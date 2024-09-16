7 of the Coolest Bars in Los Angeles (2024)

There’s an almost endless list of things to do in Los Angeles.

From taco crawls to Hollywood film locations to art museums, this West Coast capital offers a wholly unique lens into Californian life. It’s beachy, it’s sunny, and it’s full of effortlessly good-looking people. Most of the time, at least.

The city also offers an air of distinction. Thanks to its many members-only clubs, flashy boutique hotels, and elegant Art Deco architecture, flashy vacations are a breeze in the City of Angels.

But did you know there’s also a highly creative and endlessly intriguing world of themed bars? That’s right—Los Angeles is ground zero for some of the country’s most memorable watering holes. They’re funky, they’re fresh, and they’re popping up in greater numbers of every year.

Want to dive into the deep end at some of the coolest bars in Los Angeles? Bring your reusable straw. It’s drinking time.

7 Coolest Bars in Los Angeles

The Roger Room

A speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge in West Hollywood

I’m all about speakeasy bars. At The Roger Room, the US’s prohibition era is distilled in its dark wood and handcrafted leatherwork. From the booths to the velvet curtains, there’s a flapper-era vibe.

According to rave reviews, the bartenders are also masters at their craft—which makes sense. Every cocktail could cost you big time in the speakeasy era, so delicious drinks matter.

Drink at the Roger Room

No Vacancy

A speakeasy-themed bar located in a Victorian mansion

If The Roger Room isn’t realistic enough for your tastes, then step back in time at No Vacancy. Located in an actual Victorian mansion, it’s got the feel and construction of the actual speakeasies of yore. (And the scent, too, I’d wager.)

What I love about this spot is its faithfulness to historical accuracy. Though the drinks menu is pretty extensive, it’s focused on speakeasy-era favorites.

Drink at No Vacancy

Potions & Poisons

A wellness-based cocktail lounge

Yes, I said ‘wellness-based cocktail lounge’. From the outside looking in, this bar offers all the neon-lit fare of a typical club. The same for its drink list, which includes cocktails like Moscow Mules and Long Island Iced Teas.

But there’s something deeper at play. Along with a very standard cocktail menu, Potions & Poisons offers a more medicinal take. Medicinal liqueurs, soju, and herbal concoctions are available for those who want to sample something a bit more… healthy? I’m officially intrigued.

Drink at Potions & Poisons

Pacific Seas Tiki Bar

A highly ornate ode to Tiki bar culture

Clifton’s is a Log Angeles staple that functions as a cafeteria. It’s open to people of all backgrounds, offering a unique pay-what-you-can setup. On its upper floors, however, you can find eateries and bars for pay.

One of the best is Pacific Seas Tiki Bar—a holy grail for Tiki lovers. The décor is almost overwhelming on-point, offering endless details for you to soak up while you sip on a rum-centric drink.

Drink at Pacific Seas

Bar CDMX

An underground bar/love letter to Ciudad de Mexico

Looking for a place to sip on all the best cocktails Mexico has to offer? This seriously cool bar was created to delight drinkers who like Mexican flavors, from mezcal to demerara.

Whether or not you’ve visited Mexico City, you’re going to like the hyper-cool vibe of this passion-driven project. Bonus points if you also love mezcal and other smoky, agave-based liquors.

Drink at Bar CDMX

Scum & Villainy

A sci-fi and fantasy adventure set in Hollywood

Are you a mega-fan whose been persecuted for your nerdery? If so, Scum & Villainy is your safe space to nerd out while you sip on a themed cocktail.

On a more serious note, Scum & Villainy is open to all drinkers—though if you’re a fan of Star Trek, Alien, or other similar projects, you’ll feel particularly at home. Even the drink list is an ode to SFF content, including Fantastic 4, Lord of the Rings, and Mad Max-themed cocktails.

Drink at Scum & Villainy

The Mermaid

Enter a new era of dive bars

Looking for a neighborhood dive bar? The Mermaid transports you into a blue, neon-lit world with plenty of mermaid fare.

According to reviews, the cocktails are also dangerously delicious. But as with any great dive, you can also order from a selection of great bar snacks, from tater tots to chips and guacamole.

Drink at The Mermaid