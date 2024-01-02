13 Quaint Towns in New Hampshire You Will Enjoy Visiting

Quaint towns in New Hampshire are perfect for visitors looking for mountains, the ocean, and lakes paired with old New England charm. The variety of landscapes from the Atlantic Ocean to the peaks of the White Mountains is interspersed with quaint villages nestled in valleys and sprawling pasturelands.

New Hampshire is home to luxury resorts, extensive hiking trails, farm-to-table restaurants, festivals, history, and gorgeous scenery. Experiencing the relaxing pace of life and natural beauty is a tonic for your well-being.

13 Must-Visit Quaint Towns In New Hampshire

1. Portsmouth

New Hampshire’s coastline is short but packed with seaside charm. Portsmouth, on the Piscataqua River, is a working fishing city with ocean access.

Downtown’s Market Square is the city’s restaurant hub, offering fresh coastal cuisine in small chef-run restaurants tucked away in 17th- and 18th-century brownstones. You will find amazing restaurants including the Black Trumpet Bistro, where the chef prepares unique dining options for their weekly prix fixe menu. As a James Beard Foundation semifinalist, their reputation for hospitality is first-class.

The Strawbery Banke Museum is an outdoor history museum and a lovely spot to spend a sunny afternoon. Explore their historic buildings, heirloom gardens, and costumed residents while learning about the history of the Portsmouth area.

Pro Tip: For more information on Portsmouth, consider how to spend a day in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

2. Hampton Beach

Hampton Beach is the vacation destination arm of the town of Hampton. The oceanfront village is packed with opportunities to play on the long, inviting beach. The boardwalk is loaded with fun things to do and see. The dining and bar scene is everything you would want from a fun resort area. Hampton Beach is a throwback to the old-style beaches where the main drag runs along the beach and parking is plentiful.

Pro Tip: To learn more about Hampton Beach, see my tips on how to spend a perfect day in quaint Hampton Beach.

3. Exeter

Exeter is home to Phillips Exeter Academy, one of the oldest and most prestigious boarding schools in America. As you stroll the campus quad, the lush green space is surrounded by meticulously maintained antique brick buildings. It is easy to imagine spending your high school years in this close-knit community of this quaint New Hampshire town.

Exeter was New Hampshire’s Revolutionary War capital. You can visit the American Independence Museum to view one of the rare first printings of the Declaration of Independence. The museum houses many documents and offers several docent-led tours for your enjoyment.

If you are craving some contemplative time with nature, hike the Jolly Rand Trail. The 3.7-mile out-and-back trail is rated as moderate and winds through the wooded Kimball Reserve.

Pro Tip: Stroll down Water Street and stop at one of the many coffee shops to watch the stream of students and faculty grab their afternoon pick-me-ups.

4. Peterborough

Peterborough is a quintessentially quaint New England town. Situated in the valley of the Monadnock Region along the Contoocook River, Peterborough’s charm and panoramic views give it high marks when it comes to evoking a classic feel.

Take a drive up Pack Monadnock in Miller State Park. At the summit, climb the fire tower for a spectacular view of the Peterborough area. The access road is a short 1.3-mile ride to the top. If you are feeling adventurous, you can choose one of the hiking trails up the mountain for a good workout.

If you love poking around for antique art, stop at the New England Art Exchange. You can browse paintings, fine prints, sculptures, drawings, and photography.

Pro Tip: If you are planning to drive up to Pack Monadnock, reserve your parking spot ahead of time.

5. Sunapee And Newbury

Home to skiing, lake life, state parks, and other natural areas, Sunapee and her lake neighbors are a necklace of jewels in the New Hampshire Lakes Region.

Visitors to Mount Sunapee State Park in Newbury can enjoy the beach, boating, camping, and hiking. The area is a popular vacation spot for many New Englanders.

Mount Sunapee Resort, also located in Newbury, is a family-focused ski resort and part of the Vail Resorts Epic Pass system. Operating 67 trails serviced by nine lifts, Mount Sunapee Resort is a great place for a multigenerational ski weekend.

