New England Recs: Best Breweries in New Hampshire & Vermont

The United States has a serious love of beer.

Over the last two decades, the number of independent brewers across the country has skyrocketed. They’re launching new IPAs and Pilsners, opening new breweries and tasting rooms, and treating locals to delightful new drinking experiences.

They’ve even taken over cities, as with San Diego—the US’s craft beer capital.

Along with places like Pittsburgh, Portland (in Maine and Oregon), and Asheville, San Diego is helping steer the future of microbreweries. Not only do locals really like beer, but they’re also interested in sampling daring new blends.

But what about the actual beer drinkers?

San Diego takes the cake as the most craft brew-centric city in the US because of the sheer number of independent breweries. Places like Pittsburgh and Portland, by contrast, are on the map thanks to their longstanding history with craft brewing.

But when it comes to cold, hard numbers, you might be surprised to learn that it’s more remote outposts like the Dakotas, Montana, Vermont, and New Hampshire that take the cake in terms of gallons drank per capita.

Back in 2023, New Hampshire locals drank 43.9 gallons of beer per capita according to a study from Beer Info.

Vermont was ranked close behind at 35.3 gallons per capita.

That’s a lot of golden hops.

So here’s the better question—where do locals in Vermont and New Hampshire slam all that beer? According to reviews and ratings from drinkers, food writers, and foodies alike, these are three of the top breweries in both states.

Hill Farmstead Brewery

Greensboro Bend, Vermont

Explore here

Since 2010, Hill Farmstead Brewery has been concocting some incredibly diverse beers. They offer single-hop options, philosophical options, and ancestral options.

Philosophical options cover beers with unique origins and inspirations. For context, they’re named Beyond Good and Evil, along with Being and Time.

Ancestral options cover the direct history of brewing—including the land, the hops, and the people behind the brewing. That last category makes sense, as this farmstead has been active for 200 years.

The Alchemist

Stowe, Vermont

Explore here

From brewery tours to its outdoor beer garden, it’s easy to see the hype behind The Alchemist.

I’ve found that the world of craft brewing (like many indy-run fields) can be a little gatekeep-y. That’s definitely not the case at The Alchemist.

Even its sustainability initiatives are easy to understand and digest. (Never seen a fully solar-powered brewery before!) It’s real grassroots brewing here—one that’s invested in its community in many ways.

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery

Burlington, Vermont

Explore here

The vibes are decidedly cool—which I’m not surprised given its location in Burlington. (It’s one of those fiercely self-determining hippie towns.)

The beer menu is extensive and creative, while the actual brewery grounds are very kitschy-cool and focused on sustainability. Want to know how tasty Zero Gravity Craft Brewery releases are? Even the non-alcoholic choice is highly rated by drinkers.

Deciduous Brewing Company

Newmarket, New Hampshire

Explore here

This cozy brewery is located right in the heart of charming downtown Newmarket. As Deciduous Brewing Company enters its tenth year, it looks to have its on-tap and orders down to a science.

I appreciate this dual approach, as it allows drinkers to dive deep into the company’s brewery backlog. But I’m also a fan of the actual bar—and it’s Friday Night trivia games.

White Mountain Brewery

Ashland, New Hampshire

Explore here

Handcrafted and hyper-focused on hops, White Mountain Brewery is a small and humble brewery—one that has a serious love of craft beers.

Like with Deciduous Brewing Company, there’s plenty in the way of dive bar events, from cornhole on the patio to trivia nights. This type of atmosphere is a huge bonus for me—and seems to be a highlight that keeps regulars coming back for more.

Stoneface Brewing

Newington, New Hampshire

Explore here

Stoneface is a pretty big deal—and if you’ve been slamming IPAs on the East Coast for a while, you’ve probably sampled Stoneface Brewing’s beers before.

When you head to their Newington location, you’ll also be treated to a solid menu of dive bar fare—and some brewery-exclusive releases.

Oh, and there’s even seltzer for all those who can’t handle their beer. Plus a long list of events—one of which is called Ol’ Dirty Sunday. No idea how that relates to beer, but I’m going.