6 Tips on How to Deal with Food Poisoning Abroad

I’m ready to add a third controversial travel opinion to my arsenal

(In case you missed out on the first two: American pizza is better than Italian pizza, and plushies are the only travel pillow you need.)

Ready for the third? Drumroll, please…

If you haven’t browned your trousers or come dangerously close while traveling abroad, you’re not really a traveler.

Now that I’m re-reading that sentence out loud, it doesn’t actually sound controversial.

Americans, like many other Westerners, tend to experience gut trouble abroad. We avoid the tap water in many countries, along with street food. Just look at the CDC’s list of advice for travelers—gut health is one of the main health concerns on our radar when we leave the country.

In fact, it’s been a hot topic since I first started traveling.

On my second time out of the United States, I went on a month-long trip to Cambodia. I was traveling in a group of young adults led by a range of tour guides.

Health was, obviously, an important topic of discussion, and our trip leaders wanted direct information on bowel movements every day to make sure no one was struggling on the squat toilets. No one got through the trip unscathed.

So, consider your raging diarrhea a sign that you’ve ascended the ranks from a casual tourist to a bona fide traveler.

More importantly, know that you aren’t alone in dealing with your stomach bug, whether it’s a regular old stomach bug or a more serious case of food poisoning.

Here’s how to cope, as recommended by doctors and travelers.

How to deal with food poisoning and stomach bugs abroad

Tip #1: Supplements are your best friend

I always bring soluble electrolyte packets with me when I travel. These give me a boost when it comes to vitamins and minerals that keep me healthy, along with electrolytes that keep me hydrated. These types of packets are usually pretty easy to find at pharmacies, so if you notice a sudden bout of nausea or diarrhea, start hydrating with supplements.

Tip #2: Don’t you dare leave your hotel room

It’s tempting to head to a nearby attraction when we feel we’re ‘able to’, but you’ll only exhaust yourself and make it harder to recover from food poisoning or a stomach bug.

I know you might want to power through a more minimal case of food poisoning, especially if your trip is short. But the best thing you can do is power down, hydrate, and let your body digest.

Remember: most cases are minor and resolve in 24 hours—assuming you let your body recuperate.

Tip #3: If you’re able to, eat bland

Hydration and rest are your two best friends while you give your gut the chance to recover. But if you’re hungry, don’t shy away from a meal—just make sure you stick to bland foods, like rice, broth, toast, crackers, and plain pasta.

Avoid foods that are spicy, fatty, fried, and high-fiber foods like veggies and rice. They’re a little harder for your system to digest and could cause added inflammation.

Tip #4: Know when it’s time to call a doctor

Like I mentioned above, most cases of food poisoning and stomach bugs resolve within a day (or two). While it’s normal for your symptoms to keep you confined to the bathroom, or nearby, some cases require medical intervention.

When we travel abroad, we’re exposed to new types of bacteria. Some are stronger than others, and these can take you out for a lot longer than day or two. But bacteria isn’t the only threat your gut faces.

Some stomach bugs are actually viral. I had a nasty bout of what I thought was food poisoning in Costa Rica, which worsened over the course of a week. Eventually, I needed to see the doctor. They prescribed antibiotics to deal with what was actually a viral infection—one that might have coincided with minor food poisoning, aka a bacterial infection.

Here’s how you know it’s time to go to the doctor: your stomach cramps prevent you from walking, you’re seeing blood somewhere where there shouldn’t be blood, you have a fever that’s getting worse, and/or you can’t keep down fluids.

Tip #5: If you’re on your own for a few days, make a DIY electrolyte packet

If you’re out in the boonies on a camping trip and don’t have immediate access to electrolyte packets, medical advice, and over-the-counter medications, know that you can bootleg a basic rehydrating drink.

All you need is a heater or a fire, a pot, water, a tablespoon of salt, and a tablespoon of sugar. It’s not going to cure you—but it will hold you over until you can get the help you need.

Bonus tip: how to set yourself up for success

I’m leaving this as a bonus tip for anyone who wants to (hopefully) avoid getting sick abroad. You can set yourself up for success by boosting your immune system with supplements like vitamin C and zinc, along with eating the right foods on your flight.

Aside from giving your body a fighting chance, here’s how to avoid getting sick in the first place.