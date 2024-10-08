Amazon Prime Day: Top 10 Travel Products on Sale

Every year, a fresh list of drool-worthy travel products hits the market.

Most are designed to make travel more comfortable and seamless—especially for those heading out on long-distance trips.

Others are designed to make domestic adventures like road trips more enjoyable or outdoor backpacking trips more streamlined.

But with new gadgets and gizmos constantly on the horizon, it can be hard to keep up with the latest travel tech and travel products.

Want a cheat sheet for Amazon Prime Day?

I’ve uncovered some of the world’s most impactful travel accessories.

And—no—I’m not going to be recommending the usual spiel of packing cubes, luggage tags, or compression socks. I’m digging deep to list the products that have actually had a demonstrable impact on my own travel journeys over the last two decades.

Here’s where to find them on Amazon Prime Day.

Travel products that will save the day

Wrap-around pillows. Forget U-shaped neck pillows that don’t actually offer posture support. There’s a new revolution in airplane pillows. Buy here.

Portable chargers. Stop worrying about whether or not your electronics are charged—and stop worrying about conserving battery power when you’re in the mood to snap some photos. You’re on vacation, after all. Buy here.

Universal adapters. Even some countries in the same geographic region use different sockets. Heading to Europe, for example? There are eight different types of sockets used. Buy here.

Compression packing cubes. I know I said I wouldn’t recommend basic products like packing cubes—and I’m not. I’m suggesting you look into compression packing cubes that will actually suck in your luggage’s gut, so to speak. Buy here.

Travel products that will make your life easier

Fold-up totes. I don’t know where you’re going next, but I know it’s always helpful to have a bit more bag in your bag. Buy here.

Portable fans. Nobody uses air-conditioning quite like the US, which means you might be facing sweltering heat while you dine in cafes, wait for tours, and more. Buy here.

Blanket scarves. Use them as fashion. Use them as portable blankets. Use them as picnic blankets. Use them as pillows. Use them as foot hammocks. Use them to protect against the cold. Use them to cover up dirty seats on public transportation. Buy here.

Travel underwear. It’s easy to wash and will dry overnight in case of any accidents. If you’re really worried about your undercarriage while traveling, you can even buy disposable underwear. Buy men’s here. Buy women’s here.

Toiletry bag with hooks. Why is there never enough sink space in the bathroom? That doesn’t matter if you have a hang-able toiletry bag in your arsenal. Buy here.

Travel products as emotional accessories

Digital camera with no screen. It’s a digital camera that doesn’t let you review the photos you’ve taken. Later on, you can download these photos and look back at your trip. I love the nostalgic quality of this unexpected travel gift. You can find these products from a range of manufacturers, but I think Amazon’s paper option is great because it’s lightweight and basic. Buy here.

Pill protectors. You should be taking your favorite painkillers and basic cold medications with you when you travel. There’s nothing worse than trying to find a suitable product when you feel like you’re dying. Buy here.