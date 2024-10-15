Best Scenic New Hampshire Rentals to Escape NYC & Boston

New Hampshire offers the perfect reprieve from busy city life.

In fact, it’s one of New England’s best places to find charming hidden gems. Whether you’re on the hunt for quaint Christmas towns, jaw-dropping hiking trails, or the state’s lesser-known ice castles, New Hampshire has it all.

Best of all, New Hampshire tends to be more affordable than its neighbors, like Vermont and Maine. That makes it one of the top choices for those a little wearied by life in a big city like New York or Boston.

Whether looking to hug a few trees or simply avoid the hustle, the state’s sprawling forests and relaxing small-town vibes can get the job done in only a few days.

If you want to disappear into New Hampshire’s serenity, I recommend staying close to towns like Lincoln near the White Mountains.

Rentals around Lincoln will put you in direct proximity to some of the state’s most popular parks and landmarks, along with attractions like museums, aerial trams, and craft breweries.

If you’re ready to escape NYC or Boston—or simply want to skip town for a few days—here are the best scenic New Hampshire rentals ready to host you.

Best scenic New Hampshire rentals

Best scenic stay: Sunny Cottage on Private Lake

Want to fully soak up the New Hampshire forests without leaving the property? This cottage outside of Dalton, New Hampshire has everything you’ll need.

The home is small but has broad, strategically placed windows to capitalize on the private lake. Views aren’t hard to come by in this stellar selection.

Inside, the warm wood features welcome you to a rural, cozy escape. But let’s keep focusing on that exterior. The large patio opens to the lake, while a second covered area is designed for grilling.

Want to enjoy the lake? There are complimentary kayaks on the grounds.

For young families, the cabin provides high chairs, a porta-crib, and mats. The Airbnb page also showcases a few pooches having fun on the water, which makes this ideal for anyone who needs to escape the city… with Fido in tow.

Book here

Best family rental: Sparrowhawk Lodge

The Sunny Cottage above is a good choice for young parents with a small child—but if you’re heading to New Hampshire with a large family in tow, I recommend Sparrowhawk Lodge.

Its four bedrooms can comfortably sleep ten guests. One bedroom includes two sets of bunkbeds—the perfect kid’s room. The open floor plan also makes lounging in the rental easy for groups.

But it’s the massive patio and sprawling forest outside that might capture your family’s attention. The rental is situated in 45 acres of private woodlands, while White Mountain National Park is only a five-minute drive away. Choose your adventure!

Book here

Best couple’s pick: Trailhead Stays—Tiny House

Trailhead Stays is a part of the Green Woodlands area, which includes a handful of tiny homes. They’re new builds, meaning the interior is clean and sleek. The windows are also massive and designed to make guests feel like they’re sleeping in the forest.

The basic setup doesn’t feel cramped thanks to that indoor-outdoor design element. There’s also a private grill-top firepit, which is perfect for snuggling up on cool evenings to soak up the surroundings.

While there are three other tiny homes on the grounds, you might not see or hear other guests thanks to the remote nature of the camps.

Book here

Best budget option: White Mountain Scenic River Camp

This rental is also small—and it’s even more immersed in New Hampshire’s natural wonders. The rustic rental is located on the Ammonoosuc River in the heart of the White Mountains.

Thanks to being nestled into the river valley, you won’t see or hear anyone else.

It’s definitely an old-fashioned rental, as guests will be using an outhouse and have limited Wi-Fi. Still, there are all the necessary features for a great stay—from a flatscreen television to a riverside hammock to its proximity to hotspots like Lincoln and Franconia.

Book here

Best lux pick: Exclusive Glass Wall Waterfront

Don’t have a budget in mind? If you’re willing to spend big on your city escape, then here’s an Airbnb that will give you a never-before-seen experience.

The big appeal here is the glass wall that showcases the rushing creek outside. I’d say it’s picturesque, but that doesn’t do the scenery justice.

It’s like something out of a picture book, especially the bedroom. The window directly frames the river, while a glass fireplace adds a dash of romance.

But that’s not all. The rental includes a separate yoga and workout space, which is just as immersed in the forest. Though the buildings are tiny, the setting is grand.

Book here

Best views: Mountainside Retreat

If staying smack in the center of the woods isn’t really your thing, then take a bird’s eye view of the White Mountains. This mountainside retreat showcases the sprawling hills surrounding Mt. Washington.

Then there’s another 32 acres for you to explore privately. But don’t worry—you won’t be stranded up a mountain.

This rental has absolutely every amenity I can think of, from an EV charging station to ultra-fast Wi-Fi to memory foam to a washer-dryer setup.

Book here

