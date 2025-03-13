5 Life-Changing Jet Lag Apps

Jet lag is a waking nightmare.

Usually, the most common symptoms include fatigue, irritability, headaches, constipation, and poor concentration. But if you’re one of the more unlucky travelers like me, it can also wreak havoc on your appetite and spur on insomnia.

(Does anyone else get nauseous at mealtime when dealing with jet lag?)

Though many business travelers have their jet lag apps and routines down pat, dealing with the issues listed above can wreak havoc on our vacations.

We lose precious time feeling zonked out and cranky. We might even miss out on experiences—or misplace important items. We might even face so much brain fog that we’re unable to be present and enjoy the moment.

But I’ve got good news. Whether or not you’re able to sleep on planes, there are close to a dozen apps available in the iOS and Google Play Store that will help you manage jet lag—possibly even before you step foot on a plane.

Jet lag apps that will have an immediate impact

FlyKitt

FlyKitt is one of the coolest new jet lag-tackling apps out there. Unlike other apps on the market, it’s fully personalized and tailored to your data, habits, and goals. (No algorithms are predicting what you’ll need, in other words.)

Using practices like chronobiology, FlyKitt carefully maps out what you’ll need to succeed. In fact, you’ll use FlyKitt’s patented supplement packs to minimize inflammation, which exacerbates symptoms of jet lag. You even get a pair of blue light-filtering glasses to help with light exposure.

Timeshifter

The OG jet lag app has slowly been refining its approach since 2018. Using a range of in-app features, you can refine how you sleep, stay alert, and maintain your health while traveling. Thanks to AI-driven models and your personal information, Timeshifter works with you to streamline your circadian rhythm.

The result is a timetable that suggests when you should sleep, avoid bright light, eat, avoid caffeine and alcohol, and more. If you want a personal assistant to keep you in line to beat jet lag, look no further.

Calm

Calm is an app designed for better sleep. Though it wasn’t created specifically for jet lag, its meditation features and Sleep Stories were crafted specifically with long, restful nights in mind. You can use it wherever you travel as a sleep aid.

That being said, its meditation and mindfulness programs can go a long way in helping you calm down before bedtime. After all, even if you’re using a jet lag-specific app like FlyKitt or Timeshifter, you’ll probably still need a little help coming down after a busy day. From stress relief techniques to breathing exercises, there’s a solution for all your calming needs.

Uplift

Uplift has one singular focus: use nerve stimulation to adjust your internal clock to any time zone in the world. How does it do that? Uplift is a simple four-step program that includes physical exercises that are designed to tap into your biorhythm.

To set up your account on Uplift, you first need to complete a few exercises and then input your results. From there, you’ll receive a customized jet lag prevention program.

Sleep Cycle

Similar to Entrain (below), Sleep Cycle works by analyzing your biometric data related to sleep. From there, the app creates a personalized sleep routine for your needs. The key here is in the details. Because Sleep Cycle dives so deeply into your sleep stats, you can expect a thorough set of recommendations.

The app does this by using sound analysis (so the phone needs to be close to you when you sleep), including snoring, sleep-talking, and other identifiable noises. From there, the app will even suggest necessary sleep aids.