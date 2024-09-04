Honeymoon Bundles: What Features Should You Prioritize?

Want to know the key ingredient for a great honeymoon?

It’s probably the person you take with you. But assuming you’ve made a great selection in life partner, the metrics open up quite a bit. Aside from good company, the two most important features of a great honeymoon are location and ambiance.

It takes a bit of research and self-knowledge to find the perfect honeymoon location. But that’s just the start of the challenge. Once you’ve nailed down where you want to go, you need to think about the atmosphere at the resort.

Not all hotels are geared toward a private, sensual stay, after all. (Family-friendly resorts, for example—those come later on in a marriage.)

And even once you’ve found a solid honeymoon destination, you need to find the right resort. Some go above and beyond to create memorable honeymoon packages.

These types of bundles are designed to let newlyweds show up and start relaxing—no strings attached.

But what separates a good honeymoon package from a great one?

I’ve uncovered three top-tier honeymoon packages:

Now, let’s take a closer look at the types of next-level honeymoon features that these locations exemplify.

Customization

Savasi Island is a hidden Fijian gem that specializes in honeymoon getaways. Given its location on a remote island, guests are truly able to soak up private moments as they start a new chapter together.

But here’s where Savasi excels: management knows how to give each couple the care and customization they deserve.

For example, couples are treated to bespoke dining experiences that are based on their preferences. Other scheduled activities can also be personalized as needed. Even nightly turndown services are geared toward romance, making every step of the stay feel highly curated.

Special touches

Customization gives honeymooners control over their trip—but what about all the finer details?

Hoshinoya Bali’s intimate dreamscape honeymoon package goes above and beyond when it comes to special touches and unique experiences. (I think the name ‘intimate dreamscape’ paints a fairly strong picture here.)

It also has one of the coolest activities I’ve seen offered to newlyweds. Honeymooners can schedule photo shoots that include traditional Balinese wedding attire. That lets them continue the more magical elements of their wedding.

Other experiences, like afternoon tea in a jungle treehouse and batik saya (a traditional woodworking art form), are equally immersive for guests. These special touches are important, as I believe they’re what makes a vacation memorable further down the line.

All-inclusive options

The Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana isn’t short on all-inclusive resorts. But Hyatt’s Zilara Cap Cana experience is one that I’d sell to just about anyone.

The adults-only Zilara Cap Canada resort is vast, letting honeymooners explore a whopping total of 25 restaurants and bars. There’s even a water park on the grounds.

Despite the emphasis on options, this Hyatt stay also offers a focus on romance and ambiance. In fact, the Zilara even lets honeymooners create a registry for things like spa treatments, restaurant vouchers, and more. I’ve yet to see that offered elsewhere.

For fans of all-inclusive, no-thoughts-necessary honeymoon packages, this is a pretty top-tier option.

Off-resort options

Aside from its all-inclusive options, the Zilara Cap Cana is also perfectly placed for off-the-grounds adventures.

Punta Cana offers dozens of adventures for visitors, from catamaran tours around the tropical waters to excursions out to islands like Saona. Even golfing is on the docket with multiple full courses available in the area.

The same is true for Hoshinoya in Bali. Bali is laden with cultural activities, relaxing experiences, and water-based and jungle-based adventures. The resort is also ready to help honeymooners book additional experience, which is always a plus.

Romance

I’m focusing again on the Hoshinoya thanks to its intimate dreamscape approach.

While every honeymoon package includes extras like roses on the bed, champagne upon arrival, and similar offers, Hoshinoya’s intrinsically romantic atmosphere makes that job even easier.

The resort offers things like Royal Lurur rituals at the on-site spa and sunset aperitifs that lead to dinners overlooking the jungle. Best of all, these experiences are scheduled over a three-day period, letting guests relax and unwind while they’re spoiled rotten.