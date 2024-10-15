Best Luggage for Children & Multi-Child Families

Packing for families is an art form—one that many parents slowly perfect over many years.

Mistakes are learned along the way, from counting on seatback entertainment for long flights to underestimating the number of wipes or diapers you’ll need.

Even when parents nail one part of the assignment, they’re prone to missing others entirely thanks to things like last-minute planning and sleep deprivation.

One of the biggest culprits when it comes to packing for children? Overpacking.

If you want to avoid overpacking and all the ills that come with it, I suggest you take a closer look at tips and tricks for packing for multiple children. I also suggest you think long and hard about the luggage choices and packing methodologies you use.

If you want to find the best pieces for your family, start with the options below. I’ve got great options for kids who want to handle their own suitcases, along with top picks for shared suitcases.

Best luggage for children under the age of 9

If you’re going to purchase a piece of children’s luggage, then look for suitcases that are actually durable, that your child will use for years to come, and that your child can maneuver with ease.

Here are some of the best options on the market.

Tourister

It’s got a hardshell that’s kid-level durable and an expandable zipper that adds 1.5”. Plus, there are plenty of cool designs to choose from.

While the wheels are single-spinner instead of double, that’s not uncommon for children’s luggage—and it hasn’t stopped this product from earning a near-perfect rating on Amazon out of almost 3,500 reviews.

Stephen Joseph Kids

This mini-suitcase is a great choice for active kids. Its outer pockets let them keep their favorite items within reach—which is always helpful while in transit.

While the materials and wheels aren’t the highest grade on the market, it’s rough-and-rumble enough for multiple trips with your kiddos.

The best part? This piece of luggage can also double as a very cool backpack when school starts.

Rockland Jr. Kids

If you don’t want to compromise on quality for a children’s suitcase, go for Rockland’s option. Despite its highly affordable price, this suitcase has an actual polycarbonate shell that’s lightweight.

The handle is adjustable—and extends to adult height when needed. The wheels spin 360 degrees, while the zipper has a rubber tassel that makes it easy for kids to use.

Also—the designs are very cool and bright.

Best luggage for children over the age of 10

Many parents purchase suitcases for their children to encourage them to start thinking and planning responsibly. If you’re on the hunt for luggage for a child over the age of 10, I suggest focusing on pieces that will last them into their teenage years and beyond.

Look for adult-caliber pieces that aren’t too expensive while offering state-of-the-art durability features. Here are the best options on the market.

Amazon Basics

Amazon Basics makes a surprisingly great range of luggage—and they’re ideal for kids who are just getting the hang of how to pack and handle their luggage.

The scratch-resistant shell is an important part of the equation, along with the dynamic spinner wheels.

Plus, the basic carry-on option comes in five sizes, ranging from 21-inch to 30-inch. That lets parents select the option that best suits their kid’s packing needs.

But at the budget price of only $65, the stakes aren’t too high if Little Becky can’t handle her suitcase.

Samsonite – Omni Hardside

If you’re a bit more comfortable shelling out a bit more for a suitcase, I suggest going with a Samsonite. Despite the brand’s 100 years of experience, it’s still highly affordable.

The Omni PC Hardside also comes with a 10-year limited warranty, which makes it ideal for kids who plan on traveling for years to come.

Toss in the dynamic spinner wheels, polycarbonate shell, and TSA locks and it’s got all the features that adults look for in a great suitcase.

