Medical Tourism: What Countries Have the Best Reputation?

I imagine many Americans know someone with a stockpile of antibiotics they bought during their last trip to Mexico. (Or is that just me?)

Along with antibiotics, other popular buys include arthritis medication like Humira and diabetes medication like insulin. Unlike in the US, these medications can be bought over the counter—and, most importantly, at a more reasonable price.

I’m not going to go into the state of healthcare in the US. But it might not come as a surprise that Americans are some of the most active medical tourists in the world.

Medical tourism involves traveling to another country or region to obtain cheaper and/or more reliable medical care. (In some cases, travelers might also feel more comfortable returning to a familiar culture and language to receive care.)

According to the CDC, the most common procedures that Americans seek out are cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, fertility treatments, organ transplants, and cancer treatment.

From pharmacies in Tijuana to luxury hospitals in Bangkok, millions of Americans travel each year for reliable care.

But which countries offer the best in cutting-edge medical tourism?

Singapore

Specialties: Advanced diagnostics, cosmetics, orthopedic, oncology, cardiac, neurosurgery

Few places have a reputation as sterling as Singapore. This nation-state is a world-class zone for finance, technology, economics, and even healthcare.

While medical tourists are going to pay a pretty penny for their procedures, they’ll do so with total confidence and faith in Singapore’s doctors.

That makes Singapore one of the best medical destinations in Asia and the world. Not only are its doctors highly qualified and its facilities modern, but Singapore also specializes in robot-assisted surgery and the latest advances in neurosurgery.

The more complex the problem, the more likely you are to find a solution in Singapore.

Japan

Specialties: Cardiovascular, oncology and radiation treatment, fertility treatments, regenerative medicine

Japan goes above and beyond to offer a holistic and relaxing experience with its medical treatments. That’s because medical care is handled differently in Japan (and even in neighboring countries like Korea), with a stronger emphasis placed on atmosphere and calmness.

Tranquil treatment centers aside, Japanese doctors are pulling on the country’s thousands of years of medical practice.

Combined with its approach to technology, that experience translates into cutting-edge care. Similar to Singapore, many Japanese doctors have access to treatment procedures that haven’t been developed elsewhere.

UAE (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

Specialties: Cosmetics, cardiac, cancer, fertility treatments, oncology, and dermatology

The UAE’s Dubai and Abu Dhabi are some of the most highly sought-after medical destinations in the Middle East and South Asia. This shouldn’t come as a surprise given the country’s emphasis on technology and modern amenities.

Its medical facilities are mostly brand-new and decked out with the latest in medical tech. Similarly, its doctors are some of the best in the world—and they’re attracted to the country for its emphasis on wellness and, more specifically, aesthetics.

Similar to Canada (below), visitors can expect to fork over a pretty penny for their procedures.

Costa Rica

Specialties: Cosmetics, dental care, bariatric surgeries, and orthopedics

I spent almost a year living in a small suburb of Costa Rica’s capital San Jose. Given my landlocked position, I spotted quite a few tourists who weren’t heading to the coasts. Instead, they were flying in just for medical care.

Most people came for dental work and/or cosmetic surgeries. Unsurprisingly, given the country’s focus on tourism, it has looked to boost its medical tourism offerings.

That means there are state-of-the-art facilities around San Jose and beyond—along with a growing number of research facilities.

Canada

Specialties: Cardiac, orthopedic, cancer, and cosmetics

Canada is high on the list for medical tourists thanks to its clean environment, developed medical infrastructure, and high quality of its medical facilities.

That shouldn’t come as a total shock given Canada’s comprehensive healthcare system. Canada invests pretty heavily in research and development, meaning it offers some of the most cutting-edge medical procedures on the planet.

While Canada isn’t the cheapest option on this list by a long shot, its facilities and doctors are trusted—which is something that many will pay top dollar for when traveling around the world for a major procedure.