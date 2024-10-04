Where to Find the Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

It’s as controversial as listing the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago or the best barbecue in Texas.

But locals in Philly know there’s a distinction between good cheesesteaks and unforgettable, write-home-to-mom cheesesteaks.

At its most basic, this sandwich includes thinly cut strips of steak, onions, bell peppers, and melted provolone (or even cheese whizz) in a hoagie roll.

Debates rage on what sorts of spices and herbs should be included, along with whether mushrooms belong with those onions and bell peppers.

It’s a big deal for locals, even if Philadelphia is laden with other great eats. In fact, the Historical Society of Pennsylvania published a whole catalog describing the sandwich’s regional significance back in 1987.

Unsurprisingly, the sandwich is popular fare for tourists and locals alike.

But where can you find the best Philly cheesesteaks in Philadelphia? Let’s count down the best spots. (Don’t worry—you’ll have plenty to choose from and compare.)

Best Philly Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

John’s Roast Pork

Established back in 1930, this Philadelphia staple has all the markings of a great sandwich shop. It’s casual, it’s been around for almost a century, and locals keep flocking to it.

So, what’s the secret behind their delicious cheesesteaks? The steak is cooked fresh with every order. Plus, John’s Roast Pork uses a slightly sharper cheese variety, which adds a little extra pop in terms of flavor.

Saad’s Halal Restaurant

Who says you can’t have a fully halal Philly cheesesteak? (I’m not sure if people actually say that.)

Not only has Saad’s Halal perfected the Philly cheesesteak, but it’s also nabbed awards from Yelp and similar groups thanks to its falafel, desserts, and shwarma. That’s a long list of accomplishments for such a small operation.

Philip’s Steaks

If you’re hungry day or night, Philip’s Steaks is open to serve you. Despite the fact that it’s open 24 hours a day, Philip’s doesn’t compromise on quality or flavor.

Just beware that they do things a little bit differently. The traditional cheesesteak here is served with tomatoes, along with salt, pepper, and oregano. If you want a peek into the past, eat here.

Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop

Joe’s Steaks & Soda Shop does things a little bit differently than Philadelphia’s other cheesesteak-selling delis. First, it allows for a bit of personalization. You can choose what kind of cheese you’d like, for example.

Second, you get to choose between a six-inch and a ten-inch sandwich. If you’re a little intimidated by the whole Philly cheesesteak business, especially in terms of sampling cheese whizz, start here.

Dalessandro’s Steaks

Because it’s often ranked as the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia, Dalessandro’s Steaks and Hoagies should be your first stop if you’re in the city on a food tour.

Its sandwiches offer a perfect balance in terms of bread, steak, and onions. Its steak is also finely chopped, which is how many locals prefer their cheesesteaks. The same for the onions, which are lightly caramelized.

Chubby’s Steaks

At the start of this article, I mentioned that the Pennsylvania Historical Society celebrated the arrival of the cheesesteak back in 1987—at which point in time, Chubby’s was one of the premier cheesesteak stops.

Almost fifty years later, that hasn’t changed. If you want a legacy cheesesteak, eat at Chubby’s.

Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop

Last but not least, we have Philadelphia’s newest cheesesteak purveyor. Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop stands out thanks to its unique offerings.

For example, they’ve created their own ‘truffle whizz’, which they lather onto their cheesesteaks. In fact, most of the menu at Woodrow’s offers a modern twist on classic eats, from shrimp po’boys to meatball subs.