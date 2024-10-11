The Best Five-Star Amenities in Luxury Travel

There’s no better lodging option than a five-star hotel.

Unfortunately, they aren’t the most accessible when it comes to budgeting. Most travelers seek out five-star brands only when a major milestone is on the horizon.

That might be a honeymoon, an anniversary, or a professional achievement.

But avid travelers know the truth: Five-star hotels aren’t nearly as out-of-reach or exotic as they seem. Even in terms of pricing, they aren’t as uniformly expensive as many think.

For example, some five-star locations offer discounts during their offseason, free nights for stays of certain lengths, and deals for honeymooners.

In other words, five-star stays are more accessible than you think—and they’re well worth the extra money. Not only do they come with top-tier amenities like spas and on-site dining, but they usually offer a few pleasant surprises along the way.

If you’ve been on the fence about booking that five-star room, you might have a few questions—especially if luxury rentals aren’t usually your thing. Let’s demystify the magic of five-star amenities and experience. Here’s what you can expect.

What’s offered at a five-star hotel?

Five-star hotels offer more features than a four-star stay—who would have thought?

To earn that coveted five-star label, hotels must offer certain amenities, from pools to ensuite bathrooms. Here’s what else you can expect:

A near-perfect attention to detail and service

Sublime décor from a high-end designer

World-class chefs and handcrafted menus

Cutting-edge spas with treatment services

Most importantly—in my opinion—five-star hotels offer unprecedented service. Staff should provide impeccable, warm, and comprehensive support. Not only do they meet guest needs, but they also work to anticipate what those needs are.

Five-star amenities: what surprise features should guests look for?

Want to take a peek behind the curtain? Let’s count down the most extravagant and memorable five-star amenities from top hotels around the world.

I’m using the Tschuggen Grand Hotel in Arosa, Switzerland as my North Star. It’s by far the most impressive five-star experience I’ve had. I’m talking pampered-like-a-royal type of experience.

Whether staying at the Tschuggen or beyond, here’s the type of next-level, how-the-other-half-lives type of amenities you can expect.

A next-level kids club

Some five-star stays are adults-only. But those that are family-friendly usually offer a great kid’s club and comprehensive programming so that parents can take the day off. They employ qualified professionals who design activities to engage children and keep them busy.

But that’s just the basics.

At the Tschuggen Grand Hotel, childcare is focused on nature—even down to its playroom. The playroom is built with organic materials without any plastic products. There’s even a restaurant that’s specifically geared toward families, allowing them to unwind and eat without worrying about noise levels.

So, one of the best five-star amenities you can expect is five-star treatment for children, too.

A focus on sustainability

The vast majority of five-star hotels have some kind of official sustainability policy. Let’s head back to the Tschuggen for another example.

The Tschuggen Grand Hotel has spent time and resources to design its Moving Mountains program. This program (which extends to its other properties) explores the hotel’s sustainability efforts. It also lays out the hotel’s green initiatives, from environmental projects to community-building efforts around the world. The program even includes products from local artisans.

It’s not just enough to state that a hotel is dedicated to the environment. A great five-star hotel goes to great lengths to showcase its efforts and create an even better stay for guests.

Menus great and small—from pillows to firewood

The best five-star hotels offer highly rated onsite dining options with top-tier menus. But great eats aren’t the end-all of elite menus. Guests at five-star hotels are looking for choices beyond mealtime.

In other words, five-star amenities often come served up on menus.

At the Tschuggen Grand Hotel, I had the chance to peruse an elaborate pillow menu. From sizes to shapes to scents, staff are ready to deliver the perfect pillow.

I’ve also seen other hotels offer firewood menus (where wood-burning fireplaces are present), letting guests customize their sense of coziness. Some five-star hotels also go above and beyond for pets, offering pet menus that include human-grade food and pet-friendly spa treatments.

Five-star amenities = five-star choices.

Exclusive access

A truly elite five-star hotel should also offer a sense of exclusivity. This comes in all shapes and sizes—and is usually specific to a location and/or activity.

The Tschuggen Grand Hotel, for example, is renowned for its skiing offers. It’s a ski-in, ski-out hotel with its own private lift to the mountain. And that private lift is just the beginning.

Guests also have access to ski lockers located just outside the lift. In December, the Tschuggen even rents out the local mountain so that its guests have exclusive access.

Another example is the Villa Rockstar Recording Studio at Eden Rock Hotel in St. Barths. Guests with musical inclinations have exclusive access to the studio.

They can hang out where names like Dr. Dre and Paul McCartney have recorded—or even use the equipment to lay down a track for themselves.

Awesome residencies

Above, I mentioned the importance of service at a five-star location. Not only are staff ready to handle almost any request, but some of them are specially trained for their job.

Sommeliers, for example, are a common find at high-end establishments. But that’s hardly the whole story. I’ve seen five-star hotels offer some seriously oddball in-house residences.

Looking for a tattoo? There’s an in-house artist who can help you at Hotel Erwin. What about fragrances? Yep, there are fragrance butlers employed across the world, including at Hotel Georgia.

The same is true for private bartenders, sleep concierges, and even soap concierges. The most unusual five-star residency I’ve seen is a ‘romance department’ at Las Ventanas al Paraiso, which is available to turn any couple’s retreat into an unforgettable honeymoon-caliber stay.