Pro Tip: Sunapee is a popular destination with locals year-round. Plan on making reservations if you want to stay close to the lake.

6. Cornish

Cornish is a small farm town in western New Hampshire. It is famous for the beautiful Saint-Gaudens Park, which was the summer home of Augustus Saint-Gaudens, the great American sculptor. There are often artisans in residence, and demonstrations, tours, and classes are available. A popular place for events, the grounds, gardens, and buildings are beautifully maintained.

Pro Tip: Saint-Gaudens is a popular wedding destination, so check before your arrival to make sure the park is open for viewing the day you plan to visit.

7. Hanover

Home to Dartmouth College, Hanover is more than just a quaint New Hampshire hamlet. It is the center of an Ivy League college campus that embraces the great outdoors. The students and faculty take great pride in their Environmental Studies program.

The Hanover Inn, located on Dartmouth College’s campus, offers first-class amenities wrapped in historic charm. Dine at the Inn’s PINE Restaurant, where farm-to-table is a continued tradition. The chef offers Tuscan and American cuisine prix fixe or a la carte menus featuring ingredients sourced from local farms and encompassing seasonal products.

Pro Tip: The Appalachian Trail runs through Hanover, offering residents and visitors a chance to “walk the trail,” even if it is just for a few short miles.

8. Lincoln

Lincoln is home to the breathtaking Franconia Notch State Park. Mother Nature’s gifts are boundless, and she showcases many of them for the park’s visitors. Nature enthusiasts come here to unplug and breathe the crisp mountain air.

Editor’s Note: Franconia Notch State Park has earned its place on our list of eight excellent hidden gems in New Hampshire.

Drive down I-93 between the Kinsman and Franconia mountain range peaks for the most beautiful eight-mile drive in central New England. In the spring and summer, the greenery is so deep and saturated, it is almost unnatural. In the fall, the vibrant foliage is a riot of colorful patchwork. In the winter, the peaks sparkle when the sunlight reflects off the clean, white blanket of snow.

Flume Gorge, at the base of Mount Liberty, is a popular hiking spot. The trail is an easy two-mile loop. It is well maintained, but expect to climb some stairs and hills. There is an entrance fee, and you must reserve your parking spot online.

Lincoln offers many options for campers, hikers, boaters, and picnickers. It is a beautiful spot to spend an afternoon or a long weekend.

Pro Tip: Download your trail maps while you have Wi-Fi; connectivity is spotty in the White Mountains.

9. North Conway

Nestled in the heart of the White Mountains, North Conway captivates with its scenic beauty and outdoor adventures. Known for outlet shopping, charming village vibes, and proximity to ski resorts, North Conway is a year-round destination offering both serenity and recreational excitement.

The best way to see the country around North Conway is by train. Conway Scenic Railroad offers you the chance to explore while riding the rails. The Mountaineer to the Notch runs from North Conway Village to Crawford Depot. You can travel by coach or first class and add lunch service. The five-hour round trip showcases some of New Hampshire’s finest scenery, including sheer bluffs, steep ravines, and stunning panoramic views around North Conway.

If you prefer a more tranquil visit in North Conway, stop at Echo Lake State Park. Enjoy swimming, picnicking, and some hiking. The Echo Lake Trail takes you in a loop for a beautiful, easy way to enjoy the lake. Alternatively, you can work out your legs with a moderate hike to Cathedral Ledge for a panoramic view of North Conway.

Pro Tip: If you don’t want to hike all the way to Cathedral Ledge, you can drive up the road to the gate and walk the last mile to enjoy the amazing views.

10. Meredith

Lake Winnipesaukee is synonymous with New Hampshire fun. The largest lake in the Lakes Region, Winnipesaukee has everything you need for a lake vacation. Swimming, boating, hiking, or just relaxing on the beach are at your fingertips.

The Loop Drive around Winnipesaukee takes you on a 97-mile adventure through the lakes. The views are spectacular at any time of year. Bring your camera; there are plenty of panoramic photo opportunities along the way.

