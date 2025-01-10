Hidden Treasures: 8 of Florida’s Most Secluded Beaches & Preserves

Want to skip out on the depths of winter with a Florida escape?

You aren’t the only one. Thanks to the state’s temperate weather and its nearly 230 days of sunshine a year, thousands flock to the state as soon as temperatures drop up north. Not only that, but many are also moving full-time to the state.

Between 2021 and 2022, Florida welcomed upwards of 600,000 new permanent residents. In 2023, another 365,000 made the move.

Are you catching my drift here? Though gorgeous and warm, Florida is filling up quickly, and many residents are there for those coveted beach days.

Want to avoid the crowds while you soak up your weekend of sunshine on a Florida beach? I’ve got a few suggestions for you. These are the most secluded beaches in Florida, along with some of its most beloved (and empty) nature preserves.

Secluded beaches in Florida

St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park

St. Lucie Inlet Preserve

The best way to avoid the crowds is to get on a boat and cruise away from them. That’s the logic here visiting the barrier island of St. Lucie Inlet Preserve.

Obviously, that’s quite a catch—visitors need to find passage to the island, then a return trip from nearby Port Salerno.

That being said, those who make the journey will be treated to a fantastic boardwalk experience. The boardwalk showcases the island’s mangrove forests, sandy beach, and wildlife.

Shell Key Preserve

Views from Shell Key Preserve

Once again, you’ll need a boat to get to this pristine barrier island—this time on Florida’s Gulf coast near Tampa Bay. Shell Key Preserve is covered in white sand beaches and mangroves, which provide shelter to birds and marine species alike.

You can reach Shell Key Preserve by taking a ferry from Fort De Soto Park—just keep in mind that this barrier island is protected and used for scientific research, meaning some parts might be off-limits.

Gorgeous clouds from Barefoot Beach Reserve

Barefoot Beach Preserve was wiped out by Hurricane Ian and has been going through a slow recovery. For now, it’s one of the state’s most secluded beaches.

With most of its amenities down (from bathrooms to Doc’s Beach House), not too many people are heading to the preserve. It’s a perfect time to head out on experiences like the Saylor Trail, which showcases the preserve’s wildlife.

Navarre Beach

Courtesy of Navarre Beach

Let’s head to the panhandle to one of Florida’s most relaxing townships and beaches: Navarre Beach. To be fair, this beach isn’t far off the beaten path and is well-loved by locals and tourists alike.

That being said, it’s a very wide stretch of white-sand beach where you won’t feel overly crowded by a few fellow sun-lovers.

Grayton Beach State Park

Grayton Beach State Park

Stretching over 2,000 acres, this massive state park has everything that winter birds would want from a Florida escape.

If you’re after the beach, you can unwind on a pristine stretch of white sand. Or if you’re in the mood to stretch your legs, Grayton Beach State Park also offers four miles of trails that weaves through the coastal forest.

Unfortunately, this beach has become a bit of a hotspot during the warmer months, meaning you might only find it secluded in December, January, and February.

Silver Key Beach

Silver Key Beach (Yelp)

This 64-acre preserve on Sanibel Island is almost like a little wildlife refuge. It’s home to important keystone bird and reptile species, from sea turtles to something called a snowy plover.

Like many other beaches on this list, Silver Key beach is a protected preserve, meaning you won’t find any amenities like public bathrooms or benches. That being said, you can set up shop with a towel and umbrella for the day to soak up the calming atmosphere.



Palmetto Avenue Beach

Anna Maria Island (Getty)

Before I round off this list with a beach in a major city, I wanted to recommend one of the hardest-to-find beaches. Palmetto Avenue Beach is located on the highly sought-after Anna Maria Island.

This white-sand beach is just as untouched as the preserves thanks to its location on the remote Anna Maria Island. From swimming to shell-collecting, it’s the perfect place to lose track of time.

Clam Pass Park, Naples

Clam Pass Park (TripAdvisor)

Looking for a secluded beach but don’t want to venture outside the city? Head to Naples’ Clam Pass Park, a beloved spot for locals.

The beach includes a three-quarter-mile boardwalk, along with 35 acres of coastal habitat. Best of all, it has all those amenities that many travelers—and especially families—are after, from bathrooms to a restaurant.

