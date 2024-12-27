Hospitality Highlights: Countries With the Best Hotels in 2025

My love of great hotels is constantly piquing my interest in new destinations.

Videos by TravelAwaits

Off the top of my head, I can name some of my favorite picks. There’s Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans, The Pacific Motel on California’s PCH 101, and La Mamounia in Morrocco.

Slowly but surely, hotels are falling back into favor.

With cities taking a harder stance on private rental companies like Airbnb and with prices rising constantly, more and more travelers are turning their focus back to hotels.

Some cities make that a lot easier, offering cheaper hotel room rates while outperforming private rentals in terms of amenities, service, and location.

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to book a hotel for your next trip, consider this your sign.

Let’s keep the hotel-love train going to highlight the best countries in the world for finding an affordable and elite hotel stay. If you’re a hotel fan like me, consider planning a trip to one of these countries in the coming years.

You’ll have more options than you know what to do with.

Best hotels… what do you mean by that?

The data in this study comes from OneBed, a mattress company that knows a thing or two about nights well spent.

The team at OneBed analyzed factors like star ratings, hotel density, and pricing to break down which countries outperform others in terms of great hotels.

There’s a focus on four-star and five-star hotels, but OneBed also considered places with three-star and two-star hotels. Japan, for example, has a high concentration of two-star hotels that are highly rated and beloved by travelers—but its five-star selections are also more affordable than other countries.

The more you know, the more reliably you can plan unforgettable trips.

So, which other countries go above and beyond in terms of hotel hospitality?

Countries with the best hotels (2025)

Based on star ratings, pricing, and hotel density, you can find some of the world’s best hotels in these countries.

The Maldives has a high concentration of five-star hotels (Getty)

The Maldives is home to 141 five-star hotels that average $922 per night. The verdict: It’s a high-density zone for ultra-lux stays. Shop around now.

Qatar offers a hotel for every type of traveler. Its two-star hotels cost an average of $43 per night while its five-star stays cost an average of $237 per night. The verdict: There’s tons of range for all types of travelers in Qatar. Explore the best hotels.

Japan offers hotels across every star class, but you’ll do particularly well with a two-star stay here for only $28 per night. The verdict: Who says you can’t stick to a budget in Japan? Check out its best hotels now.

Switzerland also offers an above-average number of five-star stays (Getty)

Switzerland focuses on a luxury market with its five-star hotels averaging $617 per night. The verdict: Expect to spend big for opulence in Switzerland. Spoil yourself at a great hotel.

Iceland offers a rugged but high-end hotel experience. Across the country, its five-star stays average out at $1,165 per night—the highest on the list. The verdict: You’ll pay a lot for unexpected five-star adventures in Iceland. Look through its top hotels.

The UAE has a massive hospitality market that includes 87 two-star properties, 303 three-star options, 442 four-star hotels, and 331 five-star properties. The verdict: Similar to Qatar, you have tons of options in terms of service and pricing in the UAE. Shop around for its best hotels.

Austria gives you the best of both worlds, offering more than 2,000 three-star stays for an average of $113 per night… along with five-star hotels that average $511 per night. The verdict: You can find a few steals across the country by focusing on three-star hotels. Sleep well at these hotels.

The Seychelles is on-par with the Maldives in terms of its hotel offers (Getty)

Seychelles offers five-star stays for an average of $488 per night, a relatively low price for how high-class the islands are. The verdict: Splurging on a great hotel gets you farther in the Seychelles than in the Maldives. Shop around here.

Luxembourg is home to five-star hotels that average only $248 per night. The verdict: Small country, big (hotel) savings. Explore its top hotels.

Denmark is also home to five-star hotels that average $387 per night. The verdict: Soak up these five-star stays while they’re hot—cities like Copenhagen are quickly becoming European travel hotspots. Look for a great hotel here.