Bed and breakfast stays are synonymous with quaint towns. The Nutmeg Inn is a piece of Meredith history decorated with charming 18th-century appointments coupled with modern conveniences. With rooms named after spices, you get the feeling you are visiting your great-aunt’s homestead, complete with a rocking chair deck.

Pro Tip: The Loop Drive takes you through Meredith and Laconia (see more on this community below). There’s also a lot you can do at Lake Winnipesaukee, so be sure to check it out.

11. Laconia

Famous for Laconia Motorcycle Week, known to the locals as Bike Week, Laconia welcomes over 400,000 motorcycle enthusiasts each year in mid-June. If a bike festival is on your bucket list, start planning now for next year. Finding suitable accommodations can be tricky.

Weirs Beach on the western shore of Lake Winnipesaukee is a popular resort destination because of its family-friendly beach, boardwalk, and classic drive-in. Watching a movie at the Weirs Drive-In Theater will add a touch of nostalgia to your visit.

Every trip to the beach requires ice cream, and Kellerhaus offers homemade ice cream, chocolates, and candy. With their goodies made on-site, they offer the freshest local ingredients. They also serve a Weekend Waffle Breakfast from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The breakfast is a great value, and you can even add a scoop of their sweet ice cream to your waffle.

Pro Tip: The week before Bike Week can be hectic with preparations, if you are looking for quiet and relaxing, you should choose a different time to visit.

The countryside is dotted with quaint New Hampshire towns and villages just waiting to be discovered.

12. Sugar Hill

With just over five hundred residents, the New Hampshire town of Sugar Hill in Grafton County, sometimes referred to as “New Hampshire’s best-kept secret,” is the smallest of the quaint towns on this list. Overlooking the White Mountain National Forest, Sugar Hill is easy to miss on a drive through Franconia toward Littleton along the I-93.

On your way through Sugar Hill, check out Harman’s Cheese & Country Store, a picturesque red country shop that sells more than 13 tons of premium-grade white cheddar cheese annually. Also, you can’t visit Sugar Hill without getting homemade pancakes at Polly’s Pancake Parlor.

13. Bartlett

Set in the heart of the White Mountains, Bartlett is a picturesque town just 10 minutes north of North Conway Village. For the best that nature has to offer here, head to the Rocky Gorge, Diana’s Baths, or Ripley Falls to enjoy the breathtaking views of waterfalls and rock formations.

During the winter months, Attitash Mountain Resort is the place to go for skiing and snowboarding, and North America’s longest Alpine slide. Bartlett is also home to the Story Land theme park, said to be the best children’s theme park in New Hampshire, with numerous attractions and rides for children of all ages.

FAQs

Why Are Towns and Villages of New Hampshire So Popular?

From stunning mountain views right outside your hotel room, locally crafted wine and beer, cheeses, and maple syrup local eateries to friendly locals, many people have been captivated by the charm of these quaint New Hampshire towns.

When to Visit New Hampshire?

The best time to visit New Hampshire is between September and November because the fall season is quintessential New Hampshire when you can experience the sights, tastes, and scents of New England. The summer months are great for swimming while winter is a paradise for people who love snow.

Where Can I Find Sandy Beaches in New Hampshire?

In New Hampshire, sandy beaches stretch along the Coastal Lowlands that cover the southeastern corner of the state and in wetlands farther inland. Hampton Beach is the largest, most popular, and one of the cleanest beaches in the nation.

What is the Smallest New Hampshire Town?

The smallest New Hampshire town is Hart’s Location. Situated in Carroll County in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire, Hart’s Location is only 11 miles long and 1.5 miles wide with a population of 43. Much of the town area lies within the 800,000+ acre White Mountain National Forest.

What Is the Main City in New Hampshire?

It’s Manchester. While Concord is the New Hampshire capital, Manchester is the most populous city. It is one of the best places to visit near the mountains thanks to its fantastic museums, expansive outdoor activities, and exciting sports scene.