Best Barbecue in Texas: City-by-City Guide

Discussions of Texas often involve barbecue.

Or is that just me? When someone brings up the Lone Star State, my mind switches gears. I can feel the frenetic atmosphere of a rodeo, hear the twang of lovely Southern accents, and see the lassos swinging through the air.

I can smell the sizzle of the brisket on the pit. I can almost taste the burnt ends and cornbread.

But Texas isn’t just one of the stomping grounds of great barbecue. It’s one of the most innovative frontiers in fusion barbecue, home to side-of-the-road smokehouses and fine dining establishments alike. Here is where new flavors meld into classic new eats.

In honor of the Lone Star State and all it does in the art of slow-cooked, smoked meats, I’m counting down the very best barbecue in Texas. Use this city-by-city guide the next time you’re on the hunt for some unforgettable barbecue.

Best barbecue in Houston

Tejas Chocolate & BBQ

Who says barbecue and chocolate don’t pair well? Along with the standard fare of falls-apart-in-your-hands brisket and ribs, Tejas Chocolate & BBQ also serves other delicious eats like a carrot souffle.

Their sandwich menu is extensive and unique—even more basic items like the turkey melt are mouthwatering. To top it all off, guests can shop around for the perfect truffle and chocolate bar when the meat sweats start.

Burns Original BBQ

If you want a legacy-level bite of brisket, then head to Burns Original. This eatery has been graced by legends like Anthony Bourdain—who gave a hearty stamp of approval.

In fact, Burns has been around for long enough that they’re part of the local community. They currently offer a $50,000 scholarship program. Every bite helps!

Best barbecue in Dallas-Fort Worth

Goldee’s BBQ

This barbecue spot inspired me to write this article. The restaurant opened after five high school friends decided to flip their love of barbecue into a business venture.

Since then, one founding member has started to incorporate his Laos roots into his ingredients. The result is a long list of classic barbecue eats, plus fusions like Laos sausages.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Terry Black’s Barbecue is a no-frills and no-funny-business barbecue spot. Thanks to its sterling reputation, this is an intergenerational favorite for locals that has since opened up new locations. It’s tried and true, from brisket to baked potato salad.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Similar to Terry Black’s Barbecue, Smokey John’s has been at it for decades. You know it’s good based on the interior—which hasn’t been updated because everyone forgets about the décor when they start eating.

Aside from its tasty smoked meats, Smokey John’s excels on the sides. Looking for staples like collard greens and candied yams? Here’s where to get them.

Best barbecue in San Antonio

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

This San Antonio staple offers everything you could want from a Texas barbecue joint. There’s brisket, ribs, and pulled pork—along with stranger additions like the Man Bear Pig Sandwich and tasty twists like rosemary mac and cheese.

But there’s more here than imaginative dishes and stellar smoked meats. Along with its menu, Pinkerton’s offers a pretty serious collection of bourbon and whiskey.

2M Smokehouse

At 2M Smokehouse, you get the best of Mexican-influenced barbecue. That means treats like pork links stuffed with Oaxaca cheese and serrano peppers and barbacoa-style tacos.

Just make sure you plan ahead if you want to eat here—lines are hours long throughout the week.

South BBQ

If you’re after great eats like barbecue tacos and perfectly cooked chicken legs, you can find that at South BBQ—in addition to classics like pulled pork shoulder and Angus brisket. I’d personally be shoveling the loaded tater tot casserole down my gullet.

Best barbecue in Austin

KG BBQ

We’ve counted off Laos-inspired sausages from Goldee’s, along with Latin-influenced hits like Oaxaca-cheese-stuffed pork links at 2M Smokehouse.

Here’s the final leg of fusion barbecue: KG BBQ from an Egyptian-American pitmaster. This pop-up offers barbecue twists that incorporate Middle Eastern staples like tahini and stuffed pitas. Everyone say, shukraan!

Distant Relatives

Billed as ‘modern African American’, this unique eatery focuses on delicious barbecue flavors that have flown below the radar. I’m talking about mustard seed butter, tamarin molasses BBQ sauce, and something called ‘smothering gravy’. Distant Relatives is the type of innovative barbecue that keeps Texas at the top of the rankings.