convenient than other platforms.

Similar to Hotwire, you can find even better deals by downloading the company’s app. And it’s highly rated on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, in case you need any convincing.

Need a Hail Mary? Call the hotel directly

Don’t forget that most hotels (especially boutiques) usually offer special deals for visitors. If you have a certain hotel in mind but can’t find any deals, then call directly.

Sometimes, booking directly with a hotel is cheaper than online. On top of that, speaking with a hotel agent or concierge is the best way to learn more about any special Valentine’s Day packages.