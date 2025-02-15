Should You Still Visit Los Angeles After the Wildfires?

It’s been almost one month since extensive wildfires devastated Los Angeles.

In the wake of the disaster, families in affected areas have slowly begun to pick up the pieces. Though the work is far from over, the City of Angels looks primed for a strong recovery. And unlike Lahaina, which was similarly affected by wildfires, there has been no official declaration asking tourists to stay away.

Still, if you have tickets to Los Angeles and plan to explore the city this spring, you might be wondering what to do about your plans.

Should you cancel your reservations with plans to come back when the city isn’t recovering from a major natural disaster?

Or is it better to funnel your tourist dollars toward those who might need it more than ever before?

While it’s usually helpful for tourists to keep their plans in cities that rely on tourist dollars, you might be paying a premium to explore a city that’s visibly reeling.

Unfortunately, I can’t make that decision for you. But I can point you in the right direction. These are the considerations you should keep in mind before deciding either way.

Should you still visit Los Angeles this spring? 3 topics to consider

Air quality

Wildfires wreak havoc on air quality. That’s an important factor to consider given Los Angeles already has one of the worst air quality indexes of any global destination. If you don’t have the best lung health or struggle with asthma, you might want to reschedule your trip to Los Angeles.

If you’re unsure about the air quality, you can find live updates on IQ Air. You can share the air quality status with your doctor to ask for advice.

Tourism infrastructure

In response to the wildfires, Airbnb partnered with local hosts to help house locals who were evacuated from their homes. A handful of hotels also opened their doors to evacuees.

Though the wildfires have since been contained, many rentals and hotels are still offering shelter to those affected.

I recommend calling your hotel or contacting your private rental host to see if your stay will be affected. Though the wildfires have been contained for weeks, some hospitality groups might still be playing catch-up in terms of notifying visitors with reservations for the coming months.

The affected areas

No major Los Angeles tourist destinations were affected by the wildfires. From the Hollywood Sign to Warner Bros. Studio. The vast majority of the damage affected residences in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and Malibu.

Still, dozens of cultural institutions beloved by locals have been lost.

While a tourist might not notice a major change to their itinerary, the fact that tens of thousands of locals are still coping with the reality of the widespread loss and panic will likely be tangible. Similarly, visitors are likely to notice an abundance of wildfire aid projects around the city.