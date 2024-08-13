The United States of Social Clubs: Best West Coast Selections

There are dozens of private members’ clubs dotting the globe.

Some are highly localized, like Montana’s Yellowstone Club, St. Moritz’s Dracula Club, and Dubai’s Capital Club.

At the average members’ club, there’s usually an emphasis on financial and economic angles. Many members are entrepreneurs, and many are looking to network and rub elbows with like-minded businesspeople.

But not all private members’ clubs are strictly focused on business.

Since Soho House took off in the late 1990s, there has been a steadily growing interest in private members’ clubs that emphasize culture, innovation, and creative ingenuity.

Sure—entrepreneurs are more than welcome, but the goal isn’t only to sign deals.

There’s a social component—one that’s exclusive in that it’s hyper-focused on curating an elevated atmosphere that gives members the chance to relax in a distinguished locale. No riff-raff, no clingers-on, no paparazzi.

Looking for a social club in California or beyond? Here are some of the top choices from across the West Coast.

My top picks: social clubs on the West Coast

Soho House, Los Angeles

Soho House is the most visible private social club brand in the US. It’s got three locations in Los Angeles that travelers can enjoy.

The West Hollywood Holloway location offers a 34-room boutique hotel with a fantastic rooftop view. The Little Beach House Malibu is a preferred stopover for creatives who want to drink and socialize with a private view of the beach. Lastly, Soho Warehouse offers an incredible hangout thanks to its rooftop pool and street art installations.

The Aster, Los Angeles

The Aster is a brand-new private members’ club that also functions as a hotel. The décor is distinctly LA, providing callbacks to the city’s bohemian and art deco inclinations.

Its wellness program distinguishes The Aster from other social clubs, along with its Lemon Grove restaurant. That makes this a fantastic starting place for first-time social club applicants.

The cherry on top? The Aster recently received a Michelin Key designation as a very special stay.

NeueHouse, Los Angeles

If you’re into Los Angeles’s cultural history, then this social club should probably be your focus.

First, NeueHouse is located inside the former CBS studio building. Second, this social club is a hotspot for performers who need event space—its grounds were created with broadcasting in mind, after all.

Members also have access to NeueHouse’s other two locations: one in Venice Beach and another in New York City. Just keep in mind that NeueHouse is strongly focused on work, making this a bit more like a coworking space than a social club.

Modernist, San Francisco

This members-only club opened its doors in 2015—with a slightly distinct mission. Part of Modernist’s goal is to curate a community of locals.

The Aster and Soho House, by comparison, have a slightly broader reach beyond the scope of professional work. In other words, they’re more social than anything else.

By contrast, Modernist places a stronger emphasis on entrepreneurship and networking, especially via live events. From live musical performances to panels on Web 3, there’s a distinct hustler vibe here—one that may or may not suit your social club inclinations.

San Vicente Bungalows, Los Angeles

It’s beautiful, it’s hidden away, and it’s got serious style.

Similar to The Aster, members of San Vicente Bungalows get first dibs on the location’s hotel rooms.

But there’s also a pool, bar, and restaurant to enjoy with other members. It’s got a hush-hush reputation in Los Angeles thanks to its strict no-photo policy—which should clue you into the fact that this is a hot spot for celebs and big-wigs.

The Collective (aka Columbia Tower Club), Seattle

The Collective is described as an ‘urban basecamp’, which is a pretty solid description.

This downtown Seattle spot offers extensive work spaces, along with impressive event venues, a bar, and a restaurant. Located on the 75th floor of the Columbia Tower, there’s also an incredible atmosphere.

Similar to San Francisco’s Modernist, there’s a hefty focus on business and connections.