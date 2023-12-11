Los Angeles is a bucket-list destination for millions of travelers—and for good reason. From Sunset Boulevard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the City of Angels is home to some of the US’s most popular tourist hotspots. It also has a sheen of stardom thanks to its filmmaking history and the large number of celebrity residents.

For tourists on holiday, boutique hotels can offer a memorable lodging experience. Each boutique brand has a unique focus and specialty, which transforms an average hotel stay into an unforgettable part of the trip.

But which boutique hotel is best for you? Our official selection is the Santa Monica Proper Hotel—but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Keep reading for more information about the best boutique hotels in Los Angeles, including thirteen of our top picks and frequently asked questions.

Top 14 Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles

Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles

1. Best Overall Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Bedroom view of Santa Monica Proper Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

Our #1 pick comes from the Proper Hotels group. We’ve selected the Santa Monica Proper, thanks to its location and amenities. Like the name suggests, it’s located in the heart of Santa Monica. Guests have access to Santa Monica Beach, Santa Monica Pier, and the Third Street Promenade.

In terms of amenities, the Santa Monica Proper Hotel offers an Ayurvedic, full-service spa, a rooftop pool, and an award-winning on-site restaurant. The hotel’s design focuses on coastal, bohemian vibes, blending chic with Santa Monica’s surfer-centric atmosphere.

2. Best Classic Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Sunset Tower Hotel

Bedroom view of Sunset Tower Hotel Photo credit: Ice Portal

Los Angeles is renowned for its love of Art Deco, an architectural style that you’ll see dotting the city’s neighborhoods. Many boutique hotels focus on art deco—but none highlight this type of old-world charm quite like the Sunset Tower Hotel. The hotel is situated in the former St. James Club, which was erected back in 1929 during the height of the Art Deco movement.

The Sunset Tower Hotel has gone to great lengths to preserve its architecture, mid-century design, and Golden Era feel. There are notes of this storied history everywhere, such as the classic wallpaper that comes from Hollywood sweetheart and fashion illustrator Donald Robertson. Think of it like staying in a living museum of LA culture. Did we mention there’s also a full-service spa, an outdoor swimming pool, and rooms with private balconies?

3. Most Innovative Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Short Stories Hotel

Bedroom view of Short Stories Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

To stand out amid the boutique hotel hype in LA, the Short Stories Hotel has taken to innovating its guest experience. On top of its fantastic location in West Hollywood (right next to The Grove shopping center), this hotel is focused on the latest trends, from its unique interior design to offering unheard-of services.

These unique amenities are worth highlighting. Some of our favorites are private parking (valet), room service features like delivering breakfast straight to your room, a stunning and heated pool area, and fully soundproofed rooms.

4. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Celeb-Spotters – Beverly Hills Hotel

Bedroom view of The Beverly Hills Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Welcome to the lap of stardom and luxury. The Beverly Hills Hotel is a top-rated boutique hotel where Hollywood elites, from Marilyn Monroe to Keanu Reeves, have rubbed elbows for decades. Its unique layout includes dozens of mid-century bungalows amid spacious, tropical lounges.

On top of its high-class amenities and star-studded guest list, the hotel is conveniently located in one of LA’s most luxurious neighborhoods, Beverly Hills. Nearby, you’ll find locations like Rodeo Drive and the Melrose Shopping District, both of which are highly sought-after shopping areas.

5. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Socialites – Line Hotel

Balcony view of The Line Hotel Photo credit: Leonardo

The Line Hotel is located inside a mid-century modern building near downtown LA that offers views of the Hollywood Hills. It includes floor-to-ceiling windows and touches of extravagance that make it stand out amongst other high-design hotels.

But the cherry on top is how far the Line Hotel has gone to great lengths to curate a social, entertainment-first atmosphere. For example, along with its fitness center, there are also free yoga classes designed for wellness and socializing. The Line Hotel also employs a resident DJ who plays at its private nightclub, which means social butterflies won’t need to venture far to make new friends in Los Angeles.

6. Best Beachy Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Hotel June West LA

Bedroom view of Hotel June, Los Angeles, a Member of Design Hotels Photo credit: Leonardo

Let’s venture north of Los Angeles to explore another project from Proper Hotels, the Hotel June. Its guest rooms are divided into kitschy mid-century bungalows, which are an important feature of Malibu’s stunning architecture. Though this boutique hotel is off the beaten path thanks to its Malibu address, we think that’s part of the charm.

Guests are only a few streets from Playa Vista, a great spot along the Pacific Ocean. The Hotel June also includes an on-site restaurant, impeccable service, quirky design, and a world-class outdoor swimming pool that’s geared toward relaxing.

7. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Busy Tourists – Ace Hotel

Living room view of Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles Photo credit: Leonardo

If you’re heading to Los Angeles with a jam-packed itinerary, we recommend staying at the Ace Hotel. It’s centrally located in Downtown LA, meaning you can reach the city’s hotspots without too much fuss. Plus, this hotel features a fantastic panoramic view from its rooftop bar.

But it’s the hotel itself that we want to focus on. Just like the Sunset Tower Hotel, the Ace Hotel is a Los Angeles institution. The hotel is located a few floors above the historic United Artists Theatre in the former Texaco Building, which was completed back in 1927. Its unique Spanish Gothic style helped make it an official Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

8. Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Casa Del Mar

Bedroom view of Casa Del Mar Photo credit: Ice Portal

At the Casa del Mar, you’ll step into a full-service hotel with personalized service. The contemporary amenities on offer at this boutique hotel include a full-service spa, an outdoor swimming pool with a full view of the Pacific Ocean, and breathtaking luxury suites.

Its location is also worth pointing out. The Casa del Mar is located along the beach in Santa Monica. Just like the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, guests only need to walk a few minutes to reach the Santa Monica Pier and Santa Monica Beach.

9. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Families – Culver Hotel

Bedroom view of The Culver Hotel Photo credit: Expedia

Culver City is one of the more accessible neighborhoods in Los Angeles, known for being family-friendly and walkable. The Culver Hotel is located in the heart of Culver City inside the National Landmark Flatiron building, built in 1924.

The hotel offers different room and suite types. Some include separate and spacious living rooms, which make it great for families traveling with multiple children. Families aside, the hotel’s vintage design is sure to inspire wonder and interest from visitors of all ages.

10. Best Boutique Hotel for Fans of Chic Design – Cara Hotel

Bedroom view of Cara Hotel Photo credit: Official Cara Hotel page

The Cara Hotel places a huge emphasis on hospitality and clean design, which is noted in its rave reviews. The interior is classical and chic, offering an immediate getaway from the hustle and bustle of LA. The hotel also includes an award-winning outdoor restaurant, a bar with live music, private balconies, and a Mediterranean-inspired pool club.

Unlike other boutique hotels in Los Angeles, the Cara Hotel is located in the trendy Los Feliz neighborhood at the foot of Griffith Park. This puts guests within walking distance of locations like the LA Zoo and Griffith’s Observatory.

11. Best Over-the-Top Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – Hollywood Roosevelt

Bedroom view of The Hollywood Roosevelt Photo credit: Ice Portal

At the Hollywood Roosevelt, style is everything. While the Cara Hotel is a bit more reserved in its presentation, the Hollywood Roosevelt includes next-level facilities like an Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, partial spa, rooftop terrace, and even a full-scale nightclub.

The Hollywood Roosevelt is located right on Hollywood Boulevard inside Los Angeles’s central downtown neighborhood. This puts guests near dozens of hotspots, including luxury shopping like Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive, Melrose Avenue, and The Grove.

12. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Young Creatives – Silver Lake Pool & Inn

Bedroom view of Silver Lake Pool & Inn Photo credit: Leonardo

Similar to Los Felix, Silver Lake is one of Los Angeles’s most up-and-coming neighborhoods. The Silver Lake Pool & Inn boutique hotel showcases this area. Guests are within walking distance of some of the city’s coolest new creative projects, from fusion restaurants to independent galleries and theaters.

This makes it a top choice if you want to exchange ideas and get inspired. On top of its great location, Silver Lake Pool & Inn also has solid amenities, including a fantastic outdoor restaurant, spacious guest rooms, and a small but functional pool area.

13. Best Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles for Total Relaxation – Maybourne Beverly Hills

Bedroom view of The Maybourne Beverly Hills Photo credit: Ice Portal

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is a relatively new project that replaced the famous Montage Beverly Hills. This modern boutique hotel has some of the best reviews in the city, thanks to its location in Beverly Hills and contemporary amenities.

Its location puts guests close to Rodeo Drive and Bel Air, along with landmarks like the Getty Center and Capitol Records Building. This means you’ll spend less time traveling and in traffic if you want to shop. The Maybourne also offers a world-class full-service spa, which is led by one of LA’s leading beauty gurus, Dr. Barbara Sturm.

14. Best Swanky Boutique Hotel in Los Angeles – West Hollywood Edition

Bedroom view of The West Hollywood Edition Photo credit: Leonardo

Just like the Line Hotel, the West Hollywood Edition offers plenty in the way of entertainment and luxury relaxation. Guests can enjoy the in-house bar, club, and rooftop pool. There’s even a nightly show that’s included with your room rates, along with a full-service spa (treatments charged separately).

Given its location in West Hollywood, this boutique hotel puts you close to the action. If you choose to wander outside for a stroll, you’re only minutes away from Sunset Boulevard (including the Sunset Strip) and Santa Monica Boulevard.

The Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles Guide

Before you book your stay at a boutique hotel in Los Angeles, read through our buyers’ guide. We’ve got a few extra tips to help you find the perfect accommodation according to your interests, budget, and travel plans. Here’s what you need to know.

Location & Local Experience

Los Angeles is a massive city that’s spread out across a great distance—its tourist destinations included. Public transportation is difficult to use and still subject to traffic, which means location should be at the forefront of your mind when booking a boutique hotel in Los Angeles. Make sure you zero in on which attractions are within walking distance, such as Venice Beach or the Getty.

You should also think about dining and nightlife. Many boutique hotels run their own bars and restaurants. It’s also not uncommon for boutique hotels to partner with local establishments. When you’re preparing to book a boutique hotel, take some time to look at what types of discounts they offer and how accessible these packages are.

Amenities

Boutique hotel amenities in Los Angeles include free Wi-Fi, room service, minibars, and more. But boutique hotels tend to focus on amenities more than any other type of lodging—so what should you look for?

Given LA’s incredible weather, we recommend focusing on hotels that offer pools. The best pools are located on rooftops, along with swanky bars and restaurants. Many boutique hotels in LA also offer spas with varying degrees of service. Aside from these more extravagant amenities, you may also want to focus on business services, pets, and cultural events.

Some boutique hotels offer more for business travelers, from bookable corporate rooms to dry cleaning services. Others might focus on entertaining furry friends, offering added features for dogs, cats, and other pets. Lastly, consider booking a hotel that offers events for guests, such as free yoga classes or evening entertainment. The Line Hotel offers free yoga, for example, while the West Hollywood Edition offers nightly shows for guests.

Style & Ambiance

Los Angeles is known for its mid-century modern and Art Deco architecture. Some boutique hotels, including the Sunset Tower Hotel and the Ace Hotel, have focused on preserving history and design. However, this isn’t the case across the board. You should take a close look at each boutique hotel to see which type of LA style it’s showcasing.

Along with midcentury modern design, Los Angeles is known for its chic bohemian charm (like the Santa Monica Proper), vintage and old-world accents (like the Culver Hotel), and plenty of nature-inspired woodwork (like the Hollywood Roosevelt).

Budget

Los Angeles isn’t known for being particularly budget-friendly. For this reason, focus on what types of amenities you get when booking a hotel. For example, room rates shift according to the season, which means you might be paying double to stay at a hotel during summertime—or saving big by booking during a discounted period.

Along with room rates, look into package deals. A package deal means that you gain a discount or freebie for booking a room, such as discounted museum tickets or cocktails. Because boutique hotels are always looking to offer unique experiences, you can find package deals available at many.

Reviews

Reviews offer a detailed ‘inside look’ at what it’s like to stay at a hotel. Reviewers often zero in on important details, such as noise level, cleanliness, and staff friendliness. Reviewers also tend to post photos of their rooms and shared spaces, letting you take a behind-the-scenes look at a location.

Along with checking reviews, you may want to check out responses from management. Helpful and mindful responses from management let you know that a hotel takes its customer service seriously. We also recommend you focus on recent reviews, as these are often the most accurate.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are boutique hotels more expensive than mainstream hotels in Los Angeles?

Pricing for hotels and boutiques varies greatly, which means you can usually find a great option for any price point. However, because boutique hotels offer a more unique approach in terms of design, amenities, and ambiance, they tend to be a bit pricier.

What amenities are typically offered by boutique hotels in LA?

Some of the most common amenities are private pools, fitness facilities, spas, pet-friendly spaces, specialized room decorations, and concierge service. Some locations also offer business-specific amenities, such as meeting rooms and ultra-fast free wifi.

What is the cancellation policy for boutique hotels, and is it flexible?

Cancellation policies vary greatly at each boutique hotel, so we recommend reading the fine print before booking. There are a few things that might affect a cancellation policy. These include whether you booked on a non-refundable rate, were part of a special booking package, which booking platform you used, and whether you purchased a form of trip insurance.

Are boutique hotels in Los Angeles pet-friendly?

The majority of boutique hotels in Los Angeles are pet-friendly, including those on this list—but make sure you ask about pet services before booking. Every pet policy is different. Be sure to look into pet fees, size restrictions, and whether the hotel offers pet amenities and pet-friendly spaces.

Wrapping Up

Los Angeles is a haven for fans of boutique hotels. We’ve fallen in love with the Santa Monica Proper Hotel thanks to its amenities and location, but we also encourage you to check out other favorites like Silver Lake Pool & Inn or Casa Del Mar. Every location has a special approach to lodging.

Before you book, make sure you take a close look at the hotel’s list of amenities, such as pools, spas, and on-site restaurants. You should also consider the hotel’s location. Keep in mind that most of Los Angeles’s most popular tourist destinations are located in the west.

Images courtesy of KAYAK