6 Best Motel Chains for Your Budget Road Trip Needs

Road trips are perfect for last-minute escapes. Best of all, you can swing one on a budget—especially if you’re okay holing up in a motel for the night.

Even if you aren’t looking to string together a budget road trip, you should still know a thing or two about popular motel chains. After all, the distances between many smaller US towns are longer than you might think. It’s not uncommon to find yourself looking for roadside lodging when the refill tank light comes on or the sun sets.

Let me paint a picture for you. I went on an off-the-cuff road trip with a friend from Saint Louis, Missouri, south to New Orleans, Louisiana, then to Asheville, North Carolina, before cruising back west to the Lou.

We didn’t make a single arrangement beforehand. When the sun would start to set, we’d start looking for accommodation.

Our best motel stay was a Super 8 in downtown Asheville. It put us straight in the city center where we could walk to bars and restaurants.

The worst was off a two-lane highway in Tennessee, called the Plantation Inn. The only thing worse than the couple screaming at one another in the parking lot was when they decided to head inside to make up later on. Both were hours-long ordeals.

Here’s my point: You never know when a little motel knowledge will help you find a comfortable, safe place to stay after a long day cruising across the country. Consider this your road map to avoiding stays like mine at the Plantation Inn.

[Pro tip: Avoid mom-and-pop motels unless you’ve actually heard good things about the property or have combed through reviews. On the other hand, always look into new boutique hotels that use the word ‘motel’; it’s trending at the moment.]

Motel 6 is (usually) the cheapest

Motel 6 should be top of your list for cheap, reliable motels. Their goal is to keep prices as low as possible, meaning you won’t find a more affordable room. That being said, you’re walking into a very basic arrangement.

As in, Wi-Fi isn’t included, there’s no shower gel in the bathroom, and the only thing you can expect in the way of breakfast is filtered coffee. Still, this brand goes a long way in maintaining its hotels, meaning you can expect a clean stay every time. As an added bonus, it’s pet-friendly!

Travelodge (usually) has an onsite restaurant

Travelodge should be your top pick if you’re showing up hungry. The name ‘lodge’ in the title refers to the old-school lodges and taverns that served travelers centuries ago. Today, that means you can find a restaurant (sometimes with a bar) on the premises, letting you fill your stomach before heading off to bed.

Super 8 Motels include a continental breakfast

Super 8 Motels are the most elevated pick of the bunch. First, because Super 8 Motels are (almost always) built like a hotel—not a door-opens-to-the-parking-lot traditional motel setup. Second, they also offer a continental breakfast, letting you get a little bit more for your buck at a Super 8.

Econo Lodge also includes a basic breakfast—at a cheaper price

Econo Lodge hits a lot of the same notes as Super 8 Motels in that you can expect a few standard hotel amenities, including a continental breakfast. On to of that, Econo Lodges are usually centrally located, putting you close to any attractions you want to see. Despite the breakfast and central locations, Econo Lodges are still affordable.

InTown Suites is long-stay ready

InTown Suites is a hotel rather than a motel, but it’s one of the cheapest options you’ll have if you need to hole up for a week or two, as InTown accepts long-term lodging. I’m including it here just in case you need to take your car into the shop during your road trip. Who knows when you’ll need cheap room rates for a longer period of time, in that case?

Microtel Inn and Suites is a good hotel substitute

Microtel Inn and Suites is also a hotel, but it’s so affordable that its room rates won’t raise eyebrows. If you’re a little on the fence about staying in a traditional motel, Microtel Inn and Suites is a fantastic substitute.