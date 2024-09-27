Minimalist Packing Guide

Do you struggle to pack for vacation?

Don’t feel bad. Packing is a tricky art—one that travelers slowly get the hang of thanks to experience. (And a few mistakes.)

Nailing down a packing list is already hard enough, even with modern and techy accessories at your disposal. It’s not uncommon for frequent travelers to leave behind important items, pack their gear poorly, and experience spills from toiletries.

One of the best ways to avoid packing mishaps is to understand the basics of packing—from a minimalist perspective, specifically.

The minimalist perspective strips away all the unneeded clothing and accessories people often have trouble leaving behind.

It also lays out a framework for travelers to rethink their trip. (As in, do you want to lug around a heavy suitcase? And why do you need so many items?)

Let’s dig into the basics of the minimalist packing approach. Don’t worry—you don’t need to leave behind your favorite things. I promise.

What is minimalist packing?

The goal of minimalist packing is two-fold.

First, to help travelers reframe their understanding of their trip. A minimalist approach digs into the core of why people travel. Why are you going? What do you hope to accomplish? How does what you pack inform and improve the goal of your trip?

Second, to help travelers efficiently pack their luggage. A minimalist approach will prevent you from overpacking while making sure you have precisely what you need.

Minimalist packing is also helpful for those who will be backpacking or otherwise manually carrying around their luggage.

Alternatively, it’s a solid solution for travelers who want to downsize their carry-on to a more portable option, like an under-seat suitcase.

A new approach to packing

Below, I’m going to lay out a step-by-step guide so that you can pack your bag with only the basics. But before we get to the nitty-gritty of how to fill up your suitcase, let’s focus on what you should be packing in the first place.

As outlined above, the minimalist approach will challenge you to be mindfully cut-throat when selecting which items to take with you. Every item should support the main reason of your travels.

Are you visiting family? You should probably focus on comfort more than glamor.

Are you flying to attend a work conference? Don’t worry about packing so many leisure clothes.

Are you heading to a bachelorette party? You don’t need more than two pairs of shoes. (I repeat: You don’t need more than two pairs of shoes.)

Aside from the purpose of your trip, consider length. The longer the trip, the more complex minimalist packing becomes. (Or fun, depending on your personality.)

Here are the most commonly overpacked items:

Shoes . Boots are the main culprit. Avoid packing boots at all costs.

. Boots are the main culprit. Avoid packing boots at all costs. Jewelry . Only bring pieces that you’ll wear daily.

. Only bring pieces that you’ll wear daily. Clothes . Slashing down the amount of clothes can be a challenge. Consider going modular with your wardrobe. Bring pieces that you can mix and match with one another. Neutral colors pair together most easily.

. Slashing down the amount of clothes can be a challenge. Consider going modular with your wardrobe. Bring pieces that you can mix and match with one another. Neutral colors pair together most easily. Coats and cold weather gear . When possible, opt for compressible coats like those sold at Uniqlo. If possible, wear your heaviest gear on the plane.

. When possible, opt for compressible coats like those sold at Uniqlo. If possible, wear your heaviest gear on the plane. Toiletries . Do you really need your own loofa? Probably not.

. Do you really need your own loofa? Probably not. Electronics. Aside from e-readers, you probably won’t need too many fancy gadgets.

Minimalist packing: step-by-step guide

Minimalist packing might feel stressful at first. That’s normal. In fact, some psychologists believe that overpacking is a symptom of catastrophic thinking and, more generally, anxiety.

So be kind to yourself as you start slashing your packing list. It’s normal to feel weird, and by weird, I mean nervous.

Now that you’ve got your gear laid out, here’s how to pack your bags like an expert: