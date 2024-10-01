Best Hostels for Adults Across the United States

Are you over thirty and ready to enter your hostel era?

Though hostels are traditionally the domain of young travelers and broke backpackers, there’s a growing number of great hostels for adults.

Though they aren’t billed as ‘Adult Hostels’, they’ve got all the features that those with slightly more refined tastes and slightly deeper pockets are looking for.

I’m talking about features like private rooms and bathrooms, balcony views, large beds (no bunks), insulated walls, and adequate temperature control.

Best of all, guests still get all the usual perks from hostel living—such as great communal areas, shared amenities like kitchens, and cool travelers ready to mingle.

All while saving a bit on lodging.

If you’re interested in exploring the communal world of hostels for adults in the United States, then I suggest staying in one of these big cities.

Freehand Miami, Miami

Freehand Miami, Booking

Looking for an affordable and unforgettable stay in Miami? Head to the Freehand, right on Miami Beach.

Along with its dorm-style rooms, guests can book a private guest room. What I enjoy about the Freehand is its curated list of activities, along with its list of recommendations for visitors.

The best part? The Broken Shaker is a famous Miami cocktail bar that’s located right on the grounds. It lets you sample the best in local ingredients.

Book a room here

Freehand New York, New York City

Freehand New York City, TripAdvisor

If you like the style and feel of the Freehand Miami, book a stay at their New York City counterpart. Just like in Miami, location is a huge feature here. The Freehand New York is located in the Flatiron District—one of the most picturesque and iconic Manhattan neighborhoods.

Aside from its great location, the Freehand also offers good dining at the Comodo restaurant and—you guessed it—Broken Shaker cocktail bar. I also think the rooms are particularly stylish thanks to their custom artwork and dark wood features.

Book a room here

HighRoad Hostel, Washington DC

HighRoad Hostel, TripAdvisor

Stately and outright gorgeous, HighRoad works hard to differentiate itself from other hostels for adults. To be fair, this is a hybrid hostel-hotel establishment—one that’s elevated thanks to its location inside an old Victorian mansion.

It focuses more strongly on its hotel features while also offering more affordable dorm-style rooms.

It’s also in a solid location, which lets you walk around DC’s most pedestrian-friendly hotspots. But my favorite amenity here is the grand style. Even its sitting rooms feel effortlessly elevated.

Book a room here

Found Hotel Chicago River North

Found Hotel, TripAdvisor

I love the Found Hotel in Chicago. Though it’s billed as a hotel instead of a hostel, it offers shared bunkbed rooms. Similar to the HighRoad in DC, its interior décor is austere and old-school—in all the right ways.

But what I love is the curated list of activities and communal spaces. They’re designed for guests to mingle while also enjoying the best Chicago has to offer. That’s an important part of the Sonder ethos, which is the group that runs Found Hotel.

Book a room here

Samesun Venice Beach, Venice Beach

Samesun, TripAdvisor

The main appeal of the Samesun is its proximity to Venice beach—which is literally steps away across the street.

You’ll also be within walking distance of Venice Skate Park and the Santa Monica Pier. Aside from its location, I also adore the building’s charm.

Adults can easily book private rooms that are spacious, bright, and fitted with all the hotel essentials. I’ve even seen reviews of families staying here—which should clue you in that the vibe is open and the space geared for people of all ages.

Book a room here