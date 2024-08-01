Roll Call: Samsonite vs Away Luggage

Finding a solid piece of luggage requires keen attention to detail.

It also requires travelers to know themselves. As in, are they capable of packing lightly enough or do they need a heavy-duty suitcase with powerful zippers? Or are they more focused on techy features like charging bags and geolocator tags?

The hunt for a functional carry-on is even more important when you consider shrinking cabin sizes across various airlines. You need bang for your buck in every square inch of that suitcase.

I’m taking a closer look today at two of the most trusted brands in luggage: the legacy brand Samsonite and one of its latest competitors, Away.

The former was founded back in 1910, meaning it’s got the experience most travelers want. But Away has been innovating in a major way since it entered the market in 2015.

Both offer a high-quality carry-on suitcase with advanced features, ergonomic design, and unexpected perks. But with hefty price tags from Away, it’s worth it to do a bit of research before opting for either brand.

Looking into buying a Samsonite vs Away carry-on? Here’s what you need to know in terms of differentiating factors.

Samsonite is more accessible & affordable

If you’re comparing these two carry-ons, you might have noticed a serious price gap.

Samsonite is a legacy brand in the luggage world—but its prices don’t reflect its experience. In other words, you’ll get a solid product with this brand without forking over hundreds.

Saving is a huge factor for travelers, which is why I’m pointing this out first.

Samsonite’s carry-on will set you back less than $150, while Away’s carry-on costs closer to $250. The average traveler probably won’t notice a big difference. On top of that, you can order Samsonite from Amazon—but Away products must be purchased on the website.

Samsonite is lighter-weight

Samsonite is focused on light-weight products.

Its carry-on is a whole pound lighter than Away’s, which should be a clear sign that Samsonite has zeroed in on comfort and ease of travel. Away, by contrast, is weighed down (literally) by its added tech features.

But I’d like to point out that both carry-ons come with the same series of basic features: TSA-approved locks, a general size of around 22’ x 15’, and spinner wheels.

One will just be lighter-weight from the start, which might make it easier to handle in the airport and load into the overhead cabin.

Away is more advanced

Here’s the thing. Away has caught some flak for its higher prices—which makes sense for travelers who don’t need things like charging banks and advanced wheels that are designed to be quiet.

But that doesn’t mean Away’s features are needless.

Especially when it comes to Away’s polycarbonate shell.

One of my suggestions on picking out luggage is finding a piece that has a hard shell that’s actually durable—without being really heavy. Away, despite being slightly heavier than its Samsonite counterpart, truly delivers on this demand.

Samsonite, by contrast, uses a polypropylene shell. It’s just as lightweight but not nearly as durable. To be fair, I don’t think any wayward crashes will damage whatever you packed inside—but Samsonite’s suitcase might not last as long as you’d like.

They have similar warranties

This brings me to my last point.

I’ve seen multiple luggage reviewers point out that Away offers a 100-day return policy and a limited lifetime warranty. Samsonite, by contrast, offers a limited 10-year warranty.

While there’s a huge difference between a 10-year versus lifetime warranty, I think both are geared toward the quality of the luggage.

In other words, Away’s polycarbonate shell should last more or less a lifetime. By contrast, it makes more sense for Samsonite to offer a 10-year warranty because its product isn’t quite as durable. (Though it is great for over-packers, as its expandable panel is one of the largest in the industry.)