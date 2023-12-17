10 Fun Things To Do at LAX | According To a Pilot

Note: The Travel Awaits team regularly updates content to provide the latest, and most accurate information to our readers. The updated content in this article may not reflect the views or opinions of the original author.

Sometimes I pinch myself because I am so lucky to be based at Los Angeles International Airport. I get to fly the mighty Boeing 777 in and out of the City of Angels. The best part of Southern California is the weather. If you too are lucky enough to spend time here, you can turn a long unproductive layover into a few memorable hours spent with Tinsel Town as the backdrop. Many activities can be done; it’s so hard to pick just one!

10 Things To Do at LAX During a Long Layover

1. Stay Or Leave During the LAX Layover

Choosing to stay at the airport or leave can be a tricky conundrum to have. So many variables go into answering the question of whether to stay or leave the airport, specifically the secured area. The time of day, how long your layover is, and what terminal you depart from can alter what is desirable and what is feasible.

Downtown LA is a really great jumping-off spot to many areas of Southern California. Choices range from Disneyland, Hollywood, movie-themed Universal Studios, or a gorgeous Orange County beach or Venice Beach boardwalk; choosing one can seem daunting. Picking one destination close by ensures a great layover while at LAX.

2. The Bag Drag

Hauling your luggage around town can be a real drag! If you decide that you are going to leave the Los Angeles International Airport and haven’t checked your bags through to your destination, there is a service that will pick up and return your luggage, curbside, for a small fee. LAX Luggage Storage offers this service; just pre-book, and this service can help simplify your layover.

Another option is to contact your airline regarding early check-in of your luggage. Sadly, TSA no longer allows self-service lockers at airports within the U.S. since 9/11. As an airline employee – whether I am working or on holiday – I always have my roll-a-board with me. I use a sturdy suitcase, with in-line skate wheels, perfectly balanced and almost effortless to pull. I need the flexibility and am not always assured I will get on the flight as a non-revenue passenger!

Photo Credit: Christy Karsten

3. Time Marches On

If you have decided you want to stretch your wings and leave the airport, there are great places from which to choose. Do you want to head to the wacky beach town of Venice, or visit the beautiful promenade of the Santa Monica Pier? Would you rather zip over to movie star-filled Hollywood, or lighten your wallet on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills? Or, do what most avgeeks (aviation geeks) do at LAX and head over to the famous In-N-Out burger restaurant around the corner on Sepulveda and watch jets while you munch on a double-double burger?

Pro Tip: Across the street from In-N-Out Burger is a park aptly named Airplane Landing View Park with up-close views of the action on runway 24R.

The Chinese Theater (Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com)

4. Lights, Camera, Action

Getting to Hollywood Boulevard from LAX is easy. Uber is the fastest way, but the public bus is more economical. Take the Flyaway bus to Union Station, transfer to the Metro Rail, then hop on the Metro Purple or Red Line and exit at the Hollywood and Vine Station. Most of the attractions in the Hollywood Entertainment District are located nearby. Snap a great shot of the Hollywood sign as a souvenir. Give yourself a few hours to walk around and see the handprints at the Chinese Theatre and the stars at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, then grab something to eat and travel back to the airport. The area is flat and easy to navigate; wear comfortable shoes and layer clothes suitable for the time of year you visit. Winters can be chilly and gray, and summers can be bright and hot. Plan on 60 to 90 minutes to get to Hollywood and build in time for unforeseen traffic delays.

Pro Tip: Check the Waze app to plan ahead for traffic and return to the airport in time for your flight. It uplinks current traffic conditions and calculates a realistic arrival time.

Santa Monica Pier (Dogora Sun / Shutterstock.com)

5. Sand, Sunscreen, And Salt

I am definitely a beach person and a bit biased, but our California Golden Coast is gorgeous. Head due south of the airport, inhale the clean smell of salt in the air, feel the sand between your toes, and listen to the waves crashing on the sand. There are exciting things you can do in Venice Beach while waiting, you can take a quick 15-minute Uber ride and head over to Marina Del Rey, an area of retail shops, sightseeing, skating, and biking next to the Pacific Ocean.

A quick 30-minute Uber ride from LAX will take you to Santa Monica Pier, where there are so many sites to see! There is an outdoor shopping district, street performers, a shopping mall, loads of restaurants, and a small amusement park at the end of the pier. South of the pier is Venice beach, an easy 30-minute walk along the famed boardwalk, with too many characters to list along the way! Cover more ground by renting bikes or scooters, helmets included.

Pro Tip: Be a movie star! Be sure to take an Instagram pic at the end of the Santa Monica popular pier and replicate one of the many 50 films shot at this Santa Monica landmark location.

Tom Bradley International Terminal (ssray / Shutterstock.com)

6. Terminal life

LAX consists of nine terminals in a “U” shaped layout. In the middle of the loop is the Tom Bradley International Terminal, commonly referred to as “TBIT.” Depending on your airline, getting from terminal to terminal can be challenging. Terminals 1 and 2 are connected by shuttles to TBIT but not to terminals four through eight. Food and shopping are very limited within Terminals 1 and 2, but TBIT has many options. If you are fortunate enough to depart through Terminals 4 through 8, you have access to more than half of the airport inside of security, plus access to Tom Bradley International Terminal. These terminals are connected by tunnels and walkways.

