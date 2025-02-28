The 5 Dirtiest Spots in Your Hotel Room & Private Rental

I’m sure you’ve heard: don’t touch the duvets in a hotel room—they’re rarely ever washed.

Videos by TravelAwaits

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to germs in high-traffic tourist spots. Hotels tend to take the brunt of criticism because room cleaning isn’t optimized. Maids are often responsible for covering many rooms per day (usually while being paid subpar rates for their labor).

But even Airbnb rentals and other private options often come up short.

Just think about previous renters who might be responsible for handling certain cleaning duties before checking out. After all, if qualified hotel staff are cutting corners, do you really think Ken from South Carolina is going to go above and beyond to disinfect his Airbnb? (He’s not.)

Unfortunately, it’s easy for germs to spread when cleaning duties are shirked. There’s a big difference between dusting off a shelf and disinfecting a bathroom, after all.

If you’re a germophobe, you might want to bring a packet of disinfecting wipes to target the dirtiest spots before settling into your new temporary abode. Here’s my advice on which areas you need to focus on, regardless of whether you’re staying in a hotel or a private rental.

The dirtiest spots in your hotel room & private rental

Light switches, remotes, controllers, and keys

Here’s my sage advice when cleaning the dirtiest spots in any place: follow the fingers. You should be focused on those small spots that we touch most often but are usually overlooked when we bust out the Mister Clean.

Remotes and video game controllers are rarely cleaned, along with light switches, toilet flush handles, and even keys. Wiping these areas down (with a disinfecting agent) immediately protects you from whatever germs the last tenant left lying around.

Coffee-makers & kettles

Coffee-makers and kettles are also high-use but rarely cleaned objects that are common to most hotel rooms and rentals. They’re dangerous breeding grounds for bacteria because they have so many warm, damp, and enclosed spots.

I highly recommend thoroughly cleaning either before using. While you might be able to spot mold or bacteria inside a kettle more easily, a coffee maker has more moving parts that you need to be mindful of when cleaning.

The couch

I have never once washed my own couch. The cushions—yes. The pillows—absolutely. But the armrests… how does someone even wash a couch’s armrest?

I’m a very tidy person, so if I can’t figure out how to clean the couch at my own apartment, I’m convinced no one has even tried at the average hotel or rental. And while I wash my blankets at home, I doubt the blankets at most rentals are tossed into the washing machine often.

Unfortunately, there’s no simple way to clean armrests. Just be mindful not to eat off of them like a plate. (I know, you were probably tempted!)

Everything near the toilet—including toilet paper

To put it poetically, every flush of the toilet is like detonating an atomic bomb of germs. And fecal matter, too. Even if you close the toilet seat before flushing (like an angel), that doesn’t mean the previous tenants did so.

If you’re a germophobe, wipe down everything close to the toilet—including the flush handle. If the toilet paper hasn’t been resupplied, I’d leave it aside and start with a fresh roll.

The dishwasher & washing machine

Most private rentals offer dishwashers and washing machines—but these are also breeding grounds for bacteria and mold when not washed correctly, like kettles. Usually, this can be remedied by a self-wash setting, which most new dishwashers and washing machines have.

If not, you have a few options. I’d recommend washing dishes by hand. In terms of a washing machine, you can run a hot-water load with vinegar or baking soda solution to keep your clothes extra-fresh while minimizing any unpleasant odors.

But that’s quite a bit of work for someone on vacation—so the easier solution would be to find a laundromat nearby.