It can be quite a walk, so plan on 10 minutes from terminal to terminal. There are more food options and shopping available in these terminals. For planning purposes, give yourself 40 minutes to casually walk from Terminal 8 to TBIT. A faster way around the loop is the free terminal shuttle bus outside of security. It runs every 10 minutes in a counter-clockwise loop stopping at each terminal.

The airport offers free Wi-Fi throughout the building. Be sure to hydrate at one of the many water-bottle filling stations in each terminal. There are over a dozen airline lounges available for passengers with premium tickets or elite status for entry.

Minute of love / Shutterstock.com

7. Trendy Traveling Threads

Downtown LA is a shopping mecca and LAX offers a sampling of great styles for sale. The Great Hall in the TBIT has many options within its Rodeo Drive-inspired retail boutique and duty-free shopping area. There are over 70 stores to drop some serious cash or pick up something small as a souvenir. Peruse the many duty-free stores and consider sampling perfumes.

Pro Tip: Want to see a movie star? Just beyond the main entrance to Terminal 4 is American Airlines’ private Flagship entrance. Paparazzi hang out here just beyond the red carpet (yes, as in real red carpet) hoping to catch a shot of the current “it girl” getting out of a car. I like to say, tongue in cheek, “It’s an LA thing!” The funny thing is, I once asked a paparazzi, “Who are you waiting for?” The cameraman told me that the star’s publicist calls them, they show up, take a picture, and sell the pictures to magazines and websites. I giggle to myself now when I see the paparazzi lined up and waiting. Just like in the movies, it’s all staged.

Photo Credit: Christy Karsten

8. Encounter Of the Third Kind

The big white, leggy space-aged building in the center of LAX: locals call it the “Spider,” but when you see it, you know exactly what it is. Opened in the early 1960s, the “Encounter Building” is an iconic landmark that exudes Mid-Century Modern architecture.

The building is situated in the middle of the loop between terminals. Sadly, a very cool Disney-inspired restaurant closed in 2013. Although the second-floor restaurant is closed, you can still walk around the building. For photographers, this is a great place to shoot abstract images and angles.

Pro Tip: For avgeeks who just can’t get enough of airplanes, head up to the observation deck that is open on the second weekend of each month (Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

9. Indulge in Spa Therapy

If you need to loosen up and get the kinks out after sitting in an airplane seat with the prospect of more of the same to come, take a moment to relax by visiting one of the spa facilities, located in TBIT and T5 before your flight.

The XpresSpa near the Qantas departure gate at Tom Bradley offers rejuvenating massage sessions, facials, and even private showers. Another alternative is a Be Relax Spa that offers mani-pedicures and facials. This is the perfect solution to kill time during your LAX layover. If you are looking for the most relaxed way to spend your layover in LAX, this is it.

10. Get Your Mexican Food Fix

Outside of Mexico, California probably has some of the best tacos around. Luckily for you, Border Grill, a concept by TV chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken, boasts upscale modern Mexican food that stimulates the palate with zesty flavors in the form of gourmet tacos, quesadillas, ceviche, burritos, empanadas, and much more.

Apart from experiencing the bold flavors of Mexican street food, travelers can enjoy Border Grill’s cocktails. Now, cocktails are usually utterly overpriced failures at most airports, but the margaritas here come big, strong, and salty.

If you have specific dietary restrictions, you may want to check the airport’s official website or contact the airport directly for the latest information on Mexican food options that meet your preferences.

Plan To Stay

Oh yes, when it comes to Southern California and LAX, I admit I am biased! Hopefully, your layover will give you a glimpse of sun and fun of Los Angeles. Sometimes when I leave the terminal jet bridge and walk down to the ramp around the jet, I am reminded of many things. Typically, it’s the sensation of how wonderful the sunshine feels and how lucky I am to be here, followed by an exhale. Come to LAX and see for yourself!

FAQs

Can I Shower or Exercise at LAX During a Layover?

LAX does not offer shower or exercise facilities, but there are gyms located near the airport. Check local phone listings for additional details. You will need ground transportation for your visit to any of these locations.

Can I Store Baggage at LAX During a Layover?

No. Unfortunately, due to security concerns, there are no longer electronic lockers or oversized item storage services at LAX. The best option is to check your bags in with your airline. As an alternative, visit the Tenant Directory and select Baggage Services for listings.

Where Can I Get Travel Assistance While at LAX?

Volunteer Information Professionals (VIPs) are located in information booths in each terminal in the lower arrivals areas. The volunteers will assist you with directions to various airport and community facilities and other airport-related information.

What Hotels Are There Near LAX?

LAX does not have a transit hotel within the perimeter, but there are many hotels located within a mile or less of LAX. Some of the major streets with hotels on them include Airport Boulevard, Century Boulevard, La Cienega Boulevard, Manchester Boulevard, and Sepulveda Boulevard.

Is LAX Walkable?

Yes, you can even take a long walk. A newly completed connection between the Bradley International Terminal and LAX’s Terminal 3 allows ticketed travelers to roam freely through all nine terminals without having to go through TSA multiple times. It will take you about five to eight minutes to walk between each terminal.